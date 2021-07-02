To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear

Ignore Pol Scott. Don’t get ‘vaccinated.’ We’ll have to Rat o’ Tobruk governments until they give in.
If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another— Winston Churchill
Just sent Scumo a message.
The monstrous clown just lost the next election.
Stay Unvaccinated!!!
As we are until next year !
Then no travel except for the vaccinated !?
Bastards.
“The monstrous clown just lost the next election.”
Albanese would be any better? The only thing they really argue about is HOW to screw us over, not whether they should.
So these clowns, banned effective treatments (hydroxychloroquine & ivermectin) so they could get authorization for an untested genetically modified gene altering drug. Now they will force you to be vaccinated or you will not be able to go anywhere even within our own country.
You could not believe this is Australia. God save us!
I’m in. Let our motto not be “Lest We Forget” but “We Will Not Forget”. Not the pollies, not the media, not the enforcers.
If you’re vaccinated, why should you fear someone who is not vaccinated? This was never the case with the flu which, coincidentally, killed around 3000 people every year.
And should it come to court, “Not Guilty”.
And we haven’t had those people die of the flu, because it hasn’t come in from Asia !
“these clowns, banned effective treatments’
Worse, they constructed trials in the UK designed to fail, Ivermectin is efficacious when used early after infection, that’s a given, they knew that when including everyone with a mouth.
I’m confused. I thought sooky Morrison took his orders from the Chinese, now I think it’s the pharmaceutical companies. I wonder what an acceptable level of vaccination injury and death will be?
They can move around the States without a vaccine and that’s with Biden in charge. Fark how we have fallen.
My friends in the US are struggling to comprehend just how fucked we are.
Let your local state member know you won’t be getting vaxxxed.
Still ain’t getting it done.
If there is no lockdown anywhere, then no one should be able to be stopped from crossing a state border.
And, rickw, I’m with you.
Albanese would be any better?
Of course not, fruit of the same poisonous tree.
“Albanese would be any better? The only thing they really argue about is HOW to screw us over, not whether they should.”
Comment on a British podcast – forget which one:
“All politicians are corrupt, but at least with the Tories, you know they’re only going to skim some of the cream off the top. Labour, on the other hand, will set fire to the cow and then tell you milk is bad for you . . . ”
A good wakeup call to all polliemuppets would to vote every sitting member last on the ballot, just imagine the hysteria , it would be like a transgeder sports meeting ,screaming and weeping , I mean where would they get another job?
The new shower couldnt be much worse than the present lot ,and they would have thewarning of the lastelection to keep their minds on the job .
Just a thought .
Scumo’s announcement sounds like he copied Singapore’s answers during the test….
To be fair, they’ll announce a brand new eleventy stage plan in a couple of weeks following their focus group messages on this one.
No, but a massive swing against the Liberals would send an important message.
If only it were possible to teach Australians to use their preferences and put a minor party first … you can always put the other party second.
The goal, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, is for Australia to begin treating COVID-19 “like the flu”.
It would mean governments shift from focusing on case numbers to focusing on rates of hospitalisation and death as Australians learn to live with low rates of mild illness in the community.
The best they can do is copy Singapore’s homework….
I seem to remember someone, someone, someone (geez who was that) advocating on this blog for “vote sitting member last” and copping it as a result. Does Uncle Fred need to duck for cover? Or is the idea back in fashion?
LOL, you people really think the Hon Scott Morrison MP is running this country? We’re the hermit confederation, ruled by the lowest common denominator of state premiers. Pretend to be the Rebel Alliance all you want, but you’re locked into this country (and probably your state, and sometimes your home) for the next 18 months at least while normal life is happening just a short (but illegal) plane ride away.
Australians learn to live with low rates of mild illness in the community.
So why bother with vaccination if it is a mild illness.
Please don’t ask difficult questions about the rambling and inconsistent narrative!
Wuhan virus came here as a traveller. I have had the jab. When all frontline and vulnerable have had jab. Allow the essential travellers in. Students aren’t essential.
CCL just cancelled all cruises in Oz and NZ up until Christmas this year. I doubt any of us will be “allowed” to go anywhere inside at least 12 months from now.
Q. Who will bear the consequences of unknown long term side effects of the Covid vaccines?
A. Not the pharmaceutical companies; not the doctors, nurses or pharmacists administering the shots; not the media promoting the government lie…sorry line; not the government; nor the health officials. The only ones to bear the consequences of unknown long term side effects will be the vaccinated general public.
Too many weirdnesses.
I might think that Woolies store staff get exposed to many more and many different human demographic contacts every day than anyone else in the country, but from day 1 they apparently never fell down like flies with Cv infection.
Yep, I’m getting too old for this sh*t.
So last March conspiracy theoriests were crying that we weren’t going to allowed out of this without vaccine passports a national ID and a new ordered society with medical science sitting on your head.
And they were 1000% correct.
What rates of hospitalisation and death ? Does this mean they have finally realised hardly any hospitalisations. Gee, those CHO’s really are not earning their huge salaries if they have not noticed the extremely low numbers in hospital.
“would mean governments shift from focusing on case numbers to focusing on rates of hospitalisation and death as Australians learn to live with low rates of mild illness in the community.”.
While Paul Murray was in his man-cave, the adults were talking