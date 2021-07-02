NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks

Posted on July 2, 2021 by currencylad

10 Responses to NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks

  1. jupes says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:05 am

    “It was a person in the community, a number of people in the community who alerted police to that.”

    Fucking scum.

  2. Faye says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Australia. Talk about Xi and his 100 year speech, he would be proud of our police officers.

  3. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:21 am

    Seriously… Defund Australian State Police.

  4. mundi says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:22 am

    This is never going away.

    It will be dragged out.

    There will be a stand that the vaccines are not effective enough against abs we will be back at square one jumping at shadows.

    The government will dribble in a few infected people through quarantine every few months as an excuse to maintain their powers.

  5. ozman says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:05 am

    “One way COVID-19 is spread is when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks near another person,” NSW Health says.

    Well, if this is the case, produce the real clinical evidence where someone is infected with COVID-19, or even influenza, and passes it on to another.

    Will not hold up in court. There is no evidence.

    Every study prior to 2019 concluded that Masks were useless.

    The masks that were examined in Florida revealed 11 dangerous pathogens were growing on them. https://rationalground.com/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/

    The analysis detected the following 11 dangerous pathogens on the masks:

    1. Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)
    2. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)
    3. Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)
    4. Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis)
    5. Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs—resistant to antibiotics)
    6. Escherichia coli (food poisoning)
    7. Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)
    8. Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)
    9. Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)
    10. Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates)
    11. Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis)

  6. Mark M says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:57 am

    Face masks: WHO stands by recommendation to not wear them if you are not sick or not caring for someone who is sick -CNN

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html

    “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit.
    In fact, there is some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting properly,” Dr. Mike Ryan , executive director of the WHO health emergencies program said in a media briefing … Geneva.”

    The police should be arrested.
    If not, collect the goose feathers, warm the tar.
    Fight on your feet, or live on your knees!

  7. win says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:41 am

    A family on the Gold Coast have an antibiotic resistant staph infection originally reported around their noses. Now needing anaesthetics to lance the abcesses. No relation to wearing masks presumably.
    As for the Gestapoization of the Police forces in Victoria and NSW ,some one in authority is setting out the procedures and that someone must have a name.

  8. HD says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:23 am

    Yeah well that’s the Rum Corps for you. Must have been short of domestic disputes to attend, couldn’t find any indigenous people to arrest that morning.

  9. cuckoo says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Funny how the people who crucified Jane Hrdlicka for privately stating that the country should reopen, knowing that some people would die “of” covid, are now the ones shrugging their shoulders and saying we all have to vaccinate, even if it means some people dying of blood clots.

  10. Andre Lewis says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Once unelected health bureaucrats can invoke ‘rules’ applying to all citizens that can lead to fines or arrest we have a serious problem. These ‘rules’ are not laws passed through parliament with detail of the offense but vague “don’t do this” or “do that” left entirely up to individual plods to enforce.
    Not sure what public support NSW and Victorian police forces had before the pandemic but it surely has to be a hell of a lot less now.

