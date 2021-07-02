No ruling class in history ever sacrificed others so heroically

“It’s certainly the case that some kids can be traumatised by these experiences but they’re still only in the minority. That doesn’t mean there aren’t families who have been through a very, very difficult time. But on the other hand, it’s been a unique opportunity for people to demonstrate to themselves their capacity for coping with challenging and difficult times.” “It’s certainly the case that some kids can be traumatised by these experiences but they’re still. That doesn’t mean there aren’t families who have been through a very, very difficult time. But on the other hand, it’s been ato demonstrate to themselves their capacity for coping with challenging and difficult times.”

– Clinical psychology professor Matt Sanders on how the unemployment, isolation, mental breakdown and bankruptcy of lockdowns are character-building for the underclass. He also suggests families have a sing-a-long or dance. Seriously.