As Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party parties, history is rewritten

As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary, the goals at the heart of Marxism – of achieving a world in which private property and commodity exchange have been abolished, the state has “withered away” and resources are allocated on the basis of “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” – scarcely figure in its program.


  1. Eyrie says:
    July 2, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Seems to me Xi and cronies are running your bog standard totalitarian thuggocracy.

  2. Tel says:
    July 2, 2021 at 8:31 am

    I told you guys Feudalism would work!

    … the goals at the heart of Marxism …

    Those were never intended to work, they sound attractive enough to fool a few people.

    When a Marxist says, “Private property sould be abolished” he only means that he wants to take the private property of other people. There’s a reason that Fatboy Kim eats better meals than anyone else in North Korea … and it ain’t sharing and equality.

  3. Daily llama says:
    July 2, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Ah’s bin keepin’ saying it.
    Just as happened with Mein Kampf, Xi repeatedly says what he’s gonna do, and too few are listening. (Apparently stating the obvious makes one ‘maudlin’!)

  4. max says:
    July 2, 2021 at 8:48 am

    Why This Fakery Is Being Promoted.
    Gary North

    Socialism’s Last Stand

    The global warming movement is not about global warming. It is about the creation of an international political control arrangement by which bureaucrats who favor socialism can gain control over the international economy.

    This strategy was stated boldly by economist Robert Heilbroner in 1990. Heilbroner, the multi-millionaire socialist and author of the best-selling history of economic thought, The Worldly Philosophers, wrote the manifesto for these bureaucrats. He did this in an article, “Reflections: After Communism,” published by The New Yorker (Sept. 10, 1990).

    In this article, he made an astounding admission. He said that Ludwig von Mises had been right in 1920 in his article, “Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth.” Mises argued that without private ownership, central planners could not know what any resource is worth to consumers. With no capital market, the planners would be flying blind.

    Heilbroner said that for 70 years, academic economists had either ignored this article or dismissed it without answering it. Then Heilbroner wrote these words: “Mises was right.”

    Heilbroner was one of these people. There is no reference to Mises in The Worldly Philosophers.

    This admission was the preliminary section of Heilbroner’s manifesto. He was cutting off all hope by socialists that there is a theoretically plausible response to Mises. The free market economy will always outproduce a socialist economy. Get used to it, he said.

    Then, in the second section, he called on his socialist peers to get behind the ecology movement. Here, he said, is the best political means for promoting central planning, despite its inefficiency. In the name of ecology, he said, socialists can get a hearing from politicians and voters.

    The article is not online. An abstract is. Here is the concluding thought of the abstract.

    The direction in which things are headed is some version of capitalism, whatever its title. In Eastern Europe, the new system is referred to as Not Socialism. Socialism may not continue as an important force now that Communism is finished. But another way of looking at socialism is as the society that must emerge if humanity is to cope with the ecological burden that economic growth is placing on the environment. From this perspective, the long vista after Communism leads through capitalism into a still unexplored world that roust [must?] be safely attained and settled before it can be named.
    Heilbroner did not care that a worldwide government-run economic planning system would not be called called socialism. He just wanted to see the system set up.

    Heilbroner’s peers got the message. That was what Kyoto was all about.

    Conclusion

    If you like poverty, inefficiency, and bureaucratic controls over the economy, and therefore control over your choices, the “climate change” movement is ideal.

    If you want to subsidize China and India, neither of which will enforce the rules laid down by unelected international bureaucrats, this movement is for you.

    If you want to pay more for less energy, there is no better way than to pass the cap and tax bill which the House has passed. It will be sent to the U.S. Senate next week.
    https://www.garynorth.com/public/5156.cfm

  5. Roger says:
    July 2, 2021 at 8:58 am

    The CCP has run up against the same problem Lenin faced when he was forced by circumstances to introduce the New Economic Plan in 1922: Marxism doesn’t work.

  6. coarguo says:
    July 2, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Well, it’s the Chinese Communist Party (Progressive United Gangster) variety.

  7. Chris M says:
    July 2, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Well they found that Communism doesn’t work and changed course to Fascism. The latter allows for some private business ownership under the direction of state control. Much more economically viable therefore increased threat to the rest of the world compared to the former feeble Communist empire. Teamed up with ‘free trade’, ‘most favoured nation’ status, mass produced fiat currency and ingrained belief in national and racial superiority you have an evil behemoth.

  8. Primer says:
    July 2, 2021 at 9:32 am

    “the state has “withered away”?
    Typo? The Communists are the very definition of Statism. It’s their DNA.

  9. Dr Faustus says:
    July 2, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Well they found that Communism doesn’t work and changed course to Fascism. The latter allows for some private business ownership under the direction of state control.

    A particularly Chinese form of Fascism.
    Xi Thought has allowed a select group to become openly fabulously wealthy, providing they perform the appropriate prostrations and head banging to the CCP.

    This provides a nourishing example to encourage smaller entrepreneurs to strive hard and prosper – all the while knowing it can all be taken away instantly if they lose social credit (as that may be defined from time to time by the Party).
    An economic miracle.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    July 2, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Only the CCP, Mr Xi told a crowd of 70,000 at a ceremony in Tiananmen Square, could ensure China’s continued assent and stability, adding that any attempt to divide the party from the country would fail.

    “Without the Communist Party, there will be no new China,” he said in the strongly nationalist speech — during which he praised the ruling party for lifting the nation out of poverty and humiliation, and pledged to expand its military and influence.

    self imposed poverty and humiliation are the fruits of socialism

  11. gary says:
    July 2, 2021 at 11:43 am

    The Chinese are building another 100 ICBM sites. When do we start building Australia’s ICBM sites?

  12. Shy Ted says:
    July 2, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Word on the street is the CCP takes lessons on authoritarianism from us.

  13. rickw says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    The CCP has run up against the same problem Lenin faced when he was forced by circumstances to introduce the New Economic Plan in 1922: Marxism doesn’t work.

    Central control of everything means that you have to deal with a never ending series of monumental cock ups. Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, One Child Policy etc. etc.

    Sooner or later you have a cock up that burns the place to the ground. The recent downgrading of certain educational institutions qualifications is generating quite a bit of heat.

  14. rickw says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    The Chinese are building another 100 ICBM sites. When do we start building Australia’s ICBM sites?

    Should be lots of fun when tofu dreg silo collapses in on ICBM. IIRC the USA had a rather nasty accident due to a fuel leak on a Titan.

    Assuming of course that they don’t manage to convince some French company to do design and construction QA QC on the project.

  15. Rex Anger says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Should be lots of fun when tofu dreg silo collapses in on ICBM. IIRC the USA had a rather nasty accident due to a fuel leak on a Titan.

    Which is why their replacement Minuteman I, II and III ICBMs are all solid-fuelled.

    Quicker reaction times as no pre-launch fuelling required, no dangerous hypergolic fuels or oxidisers on site, and less risk of a missile not touching off correctly and going BOOM! in that confined space.

    Titan turned out to be a very good satellite launch platform, however …

  16. Timothy Neilson says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    When do we start building Australia’s ICBM sites?

    We’re still waiting for our French-built muzzle loading brass cannons retrofitted with trebuchet technology which were ordered in preparation for the Boer War by Colonial Legislature Leader M. Trumble.
    As soon as we get them we’ll be the defensive stronghold powerhouse of south east Asia.

  17. The Sheriff says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Any Chinese invasion will be defeated by transgendered ADF soldiers who demand to be addressed by their correct pronoun before being shot. This will confuse and intimidate the invaders.

