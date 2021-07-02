Music Maestro: July 2, 2021

Posted on July 2, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

20 Responses to Music Maestro: July 2, 2021

  1. duncanm says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Being abused by the various levels of government doesn’t sound as much fun as this girl.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuYDKzky4z0

  2. Gavin R Putland says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Apropos of nothing musical, today is the 400th anniversary of the death of Thomas Harriot, who made a telescopic sketch of the moon four months before Galileo, (re)discovered the law of refraction 20 years before Snell (but didn’t share it in correspondence with Kepler, grrrr…), and showed, on 18 September 1603, that the area of a spherical triangle of given radius is proportional to the margin by which the sum of its interior angles exceeds 180° — a fact that had eluded ancient geometers of far greater repute. But he didn’t publish, so he perished.

  3. Pogria says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Reflections is one of my favourite Diana Ross songs.

    I know I could have linked to her actually singing it, but China Beach was one of my favourite series in the late 80’s.

  4. C.L. says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Just looked him up. Impressive bloke.

    Harriot was also the first person to observe sunspots (hazardously), taught ships’ captains navigation techniques as a young graduate, translated the Carolina Algonquian language into English – having been part of the 1585 expedition to Roanoke island funded by Sir Walter Raleigh and led by Sir Ralph Lane (and created an alphabet for the language).

    But wait, there’s more:

    Hariot smoked tobacco before Raleigh, and may have taught him to do so.

    He just invented stuff 24/7:

    As a scientific adviser during the voyage, Harriot was asked by Raleigh to find the most efficient way to stack cannonballs on the deck of the ship. His ensuing theory about the close-packing of spheres shows a striking resemblance to atomism and modern atomic theory…

    But folks nowadays are so much smarter, right?

  5. Botswana O'Hooligan says:
    July 2, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Yairs, and on a non musical note what about the greatest Harrison of them all, the bloke who invented the chronometer, John Harrison? Without him we would be slaves to lunar distance tables or burning lumps of rope or temple virgins or something espoused by Tim Flannery or some other Guru.

  6. Tintarella di Luna says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    But folks nowadays are so much smarter, right?

    . Yeah because they know how to use social media and electronic devices

  8. max says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Woman dies after receiving first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

    A woman has died five weeks after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with her symptoms suggesting she had blood clots.

    The woman received the jab in Australia before travelling to the UK where she died.

    If confirmed to be TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome),

    https://au.news.yahoo.com/woman-dies-first-dose-of-astra-zeneca-vaccine-064532651.html

  9. max says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Australia agrees to 15% global tax rate
    https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/australia-agrees-to-15-global-tax-rate-heres-what-it-means-011518149.html

    If the victims cannot recognize tyranny when they are taxed by it, then they are blind indeed. They need additional experience with tyranny. They will get it.

    The church limits its lawful demands to 10%; the state extracts all it can get. The modern welfare state demands far more than the tithe. The combined level of taxation of all branches of government in the United States exceeds 40% of all national income. This is sinful. It is also the judgment of God on rebels. It happens every time men rebel against the tithe. The taxes of Egypt in Joseph’s day were only half of this, or 20% (Genesis 47:24).

  10. Rex Anger says:
    July 2, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Chamber Music for the Long Dark Teatime of the Soul:

    (Or things Rex likes to whistle when a Regimental March does not take his fancy…)

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JPt1n2AdQd4

  11. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 2, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    Couldn’t think of much to put up on the music thread, but Taal erupted briefly and spectacularly yesterday – a very dangerous volcano in the Philippines, so here’re two mountains for Donna.

    Mount Etna – Rick Wakeman (1974 – Journey to the Centre of the Earth)

    Olympus Mons – Rick Wakeman (2020 – The Red Planet)

    I think Olympus Mons is probably high enough even for her. 😀

  13. covid ate my homework says:
    July 2, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    It is possible to be way too in love or obsessed.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wQbHyT1kbc

  14. covid ate my homework says:
    July 2, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Doubling down now!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iGOWk-r614

  15. covid ate my homework says:
    July 2, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    But then it turns out she’s no good at all.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIhgSQx6x4s

  16. covid ate my homework says:
    July 2, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    Finally, the confession!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmu-UUl_dLE

  17. covid ate my homework says:
    July 2, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    WTF! all’s forgiven. Can we still be friends?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI_oBXzLNmw

  18. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    It is possible to be way too in love or obsessed.

    My favourite in such things is this one, a strange and wonderful love song. You have to persist a couple minutes until the music really starts…and it’s very good.

    Desperate for Your Love – Sky

    Btw – thanks for the reminders, haven’t heard Eels for ages, nor this one above.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 2, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    More obsessed love songs, these two with seriously good guitar riffs and great videos.

    Girlfriend – Matthew Sweet (1990)

    Burn To Shine – Ben Harper (1999)

    I wish there was a hi res version of the second video. It’s a masterpiece of animation, but doesn’t work as well at low def.

