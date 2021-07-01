Sneakers McGowan on crack

Posted on July 1, 2021 by currencylad
“It’s just not right. We need to crack down on this… we should actually crack down hugely…”

35 Responses to Sneakers McGowan on crack

  1. Infidel Tiger King says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    The only passport we’ll be using in the next decade is a vaccine passport if this demented man has his way.

    Hitler had the wrong Germans. We Australians are the most obedient droids on the planet.

  2. Rex Anger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    It is nice that Sneakers put this on the public record.

    Would all anti-Sneakers people please remember to pass this link to all their friends come the next Election.

    This is the man who wants to keep WA ‘Saef’ and ‘Stronk-‘ East Berlin-style…

  3. Eyrie says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Hitler had the wrong Germans. We Australians are the most obedient droids on the planet.
    I figured that out decades ago. We’d have died to a man in Berlin.

  4. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    ITK, and now Eyrie come on here to support Sneakers McF’wit..

    “Don’t worry Mr F’wit McGowan”, say these two fools “you may be fuming that so many Aussies are defying your hysterics, but we two will insult them for doing so.”

    Fascism truly lives in the ramblings of these types of dicks.

  5. Lee says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    The Premier said many of those trips were unnecessary …

    What gives any politician the right to make such a judgment?
    Honestly, I think he is almost on a par with the execrable Dictator Dan here in Victoria.

  6. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Computer modelling has shown that ”Saint” Mark has saved over 1700 lives here in WA. from the ‘covid beast’ . Mark won the last election here in a landslide due to righteous fight with covid 19/20/21. No man would dare stand between Mark and a swooning crowd of attention deprived women.

  7. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    #westandwithmark #spreadyalegsformark

  8. rickw says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    Exactly who is the Fascist Fuckwit that runs WA?

    DOS-H-FLAP

    Dragged onto street – Hung – From lamp post

  9. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    ITK, and now Eyrie come on here to support Sneakers McF’wit..

    WTF are you talking about?

    McGowan has a 90% approval rating.

    You have about a 10% comprehension rating.

  10. Shy Ted says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Crack down on ScoMo and Marise Payne and all the other hypocrites who have gone secretly and we’ll get back to you. Going for a swim at Bremer Bay would be good for you Mark.

  11. Rex Anger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Going for a swim at Bremer Bay would be good for you Mark.

    Sorry mate, but even the Sharks vote for him over here… 😔

  12. Eyrie says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    +1, I.T.

  13. Roger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    McGowan has a 90% approval rating.

    He can only go downwards then.

  14. Roger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    And if I were him I wouldn’t go associating my “brand” with Anthony Albanese.

  15. Whalehunt Fun says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    Nah. They shot him and buried him and only then did they dig him up and hang him from a streetlight. The Italians have a certain demonstrative flair lacking in Sandgropers.

  16. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    He can only go downwards then.

    True.

    In 4 years his party may hold only 70% of the seats.

    Our opposition have a tandem bike as transport currently.

  17. Whalehunt Fun says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    I could not car how many Australians go overseas. The more the better. Just mak damn sure no one is allowed in except for aircrew of freight planes bringing important medicines etc. Stuff like Veuve and Moét. Maybe vaccines and Belgian chocolate. The rest of you fake Australians can stay with you families in your real home.

  18. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    ITK. So now you defend your vicious attack on all Aussies because the alleged approval rating for Sneakers in WA is 90%? And the ABC is also Australia’s most trusted news source, right?

    FFS. When McF’wit is pouncing on Aussies who defy his wishes, why not defend those Aussies? Instead of asserting “We Australians are the most obedient droids on the planet”

  19. Roger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    Our opposition have a tandem bike as transport currently.

    How are the mighty fallen!

  20. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    Bad Sambo, are you smoking Astra Zeneca?

  21. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Fresh from the lips of ‘saint mark’…”Forget wholesome home cooking and passing veggies around the dinner table, the best way you can help out WA is by smashing down a takeaway.

    The Premier himself has given his blessing to West Aussies going on a lockdown takeaway binge in the name of helping out local businesses.

    Mark McGowan used today’s COVID press conference to rally WA to get their favourite comfort food in to help keep struggling restaurants ticking.

    “It’s not in the health advice but I know it’s important,” he said.

    “Today and tomorrow if you can please support a local small business, whether you grab a coffee after your daily exercise or get a takeaway for dinner tonight. It would mean so much to these small businesses and their staff”…..great stuff.

  22. Roger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    “Today and tomorrow if you can please support a local small business, whether you grab a coffee after your daily exercise or get a takeaway for dinner tonight. It would mean so much to these small businesses and their staff”

    Jawohl, Mein fuehrer!

  23. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    West Aust…..’a pie and sausage roll driven economy.

  24. Danslovechild says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    FMD what a banker!!!

  25. Colin Suttie says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    McClown had a pop at expat workers in that rant too.
    Typical expat income in Africa or SE Asia – $300k+ (depending on skills, can be much more), most expenses paid for you, lightly taxed (depending on country, Korea was ~18% when I was there)
    Similar skills in WA – $150k, or about $90k after tax, pay for everything out of that in one of the most expensive countries in the world.
    I can hardly believe expat oil & gas workers haven’t been lining up for this tremendous opportunity /s

  26. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    McGowan asking us to support small business is like Hitker asking us to buy a bagel from the Dhuish quarter.

  27. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    Is there a state premier in this stupid stupid country who isn’t an utterly loathsome incompetent dishonest power crazed deadshit?

  28. duncanm says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    ..enjoying foreign holidays
    ..1,300 who had left WA on two separate overseas trips and 500 people who had been abroad three times..
    ..82 people had been on four overseas trips, while eight people had left five times and two people six times..
    ..allowing people to go overseas..
    ..conference in Europe, and then have a holiday..
    ..we should actually crack down hugely on the number of people allowed to go overseas..
    ..travellers had elected to go overseas on business or for study purposes..
    ..going off to Africa working FIFO..

    how dare they.

    Only footballers, cricketers, politicians and starlets should have those luxuries.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Is there a state premier in this stupid stupid country who isn’t an utterly loathsome incompetent dishonest power crazed deadshit?

    Not for about the past thirty years, no.

  30. Infidel Tiger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    WA’s assisted murder laws came into affect this week.

    This guy really values human life. He also banned protests near baby killing clinics.

  31. Rex Anger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Similar skills in WA – $150k, or about $90k after tax, pay for everything out of that in one of the most expensive countries in the world.

    Effectively, practically the entire population of Australia outside of the bugman classes and oligarchs, are Working Poor.

    The degree of grind to your poverty is the only division…

  32. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Geraldton man Daniel James Rechichi accused of breaching bail to buy a pie….‘I only went to get a pie’: Geraldton man’s flaky plea………West Aust is a very strange place to live.Could he use the ,.. ‘but Mark said buy a pie to support the local economy’….defence plea.

  33. RobK says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Provided Sneakers can keep the mines open and producing, practically no one will complain. I think even he is surprised how easy and popular it is. Maybe they will learn something from it but dont hold your breath. If the royalties goose is strangled, lookout!

  34. Perth Trader says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    We dont need mines…we need more pie and coffee shops.

  35. caveman says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Hitler would have been impressed with Schnikerz , hmmm “threat vector”
    Goebbels your fired!

