Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Demonstrators toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in Winnipeg this afternoon during rallies honouring the children discovered in unmarked graves on the sites of former residential schools over the past month. pic.twitter.com/Zx0aqPGcOW
Didn’t all the lefty yanks who went to Canada after Trump was elected return back home by now?
Maybe they deeply infected Canada with their bile and left a permanent stain.
Wow, absolutely wow. I am speechless.
The dumbest generation.
The social divide between these would-be regicidal psychopaths and upstanding patriots is now irreconcilable.
Seriously, why have they not been rounded up and imprisoned? That’s not a rhetorical question – that is the consequence that their actions require. If they are not imprisoned, we will lose our civil society.
When was this ground penetrating radar invented if so many bodies or “hits” it has found has just happened a few months ago. It does not seem like incredible new technology.
No doubt children died of TB and other diseases and were treated poorly and abused, but I wonder about the facts of only just now finding evidence of 700 killed children etc and claiming it is like Hitler’s genocide.
The barbarians are not at the gates.
They are inside the gates.
Police are unapologetic body guards of the new class and their revolution.
All that “reform” they did of the police force in the late 1990’s – 2000’s produced this situation. Institutionally police are now ideological guardsmen of ideas.
We’ll need to defund, dismantle then start over.
We have a serious problem coming up with these maoist 20 year olds coming into an age of total government power and domination.
And like all revolutionary youth everywhere, the vast majority will be brought to their senses with an awful bump, or they’ll get wiped out by their peers (Both the Red Guards purging their undesirables, and the undesirables purging or ostracising them right the hell back).
That will make room for statues of Floyd the druggie crim and joe the paedo crim .
The COVID-coward lockdown loving Boomers on one side and the statue toppling Bernie-bro fruit loop young people on the other side.
There’s not a whole lot in it.
@ John JJJ-
And the Soviets did a good job of obscuring all theirs.
When you self memory-hole as a matter of policy, not even you can be exactly sure of what you did…
My theory is that the civilisations with a written recorded history are now going to be blamed for any faults. They have provided proof. One reason (among many) the Deutsch S S were seen as the ultimate 3vil is that they kept meticulous records. There was the written proof. Jengis Khan, M0 and various ancient African warlords, not so much.
The illiterate others, tribes and alike, are seen as innocent. Any evidence of wrong doing is silent as it doesn’t exist. So when weighed by evidence in court, the later will win on the moral balance. Obviously the Winnipeg tribes lived in peace and harmony with nature – prove otherwise!
Add to that, the era of the book is over, it is now the internet. Hence immediacy, illiteracy and feelings rule.
Fascinating times.
OK, granted it helps when your fellow travellers and useful idiots in the decadent West still go out of their way to run cover for you, generations after the fact.
As many Canadians have pointed out, they are protesting the alleged death of children in Catholic institutions by toppling statues of Protestant monarchs.
I’ve just posted this on the Open Forum but then realised that I should post it on this thread which specifically discusses what is happening in Canada…..GB News talked to Ezra Levant overnight about what is happening…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH9S9bcraRg&t=1s
Good to see GB News talk to Ezra Levant.