Liberty Quote
What is the basic, the essential, the crucial principle that differentiates freedom from slavery? It is the principle of voluntary action versus physical coercion or compulsion.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Adam D on Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Andre Lewis on NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- twostix on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- cuckoo on NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- min on Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- 132andBush on Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- HD on NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Vicki on To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Indolent on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Rosie on Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Vicki on To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear
- calli on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- rickw on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- lotocoti on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- No ruling class in history ever sacrificed others so heroically
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear
- Music Maestro: July 2, 2021
- A Cheney joins search for WMD as Biden death toll grows
- As Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party parties, history is rewritten
- Sergio’s promising future as a Lexus salesman killed in a tweet
- On vaccines, they seem to know something they are not telling the rest of us
- Sneakers McGowan on crack
- Baby, Please Don’t Go
- Forget the virus: we should be panicked by Productivity Lost
- The Possum vs. The Chook
- We’re throwing a Marx party, they told her. Karl, not Groucho.
- “They are suppressing the truth about everything”
- David Bidstrup guest post. Clearing out the old stock.
- Melbourne Cats – Tony Thomas book launch. Come out while you can, if you can
- Post Covid vaccine deaths
- Public health activism and fascism
- Green destruction of productive resources. Forests and fisheries
- “Furious” Palaszczuk paints a target on working girl’s back
- Grubs insulted
- The coming tipping point in the power supply
- Non-Judgement In Loo
- My supplementary complaint to the Press Council regarding ABC’s scurrilous article of 16 April 2021
- Hoxploitation: Vaccination nudgers seize on shindig numbers
- David Bidstrup guest post. Vyperbole
- One man’s joke is another man’s thought crime
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Fucking scum.
Australia. Talk about Xi and his 100 year speech, he would be proud of our police officers.
Seriously… Defund Australian State Police.
This is never going away.
It will be dragged out.
There will be a stand that the vaccines are not effective enough against abs we will be back at square one jumping at shadows.
The government will dribble in a few infected people through quarantine every few months as an excuse to maintain their powers.
Well, if this is the case, produce the real clinical evidence where someone is infected with COVID-19, or even influenza, and passes it on to another.
Will not hold up in court. There is no evidence.
Every study prior to 2019 concluded that Masks were useless.
The masks that were examined in Florida revealed 11 dangerous pathogens were growing on them. https://rationalground.com/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/
The analysis detected the following 11 dangerous pathogens on the masks:
1. Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)
2. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)
3. Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)
4. Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis)
5. Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs—resistant to antibiotics)
6. Escherichia coli (food poisoning)
7. Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)
8. Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)
9. Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)
10. Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates)
11. Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis)
Face masks: WHO stands by recommendation to not wear them if you are not sick or not caring for someone who is sick -CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html
“There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit.
In fact, there is some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting properly,” Dr. Mike Ryan , executive director of the WHO health emergencies program said in a media briefing … Geneva.”
The police should be arrested.
If not, collect the goose feathers, warm the tar.
Fight on your feet, or live on your knees!
A family on the Gold Coast have an antibiotic resistant staph infection originally reported around their noses. Now needing anaesthetics to lance the abcesses. No relation to wearing masks presumably.
As for the Gestapoization of the Police forces in Victoria and NSW ,some one in authority is setting out the procedures and that someone must have a name.
Yeah well that’s the Rum Corps for you. Must have been short of domestic disputes to attend, couldn’t find any indigenous people to arrest that morning.
Funny how the people who crucified Jane Hrdlicka for privately stating that the country should reopen, knowing that some people would die “of” covid, are now the ones shrugging their shoulders and saying we all have to vaccinate, even if it means some people dying of blood clots.
Once unelected health bureaucrats can invoke ‘rules’ applying to all citizens that can lead to fines or arrest we have a serious problem. These ‘rules’ are not laws passed through parliament with detail of the offense but vague “don’t do this” or “do that” left entirely up to individual plods to enforce.
Not sure what public support NSW and Victorian police forces had before the pandemic but it surely has to be a hell of a lot less now.