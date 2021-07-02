No ruling class in history ever sacrificed others so heroically

“It’s certainly the case that some kids can be traumatised by these experiences but they’re still only in the minority. That doesn’t mean there aren’t families who have been through a very, very difficult time. But on the other hand, it’s been a unique opportunity for people to demonstrate to themselves their capacity for coping with challenging and difficult times.”
– Clinical psychology professor Matt Sanders on how the unemployment, isolation, mental breakdown and bankruptcy of lockdowns are character-building for the underclass. He also suggests families have a sing-a-long or dance. Seriously.
“He also suggests families have a sing-a-long or dance.”
Yes, let’s bring back the bulldog spirit of the Blitz with a good old knees-up (Mother Brown).
I was thinking of the scallywags in steerage in Titanic.
That’s how these people see the – *sniff* – general population.
Did he mention cake, and letting them eat it?
Unless of course, Gladys or one of the other tyrants have banned it.
This insanity has run for 18 months. Scomo and Co could be talking another 12 months. That’s 2.5 years we have screwed ourselves over. If you predicted this a few years back your book would have ended up in the fiction section. Yet here we are.
Psychologists are a similar breed to politicians.
With rare exceptions, they sell to believers what the believers want to believe.
So Sanders is officially an “Expert” having suckled at the breast of governments for his entire career, earning him a Dunning-Kruger” award.
No personal offence, but don’t listen to anyone aid by or through politicians.
So, being the deluded fool that he is, has constructed a narrative that ignores the fundamental truth that 80% of the population never had any capacity to meet this “challenge”.
Instead, they rolled over to politicians in some vain hope of protection, denying empathy towards anyone’s life but their own. The “vaccine” thing demonstrates their need to believe, placing it above any genetic mechanism for self protection and caution.
I love his gratuitous comment that kids haven’t been traumatised.
He’s right. They’ve been re-engineered to be afraid for life.