Energy Realists Note 21.12 on the capacity of so-called big batteries

You have probably heard about “big batteries” that are expected to keep the lights on as we negotiate the green energy transition from conventional power to renewable energy. For example a 600MW battery has been suggested to partially replace the Liddell coal-fired power station when it is phased out in 2023.
As the green energy transition proceeds the intermittent input from wind and solar will have to be “firmed” (backed up) by “dispatchable” power – that is power that is available on demand – from some combination of gas turbines, battery storage and pumped hydro reservoirs.
Batteries are prominent in planning at present and this calls for close attention to the feasibility and the cost of battery storage. A previous note estimated the cost of battery storage for a single wind farm.
The critical issue is the capacity of batteries. As explained in the note, the capacity of batteries is so small compared with the demand of the grid that it is not helpful to think of “big” batteries as grid-scale storage to provide dispatchable power.
The Hornsdale battery holds 194MWh, that is one fifth of a GigawattHour (GWh). Compare with the amount of power that flows through the NEM in the course of the day. The “depth” of the stream of power varies from 18GW (18,000MW) to 37GW (37,000MW) at the peak of demand during summer heatwaves. The figure below shows how the demand rises from the low point in the small hours of the morning to meet the demand at breakfast time, then settles during the day to rise again to the daily peak at dinnertime. The peak of demand lately did not exceed 30GW and so the calculations underestimate the amount of required at the peak of demand near 37GW. It is not necessary to be more precise to make the point about the relative amount of power in “big” batteries compared with the grid.
Allowing an average flow of 25000MW for the 24 hour day, the total amount of power required is 600,000MWh, that is 3000 Hornsdale units.
21.12 Big batteries for the website
Get the picture:)
I’ve always thought that domestic batteries would be a better hedge against the Mega Battery idea. If all homes had solar and a large capacity battery back up that could, perhaps, be topped up from the grid a large percentages of the problems with renewables could be mitigated.
Wishful thinking maybe? I love the idea of being “off grid” but that technology isn’t perfected yet. 10 years ago I used to discuss this with sparkies. In those days Gel batteries were the next big thing.
Just some random thought bubbles.
A Tesla battery pack with 100 kWh capacity weighs about half a tonne. So the Horndale battery at 194 MWh would weigh about a thousand tonnes.
Here is what happens when 100 tonnes of battery catches fire:
Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building (2 Jul)
If one of these big batteries goes up it could be a really good chunky kaboom. The 600 MWh battery would weigh roughly as much, and contain a similar amount of energy as the ammonium nitrate that detonated in Beirut last year.
Domestic batteries? Maybe not: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-03/battery-power-dandenong-ranges-tesla-agm-grid/100264988.
Diesel generators? Yes.
bemused (12.39am) Loved that link, especially as Rafe C’s oft-posted major question was directly addressed……”We made teas and coffees and cooked toast and went outside and looked after animals,” Meredith said.”
Hot breakfasts the first thing as always. Take that Champo!
Ranga. If the grid goes down your battery and solar panels are automatically turned off, This is to stop backflow into the grid causing issues during repairs. Only works if you are off grid.
‘the green energy transition from conventional power to renewable energy.’ Don’t remember voting for any such thing.
For a few thousand dollars you can have genuine storage at household scale for a day or three depending how much you pay and how many appliances you want to use. After a couple of days you will want a generator in the garage, especially if you are treating your friends to hot showers. And don’t do too much baking and heating or cooling.
600MW sounds like a big number to Mr Joe Public espcially if you compare it with a 500MWH coal fired unit at a power station.
Until they are informed/realise that the 500MWH coal fired unit can keep on going 24/7 whilst the battery might last about 90 minutes.
I wish more people would state the truth… current technology is not up to the task of grid scale storage. Also current ‘unreliables’ technology is not up to the task of grid scale power generation.
They are building units which are not fit for purpose.
In any other industry they would be named and shamed as ‘lemons’.
I have a 6KVA diesel generator (less than $1500) that’s in the process of being connected to the house through a manual transfer switch ($1000). In my view, diesel, is one of the best energy sources available when it comes to domestic power delivery.
At the link provided by Bemused, all 3 families used evil diesel generators at some stage.
All 3 families are ‘greenies’ who love to ‘look after the environment’ so whatever story they tell should be taken with a pinch or two of salt.
Just because a couple of bare footed hippies living in the hills managed to make a cuppa and toast during a blackout using battery backup doesn’t mean it can be scaled up to cater for thousands living on top of each other in dense urban environments.
All 3 families are ‘greenies’ who love to ‘look after the environment’
Yep, battery banks and tanks of diesel fuel are just what you want in a bushfire prone environment during the summer.
I’m sure they don’t hold with other sorts of fuel reduction either.
Diesel isn’t that volatile. Drop a lighted match into a bucket of diesel and it’ll just go out. Throw a bucket of diesel onto a campfire and you’ll likely put the fire out.
Hey Rafe, Bromine Zinc home battery (Redflow) with solar sized to charge the battery and the battery sized for your usage works well with a natural gas generator (they run the same as a diesel engine) as backup as required to charge the battery. You can then disconnect from the electricity grid though still need a gas connection of course. Bromine zinc batteries are simple electrolytic cells and have an indefinite life, though Redflow guarantees 10 yrs with zero deterioration. Also endothermic and 100% safe against your home unlike Li ion. Redflow (https://redflow.com/investors/asx-announcements/) of course struggles to get traction as an entire industry is now centered on Lithium.
Thanks Waz.
Re my comment on genuine battery storage at home (for a price) the point is that it can be regarded as storage (with distinct limitations and diesel backup to be on the safe side
) unlike the big batteries where it is an abuse of language to call them storage at that scale. Their only useful function is to inject some small amounts of power very quickly to balance the self-inflicted wound of grid instability.
The Hornsdale battery occupies a hectare and that may have been only the first stage. The sum of the two stages is 194MWh at a cost near $200million, that is a million per MWh.
Just for a joke, imagine locating some thousands of hectare-sized sites and the wiring required to connect them to the grid:) As if any of it matters for climate control.
“…current technology is not up to the task of grid scale storage.”
Not entirely sure of that – a carbon/carbon battery with magnesium disulfide electrolyte (as per disposable battery) is superior to any current Li tech. Essentially a “sandwich” of aluminium foil, carbon (graphene is best), electrolyte, carbon, aluminium foil. Very low internal resistance (low heat even when charged/discharged rapidly). If you wanted to, you could use standard office paper soaked in salt water as electrolyte instead, for a small decrease in capacity (still more energy dense by volume than lead acid, and much lighter, still slightly better than Li).
These could be easily manufactured in large volume using standard printing techniques to apply the carbon to one side of the foil, then vacuum packed in plastic sleeves (keeps pressure on it to hold it together and lower internal resistance), or undoubtedly some other methods would work just as well – maybe “stacked”, compressed and “sleeved” in a stiff shell, for example.
Simple, cheap, non-toxic, materials readily and cheaply available. Minor fire risk compared to other battery tech (Li is nasty stuff, Pb tends to give off hydrogen etc etc) – it will never be zero, but this tech would be acceptably low IMO, and certainly much lower risk than Li and current, unknown electrolyte composition.
The chemistry and feasibility is done, it’s just development to refine an appropriate bulk manufacturing method that remains to be done. A few dozen million bucks, if that, and you could easily scale this up. As a bonus, the coal mine can stay open to supply the carbon. 🙂
Don’t know why no-one has done it yet, other than to suggest that it is a clever use of existing materials and tech rather than new tech or “hi-tech”, so easy to “copy” and likely hard to get a patent on anything except manufacturing techniques. But that is also true of most other battery tech I would expect.