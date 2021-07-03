Energy Realists Note 21.12 on the capacity of so-called big batteries

You have probably heard about “big batteries” that are expected to keep the lights on as we negotiate the green energy transition from conventional power to renewable energy. For example a 600MW battery has been suggested to partially replace the Liddell coal-fired power station when it is phased out in 2023.

As the green energy transition proceeds the intermittent input from wind and solar will have to be “firmed” (backed up) by “dispatchable” power – that is power that is available on demand – from some combination of gas turbines, battery storage and pumped hydro reservoirs.

Batteries are prominent in planning at present and this calls for close attention to the feasibility and the cost of battery storage. A previous note estimated the cost of battery storage for a single wind farm.

The critical issue is the capacity of batteries. As explained in the note, the capacity of batteries is so small compared with the demand of the grid that it is not helpful to think of “big” batteries as grid-scale storage to provide dispatchable power.

The Hornsdale battery holds 194MWh, that is one fifth of a GigawattHour (GWh). Compare with the amount of power that flows through the NEM in the course of the day. The “depth” of the stream of power varies from 18GW (18,000MW) to 37GW (37,000MW) at the peak of demand during summer heatwaves. The figure below shows how the demand rises from the low point in the small hours of the morning to meet the demand at breakfast time, then settles during the day to rise again to the daily peak at dinnertime. The peak of demand lately did not exceed 30GW and so the calculations underestimate the amount of required at the peak of demand near 37GW. It is not necessary to be more precise to make the point about the relative amount of power in “big” batteries compared with the grid.

Allowing an average flow of 25000MW for the 24 hour day, the total amount of power required is 600,000MWh, that is 3000 Hornsdale units.

21.12 Big batteries for the website

Get the picture:)