Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Music Maestro: July 2, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
Being abused by the various levels of government doesn’t sound as much fun as this girl.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuYDKzky4z0
Apropos of nothing musical, today is the 400th anniversary of the death of Thomas Harriot, who made a telescopic sketch of the moon four months before Galileo, (re)discovered the law of refraction 20 years before Snell (but didn’t share it in correspondence with Kepler, grrrr…), and showed, on 18 September 1603, that the area of a spherical triangle of given radius is proportional to the margin by which the sum of its interior angles exceeds 180° — a fact that had eluded ancient geometers of far greater repute. But he didn’t publish, so he perished.
Reflections is one of my favourite Diana Ross songs.
I know I could have linked to her actually singing it, but China Beach was one of my favourite series in the late 80’s.
Just looked him up. Impressive bloke.
Harriot was also the first person to observe sunspots (hazardously), taught ships’ captains navigation techniques as a young graduate, translated the Carolina Algonquian language into English – having been part of the 1585 expedition to Roanoke island funded by Sir Walter Raleigh and led by Sir Ralph Lane (and created an alphabet for the language).
But wait, there’s more:
He just invented stuff 24/7:
But folks nowadays are so much smarter, right?
Yairs, and on a non musical note what about the greatest Harrison of them all, the bloke who invented the chronometer, John Harrison? Without him we would be slaves to lunar distance tables or burning lumps of rope or temple virgins or something espoused by Tim Flannery or some other Guru.
. Yeah because they know how to use social media and electronic devices
A 70s classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6nqYm86Fl8
Woman dies after receiving first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
A woman has died five weeks after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with her symptoms suggesting she had blood clots.
The woman received the jab in Australia before travelling to the UK where she died.
If confirmed to be TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome),
https://au.news.yahoo.com/woman-dies-first-dose-of-astra-zeneca-vaccine-064532651.html
Australia agrees to 15% global tax rate
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/australia-agrees-to-15-global-tax-rate-heres-what-it-means-011518149.html
If the victims cannot recognize tyranny when they are taxed by it, then they are blind indeed. They need additional experience with tyranny. They will get it.
The church limits its lawful demands to 10%; the state extracts all it can get. The modern welfare state demands far more than the tithe. The combined level of taxation of all branches of government in the United States exceeds 40% of all national income. This is sinful. It is also the judgment of God on rebels. It happens every time men rebel against the tithe. The taxes of Egypt in Joseph’s day were only half of this, or 20% (Genesis 47:24).
Chamber Music for the Long Dark Teatime of the Soul:
(Or things Rex likes to whistle when a Regimental March does not take his fancy…)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JPt1n2AdQd4
Couldn’t think of much to put up on the music thread, but Taal erupted briefly and spectacularly yesterday – a very dangerous volcano in the Philippines, so here’re two mountains for Donna.
Mount Etna – Rick Wakeman (1974 – Journey to the Centre of the Earth)
Olympus Mons – Rick Wakeman (2020 – The Red Planet)
I think Olympus Mons is probably high enough even for her. 😀
I wasn’t aware that marijuana was performance-enhancing…
https://www.news.com.au/sport/olympics/drug-scandal-rocks-olympics-as-americas-fastest-woman-tests-positive/news-story/4fcf8394560d6fa000bcfc49b01e2f5d
It is possible to be way too in love or obsessed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wQbHyT1kbc
Doubling down now!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iGOWk-r614
But then it turns out she’s no good at all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIhgSQx6x4s
Finally, the confession!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmu-UUl_dLE
WTF! all’s forgiven. Can we still be friends?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI_oBXzLNmw
My favourite in such things is this one, a strange and wonderful love song. You have to persist a couple minutes until the music really starts…and it’s very good.
Desperate for Your Love – Sky
Btw – thanks for the reminders, haven’t heard Eels for ages, nor this one above.
More obsessed love songs, these two with seriously good guitar riffs and great videos.
Girlfriend – Matthew Sweet (1990)
Burn To Shine – Ben Harper (1999)
I wish there was a hi res version of the second video. It’s a masterpiece of animation, but doesn’t work as well at low def.
