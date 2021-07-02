A Cheney joins search for WMD as Biden death toll grows

She fervently believes there are Weaponised Marauding Donalds – if only we look hard enough.
Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those others that have been tried from time to time.
Any Republican that Pelosi might name to anything is by definition not a Republican. Not even a RINO, just a fake, since no one of the right wing could possibly accept a nomination by a woman that notorious.
Atlanta, Portland, NYC, LA, Chicago, Philadephia…must be some common thread there?
52% of all homicides in the US are by Black males 15 > 65 who are perhaps 6% of the population. I propose that the increases listed above are 90% Black perps.
What treasure would modern America give for John Deere cotton harvesting machines 200 years ago?
Liz Cheney is the most uncompromising Republican critic of former president Donald Trump
Uncompromising? The ABC is so full of shit
Primer: In this day and age, how is it possible that John Deere can get away with actually calling it’s CP690 the “Cotton Picker”?
Calling the Grammar Nazi on myself. Hard to write “its” without auto correct
It’s a poorly written or poorly researched or poorly explained sentence, Cheney voted with Trump the vast majority of the time during his tenure (like in the 90% range), including voting against the first impeachment, she has only come out hard against him on two matters – whether the Presidential election was rigged and whether he incited (or had a major role in inciting) the events of Jan 6.
The most consistently trenchant critic of Trump and Trumpism in the GOP congressional caucus is probably Adam Kinzinger or Mitt Romney.
No, no, don’t tell me. Is it white privelege?
The corrupt democrims have finally found something they are good at ?
Encouraging crime and murder ,like good little socialists always do, marxism /death go hand in hand .
Luke/Matt/Grip,
I’ve already been through your dishonest take on Cheney with you before. Saying the same thing you did last time but just not linking to the embarrassing website you did last time isn’t fooling anyone.
Look, you are all missing the point. These are just some more dead Democrat voters, plenty more where they came from.
In fact, their vote is guaranteed once they are dead. Many lifelong Republicans vote solid Democrat once they die.
Democrats never worried about all those slaves they owned dying, why should they change now?
The fact that the left, and in particular the leftists who turn up here, like bidet-mafia-marxist putsch in the US with it’s attacks on working and middle class Americans tells you all you need to know about the left. The bidet-mafia-marxist regime is the friend of billionaires residing in gated communities.
The website I linked to when I last mentioned Cheney’s very Conservative voting record, was “Heritage Action for America”. Is that the one you mean? If so, what’s embarrassing about it? …you realise they are an affiliate of the biggest Conservative advocacy group in the United States right?
https://heritageaction.com/scorecard/members/C001109/117
It’s almost as if the push to cut police funding has consequences. Who’d have thunk it?
Pretty disappointing effort by Chicago.
Rick, I think Chicago’s base norm means there was only limited scope for homicidal expansion. Five percent is pretty impressive in that sense.
RE: Roger and coarguo
Atlanta, Portland, NYC, LA, Chicago, Philadephia…must be some common
thread there?
It writes itself doesn’t it. Could be diversity, democrat run etc.. all the positives the left pushes for.
Maybe a carbon tax, more immigration (illegal or legal) and welfare will fix it?
Time to build back better!
“The rioters beat police”
The ABC has abandoned any relationship with facts.
Republicans face pressure to take the Committee seriously, according to ‘our’ ABC.
Nobody with half a brain could possibly take Pelosi, or her tame little RINO’s, seriously. Or this absurd theatre of an ‘insurrection’.
These ghastly people are only after one thing only, and that is to destroy any unity left in America. And there’s not much of that now.
How is this statement an “abandonment of any relationship with the facts”
I mean you can say the Jan 6 rioters were secret Antifa or FBI agents or whatever and no-one can definitively prove you 100% wrong (even if the evidence for that is thin), but there is literally hundreds of photos and tens of minutes of video footage of people brawling with the Capitol police on Jan 6, punching them, thumping them with flag poles etc.
Are you saying the footage and the police injury reports are faked?
I’ve already been through your dishonest take on Cheney with you before. Saying the same thing you did last time but just not linking to the embarrassing website you did last time isn’t fooling anyone.
It’s nothing new, John.
I’ve seen Luke1337 engage in a vicious diatribe against the US Baptist Church as being forever tarred and unforgiveable for their past sins of racism and general badness, and how all their repentance and restitution and repudiation of their historical wrongdoings doean’t matter because they are bad.
Then immediately try to run apologies for that old (now deceased) KKK alumnus Senator Robert Byrd, using exactly the same wording about how repentant he was, how he repudiated his paat actions and associations, and how highly some leftist think-tank rated his latter-day voting record.
In short, Christians bad because not on Luke1337’s side. Robert Byrd OK because he was.
Same with Liz Cheney. And he thinks she’s OK because to him, ‘Conservatives’ are the ones who cringingly submit to their beatings and agree that everything is their fault.
Anyone who actually believes in conserving their nation, history, values, culture and so forth are all nasty and repulsive authoritarian populist nationalists. And probably all racist, s3xist and h0mophobic too…
What treasure would modern America give for John Deere cotton harvesting machines 200 years ago?
Repatriation/deportation was apparently one of Lincoln’s options.
I mean you can say the Jan 6 rioters were secret Antifa or FBI agents or whatever and no-one can definitively prove you 100% wrong (even if the evidence for that is thin), but there is literally hundreds of photos and tens of minutes of video footage of people brawling with the Capitol police on Jan 6, punching them, thumping them with flag poles etc.
Are you saying the footage and the police injury reports are faked?
Where’s the general footage, Luke1337? Not the tightly curated and mass-released ‘riot’ stuff and soundbites taken by a very small clique of ‘journalists’ and carefully manipulated by all your MSM propagandists as the sole Narrative of the day?
I remember seeing a great deal of people milling about peaceably a mile away from the one relatively tiny group of crisis actors, trying to make the best of a crappy set of camera angles.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/us/jan-6-capitol-attack-takeaways.html
Minutes 10 to 35.
You are so far down the rabbithole Rex…get help mate.
“Repatriation/deportation was apparently one of Lincoln’s options.’
Quite.
The “never arrived” option was obviously the best road to success.
“I remember seeing a great deal of people milling about peaceably a mile away from the one relatively tiny group of crisis actors, trying to make the best of a crappy set of camera angles.”
I’ve spoken to someone who was at the Capital that day to hear Trump speak. This person didn’t see or hear any violence. He also believes that the whole “capital insurrection” was deliberately fomented in order to malign Trump and his supporters. I’m inclined to agree…especially when you have well known far-left agitators such as John Sullivan…amidst it all and deliberately fomenting and stoking violence.
Poor old Puke73…he’s so far down the rabbit hole (note to Puke, it’s two words, not one word), he really needs urgent help.
“The “never arrived” option was obviously the best road to success.”
Don’t forget that the original slaves were first captured and enslaved by black Africans in Africa, before they were sold to European traders at the West African coast. Not being a slave wasn’t an option. In any case, life was a living hell even for those who weren’t enslaved in Africa.
In addition, going back today can be challenging. This woman, even comparing with New York, finds it hard, and she is clearly wealthy by local standards. She describes how ““Street children” stop at my apartment complex every day. They sneak and fetch water from the outdoor tap. They then pick through our garbage for food.”
“Are you saying the footage and the police injury reports are faked?”
No. I am saying that the ABC report gave (and was intended to give) a completely false impression. The rioters did not have the upper hand, and did not ‘beat’ the police (the story that Sicknik was beaten to death was completely false). The ABC is completely incurious about the death of Ashli Babbitt, possibly because it goes against the narrative.
Yes you have a point there Cassie, from the extensive footage I posted in the link above they certainly look and sound like secret lefties.
Rog, you could run the irrefutable argument that today’s US Blacks owe a massive debt to slavery. The red pill alternative to their US lifestyle is grubbing for consumption in some poverty stricken African cesspit where their next generation does the same.
“Yes you have a point there Cassie, from the extensive footage I posted in the link above they certainly look and sound like secret lefties”
Stay down that rabbit hole Puke.
I believe Liberia was established just for this purpose. Those who wished to return to the Dark Continent as free men could do so to Liberia (hence the name).
They should have made it mandatory. Hindsight is a great thing.
You are so far down the rabbithole Rex…get help mate.
Well, lookee that… Another member of the trollherd has just called me a cultist.
Well done, Luke1337. You are man enough to confess your failures as a rhetoritician and admit defeat.
I look forward to your next flounce…
Did you watch the footage Rex? Still reckon it’s fake?
Luke, You seem to have conveniently forgotten to mention the footage of the Congressional Police opening doors & ushering many people including the horned-headed person onto the floor of House of Reps without any signs of restraint? So much for the insurrection?
Also no mention of Pelosi falsely claiming the deaths of 5 police by protestors which were later proven by an Inquiry to be totally untrue/lies? The only death which was taped was that of an unarmed war veteran protestor Babbitt who was shot dead by an undisclosed security officer whom Pelosi cowardly now refuses to identify?
Perhaps with all of your research & inside knowledge, you may wish to enlighten us as to his identity? Also remember Luke, with the Left it is never ever establishing the Truth or the Principle but always protecting the Side, no matter the collateral consequences?
Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse predicted exactly this, that Cheney would be selected by Pelosi.
The inquiry is all about covering up the Dems (and specifically Pelosi’s) involvement in the false flag on 6th Jan, just like Mueller was established to cover up the criminal activities of the DOJ and FBI.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/30/house-votes-to-approve-january-6th-select-committee-222-190-cheney-and-kinzinger-vote-with-pelosi-and-19-republicans-did-not-vote/
I’ve spoken to someone who was at the Capital that day to hear Trump speak. This person didn’t see or hear any violence. He also believes that the whole “capital insurrection” was deliberately fomented in order to malign Trump and his supporters. I’m inclined to agree…especially when you have well known far-left agitators such as John Sullivan…amidst it all and deliberately fomenting and stoking violence.
Yes, Sullivan is a well-known BLM activist.
Certainly no supporter of Trump.
Did you watch the footage Rex? Still reckon it’s fake?
What are you define as ‘fake’ here, Luke1337?
The actors? Their acting? Or the Narrative spun from it?
Because I will tell you this: People did indeed commit violence. And that violence was very carefully recorded, curated, airbrushed and shaped so as to favour only one side’s Narrative. Yours. After all, one tiny group on one side of the Capitol building , waving sticks, popping flares and smashing windows looks quite silly when compared.to the much larger crowd keeping its distance and looking bemusedly at their antics.
If the violence was ‘fake,’ Luke1337, Ashli Babbitt would be alive and in jail today. Officer Brian Sicknick would not have had a stroke and been conveniently dead for Nancy Pelosi to tell egregious lies about (Men with stoved in skulls from attacks with a heavy, blunt object like a fire extinguisher cannot call their families several hours afterward to tell them about their day at the Capitol, Luke 1337). And we would not know about John Sullivan of Antifa, and all his stooge mates.
So I will reiterate that your side’s Narrative is fake.
But please, do keep flinching, Luke 1337. The Cats find your greaseweasel act most entertaining…
I happened upon The Drudge Report earlier today. The top four stories were attacks on Trump. The obsession is mind-boggling; it’s a pathology.
“Rex Anger says:
July 2, 2021 at 3:28 pm
Did you watch the footage Rex? Still reckon it’s fake?
What are you define as ‘fake’ here, Luke1337?
The actors? Their acting? Or the Narrative spun from it?
Because I will tell you this: People did indeed commit violence.”
Well said RA…I would also add that since May 2020 various far-left agitators have been committing organised acts of violence in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities in the US…all of which has happened under the nose of the MSM and yet….and yet….Puke and others say nothing about this political violence perpetrated by the far-left….they obsess about the violence that occurred at the Capital on 6 January 2021…but we shouldn’t be surprised….because it’s only about the ideology, it’s only about the anti-Trump narrative.
I would also add that since May 2020 various far-left agitators have been committing organised acts of ‘Mostly Peaceful’bviolence in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities in the US…
Yep, because it’s only bad when the Class Enemies are framed for doing it.
Antifa and Buy Larger Mansions and their Democrat paymasters are very fortunate there is no Freikorps equivalent running about, policing where the police cannot or will not. Vigilanteism is deplorable in any circumstance, but a bayonet wielded in defence of the little people (now matter how unlawful) will always be appreciated far more than any wielded against it.
I didn’t understand the political risk that Dems were taking with encouraging crime in cities until I watched a few recent segments by Carlson and Stinchfield. Apparently the Dems are pushing hard to remove zoning regulations in suburban voting districts so that Section 8 apartments can be built out anywhere. Makes sense now.
That is true, that happened, then those that were let in sort of wandered round aimlessly. I didn’t not mention it for any nefarious reasons, it’s common knowledge.
I did not read or hear that she said 5 police officers were directly killed by protesters, do you have a source for that?
I believe the total death toll on the actual day was 3, Babbitt who was shot and two other protesters..one trampled to death, the other had a heart attack. Officer Sicknik died the next day, the Capitol Police initially released a statement that it was as a result of injuries sustained in the riot, but the coroner later classified his death as natural but also added that “all that transpired played a role in his condition.” In addition two Capitol police officers committed suicide in the month after Jan 6.
I’m not an expert upon U.S law but I’d imagine revealing his identity is not Pelosi’s call to make either legally or ethically, if investigators determine that he acted with excessive and lethal force then I expect he will be charged accordingly and then he will be identified. Hopefully the ongoing FBI investigation and Congressional investigation announced today will get to the bottom of this and many other issues that are still mysteries from that day. It would have been better if it was bi-partisan but the majority of the GOP caucus didn’t want to have a Congressional investigation for whatever reason.
“I’m not an expert upon U.S law but I’d imagine revealing his identity is not Pelosi’s call to make either legally or ethically, if investigators determine that he acted with excessive and lethal force then I expect he will be charged accordingly and then he will be identified. “
I can’t stop laughing…it took just a few hours for Derek Chauvin’s name to be revealed.
You really a dumb, passive aggressive, lowlife.
In addition two Capitol police officers committed suicide in the month after Jan 6.
You mean to say that you leftwits were so desperate to up the bodycount of the only Unarmed Insurrection in buman history, that you took two unrelated deaths and blamed them on those evil Conservativists?
Wow…
You really a dumb, passive aggressive, hypocritical lowlife.
I can’t stop laughing…it took just a few hours for Derek Chauvin’s name to be revealed.
You really a dumb, passive aggressive, lowlife.
Cassie, do you think we’re enjoying pulling the wings off this little blowfly too much? ☹
A lot of the marxist trolls here have a passive-aggressive vibe about them. Not sure if it comes with being a marxist troll or it’s one person with a few personas.
“Cassie, do you think we’re enjoying pulling the wings off this little blowfly too much? ☹”
Yes RA…but sometimes my jaw drops at the brazen hypocrisy of what Puke and others write. You and I condemn the violence that occurred on 6 January…just like we condemn the violence that racked the US during the mostly peaceful summer of love in 2020….people physically attacked, people murdered, shops looted, businesses vandalised, businesses set alight, statues toppled….even Abraham Lincoln’s statue was fucking toppled in Portland. The centre of Portland has been subjected to NIGHTLY Antifa violence since last May yet Puke says nothing.
You didn’t watch it did you Rex?
Minutes 10 to 35.
“A lot of the marxist trolls here have a passive-aggressive vibe about them. Not sure if it comes with being a marxist troll or it’s one person with a few personas.”
I’ve noticed that too.
Lots of black Democrats?
Usual frothing far right polemic, personal abuse, strawmen, denial of reality etc
You didn’t watch it did you Rex?
Minutes 10 to 35.
Sorry greaseweasel, were you trying to use someone else’s comment to have a crack at me?
You didn’t watch it Rex!
You didn’t watch it Rex!
Watch what?
A carefully curated exposé from the New York Times?
If the events of the 6th of January were truly as significant a threat as is claimed, where are the demands from the media and political figures for scalps regarding the intelligence failure? That there was ‘no actionable intelligence’ defies credibility.
“Repatriation/deportation was apparently one of Lincoln’s options”
Interestingly, some US historians from way back thought Lincoln and the Northern Merchants/ Industrialists he represented, were the pinnacle and definition of the terms “criminal” as well as “confidence man”.
Gustavus Myers in his three part 1909-1911 “History of the great American fortunes”, argues emancipation of slavery in the US was driven mainly by economic concerns and forces. That is slavery lost its’ appeal in the Northern States as it became clear it was possible to generate a higher profit margin from individuals that were not “property”. More money could be made out of black people that if they were freed.
Historically a slave owner was fiscally responsible for the costs of “sourcing” or contracted abduction and transport to the US. Payment was required even if the ship sunk on the way. Housing, food and health of slaves were also the owner’s responsibility. A non slave could be expected to manage all of their own living, housing and health expenses on a wage. A sub living wage and as per terms of employment would have to rent from the company, shop at the “company store” and pay company prices. Vast numbers of landless and poor or destitute people/ refugees from wars, social, religious and political change had been, continued to be available from Europe for centuries.
It didn’t matter if “free men” were injured or died in hazardous/ high risk work such as mining – no workers’ comp/ Workcover/ you could just hire some more. Unlike dead slaves that were property that had been paid for and required long term significant maintenance/ upkeep costs.
HD says:
July 2, 2021 at 6:48 pm
An interesting post. Certainly thought-provoking.
I can’t for the life of me figure why anyone would think Trump had anything at all to do with violent behaviours. Though it does remain a mystery why he tried to direct his military to intervene in civil law enforcement inside the US. (And the military told him precisely where to shove that.)
rs. Though it does remain a mystery why he tried to direct his military to intervene in civil law enforcement inside the US.
Knowing you Mongoloid Man, you have wilfully and deliberately misinterpreted and hyperbolised something the media lied to you about, in order to try and provoke.
Go have another sniff of Joe- It will be more productive…
A former newspaper, the New York Times has not endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.