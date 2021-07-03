Jeannette Young should be disqualified from public office

Anti vaxxer comments by the Queensland Chief Medical Officer, Jeannette Young, are an absolute disgrace and shows that she has been politically compromised so desperate has she been to be the next Governor of Queensland. She is unsuitable to be the CMO and certainly unsuitable to be Governor. She has used her office as CMO to run political errands for Annastacia Palaszczuk – a Faustian bargain if there ever was.
I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got covid, probably wouldn’t die. We are not in a position that I need to ask young, fit, healthy people to put their health on the line (by) getting a vaccine that could potentially significantly harm them
So why have you locked down the State Young? If you think that young people are unaffected by Covid, shouldn’t you just ensure that the vulnerable and older people are vaccinated and then open up the State to the virus? But of course that runs counter to your previous comments about the risk of Covid to everyone. And who knows the long-term impact of Covid infections on younger people who may not show symptoms but who may end up with chronic diseases because of an infection.
No, if you were a good CMO you would be out there encouraging anyone to have any vaccine that’s available including AstraZeneca.
Here we have the world’s poor crying out for vaccinations against Covid and Young is encouraging Queenslanders to be picky in which vaccine, leading to a large quantity of doses of AZ to expire unused. It really is an absolute disgrace. The majority of the population don’t have a choice of which vaccination they have. And for anyone who has travelled overseas in the past, you know that the a raft of vaccines that are provided and there is really no choice. The yellow WHO vaccination booklet will be stamped and signed with multiple vaccinations.
In the name of God, Young, go!
And the long term impact of the vaccine on the young? Or anyone for that matter?
I guess we’ll find out down the track.
No, the vaccines are safe. Especially AZ which is based on a tried and tested vaccine methodology. I’ve had my AZ without any problems.
You really are a stupid man Lucy.
You and Young have a lot in common actually. Once per year both of you are actually correct about something. Young’s statement that young people shouldn’t have the vaccine was spot on. You were correct about something a couple of weeks ago but are now back talking shit again.
Give yourself an uppercut.
Well, I am waiting for Modena in October, and if things get a bit sticky beforehand I will get the Pfizer.
I can’t understand the hysterical rush. There must. Be some benefit to all these lockdowns and the fact it has been largely kept out of the country. Except for the asset holding classes that just want their trip to France.
As for Jeannette, a rare case of stating to of the facts about the vaccine seems to have the politicals up in knots. What did she say that was in fact, wrong?
The only thing of note would be if it had been a line worker in QH they would be facing disciplinary action for being inconsistent with the official narrative.
Woman dies after receiving first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
A woman has died five weeks after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with her symptoms suggesting she had blood clots.
The woman received the jab in Australia before travelling to the UK where she died.
If confirmed to be TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome),
https://au.news.yahoo.com/woman-dies-first-dose-of-astra-zeneca-vaccine-064532651.html
Jesus Christ man, not this blithering idiot again.
Do some research
https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-10-06-2021
272 deaths after taking the so called vaccine
Is it just me or is the “health industry” run by females? Are they also childless and live with other women?
I knew that this post would have the anti vaxxers out in force. C’est la vie. You really are an irrational lot. I suppose you’re all happy to have the borders closed in perpetuity. The people who developed this vaccines – all of them – deserve medals. They have saved millions of lives and allow the world to get back to some level of normality sooner than otherwise. Instead you are just carping here about some irrational fears of needles and miniscule risks of side effects which are far far lower than pretty much any other activities and risks you take on each day. It’s very clear that the risk of AZ is far far less than getting harm from Covid. But don’t let the facts get in the way of your rants. I suppose you think that the Queen is a reptile too.
What’s the problem here?
Politicians are way past bothering if what the say is even true, let alone meaning anything.
Lucy has taken the bait, and led the herd off into the long grass, when she should be asking “what was this distraction for?”
Well, what did they release or hide the same day?
So your evidence is anecdotal.
For your “one” I’ll raise you “five”.
On this site five commenters have informed us that they’ve had close family members who’ve had major side-effects.
1) Stroke the next day;
2) Heart Attack the next day;
3) Major arthritic joint inflammation in all joints, the next day;
4) The next day, migraines, when no history of migraines, and each day for ten straight weeks. Now on beta-blockers, but for how long?
5) Mental and physical decline with three epileptic fits, after being an active, healthy and cognisant person.
I’ve watched the Bret Weinstein vid with Dr Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch – get back to us after you’ve watched that.
As to Jeanette Young – yes, she should resign. She should resign for saying early last year in a puff piece about her that there was no reason to close schools – she said it was to send a message to the community.
She should resign for admitting that many, many people will never become seriously ill from the China Pestilence, yet despite that, pushing people to have the jab.
Her positions as CHO and her future position as Governor of QLD are untenable.
btw, I’m no anti-vaxxer. I’ve had every vaccine I’ve needed including a ‘flu jab every year for 25 years.
But what an easy way to deal with your opponents – claim they’re some weird type of mob to undermine their legitimate arguments.
Let’s start with the assumption that it is the policy objective of all govts (State, Federal and Territory) that pretty much every eligible adult get vaccinated against C19, and that C19 will be eradicated at virtually any cost until such time.
Let’s also assume that they formulated this policy based on what they believe to be the non-zero risk of vaccine, against the cost of C19 getting out of control through the population.
You might believe otherwise. You may also believe that the assumptions are true but that they made those policies on incorrect beliefs about the risks of vaccines and C19. But if you believe the assumptions are true, then the Premier and CHO pushing anti-vax lies is treasonous.
When the CHO is condemned by the AMA, her position appears untenable. If this had been Dr Chant, the entire meeja would be screaming for her head (and possibly jail).
I’d have thought this site got enough hits without the owner needing to troll it.
LQC just reveals his idiot authoritarian military mindset. Remember “military intelligence” is a contradiction in terms.
Apologies, that was my mind’s eye reading of the above.
” I’ve had my AZ without any problems.”
You sure it hasn’t affected cognitive ability? Just asking…
Anyway, dear Jeanette has her uses. As Bar Beach Swimmer pointed out, she admitted she closed schools for “the message”, not for medical reasons, and now admits that covid is so non-dangerous for 18 year olds that the supposedly very safe Astra-Zeneca is more likely to kill them. Not really surprising, given the Delta variant is indistinguishable from a common cold.
She is almost like a useful “useful idiot”. Long may she inadvertently expose the stupidity and evil of our masters (and mistresses!).
LOL. Enough already. You’re beyond a joke.
Lucy reverts to the mean ie wrong.
I think around 12 to 18 countries have stopped or suspended AZ vaccine?
That might be what prompted Janette Young’s comments. Seems very reasonable.
I had the Astra thing a few days ago, felt a bit off for a while, and now I’m fine. Dunno what all the fuss is about. People have way too much time on their hands if a jab in the arm is all they’ve got to complain about.
Clutch play right there.
Quinny wins.
@Stupid Lucy
‘the anti vaxxers’ : instantly reveals the mind[less]set.
‘You really are an irrational lot.’ : followed by projection (a classic Leftard trait)
‘The people who developed this vaccines – all of them – deserve
medals‘ …a fair trial (at Nuremberg2.0)
‘It’s very clear that the risk of AZ is far far less than getting harm from Covid.’ For whom? Which demographic? Which co-morbidities? Which “vaccine”[it isn’t]?
The kind of “clarity” necessary to form this conclusion based on the actual evidence requires both “eyes wide shut” and the suspension of critical thought (so, no biggie for someone of your powers of observation and analysis).
‘I suppose you think that the Queen is a reptile too.’ I presume introducing an association fallacy is meant to convince [someone? anyone?] of your superior reasoning. Epic Fail! [What a Dunning-Kruger level dullard you prove yourself to be]
Look, go ahead and take “the vaccine” [it isn’t] if you wish*. No one will stop you (and let’s be honest, the likelihood of the world [eventually] becoming a better place because you did is significant – short-term or long-term).
Just dispense lecturing others from a position of intellectual retardation.
* Why do all the “Vaxx-Zealots” want EVERYONE ELSE to ‘get it’ too? “The vaccine” protects them…apparently. Or does it? Is the “Vaxx-evangelism” a known side-effect of the cognitive dissonance required to become a “Vaxx-Zealot”? Or are these people just inherently fear-addled (shit-scared of EVERYTHING), and become so coddled by modern society that they latch onto anything that claims to eliminate all risk from their miserable existence? These people are already dead. Zombies. Animated but brainless.
In India, locals chased the vaccinators out of town.
Leading to Indian authorities turning off the electricity supply until they complied.
https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-01-07-2021
Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout to 27 June 2021, there have been over 7.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered. The TGA has received and reviewed 335 reports of deaths in people who have recently been vaccinated”
335 dead vaxxers, which we are reminded (several times in the link) does not mean the vax caused the deaths. This constant reminding is in direct contrast with the handling of “Covid19” deaths, where having any number of existing conditions and being elderly was never a “maybe Covis19 death” but always a definite Covid19 death.
So, nett conclusion.: deaths actually due to the vax are being played down or else deaths due to covid19 played up. Both probably.
Dear oh dear. Even so-called ‘allies’ will mark anyone that dares questions the prudence of the COVID vaccines presently as ‘antivaxer’, ‘irrational’, and ‘ingrates’. We will be mocked as too stupid to recognize that myocarditis or thrombosis presents a miniscule risk…even if it kills you! Labelled ‘antivaxxer’ even though we might accept the prudence of the vaccine for X cohort but not for Y and Z.
So why have you locked down the State Young? If you think that young people are unaffected by Covid, shouldn’t you just ensure that the vulnerable and older people are vaccinated and then open up the State to the virus?
1) Because we must continue to be taught lessons about the seriousness of the virus (remember teh school closures?).
2) Because QLD Health stuffed up…again.
+1
I don’t see how not needing to rush into a vaccine (AZ) with a higher risk than alternatives (Modena, Pfizer in that order) makes me an anti Vaxxer.
The risk of getting COVID in this country is vanishingly low.
Risks of the all the vaccines are also vanishingly low. But not all vaccines are the same.
Simple assessment suggests taking my time, regular reevaluation, but at present hang out for the safest.
That might cause politicians and journalists to have a hissy fit, but to be honest I care as much about them as much as they care about me.
This is an IQ test. For once the mouse makes a correct statement and all the idiots reveal themselves. Well done Lucy you clown. This flu has revealed the nazis and how many informers walk among us. If you think masks and jabs work (they don’t) fine, go your hardest. Just don’t force your bullshit on me.
Heck even waiting for Modena, if a rock up to get it in October and the queue for Modena is massive, I might go for the shortest queue, which will be AZ.
dover_beach
.
.
That’s politician talk. One of them could say that and no-one would even blink.
Oh, so long term now means 5 minutes. Got it.
Hey Quinny, do you even accept SARS-CoV-2 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?
That would be the first baby step for you.
Of course I do mh. I think that the Chinese Government is culpable for the incompetence and then cover up and Xi should be before the Hague on crimes against humanity
You really are an irrational lot
Heheheh.
I think we can call Victory there, Cats. We provoked the classical ‘You Lot’ from our supposed betters…
How cute, he thinks governments who have imposed ridiculous authoritarian lockdowns over a single case of “Covid” in a state of millions will stop them once everyone is vaccinated.
Plus your denigration off anyone opposed to you puts you in there with the Joy Reid’s and Brian Stelters’ of the world.
“At the close of the war, France punished many Nazi collaborators: 9,000 were summarily executed during the liberation campaign, 1,500 were executed after a trial, and 40,000 were sentenced to prison.”
Some Cats will sanctimoniously whine that the entire French population were “obedient droids” during WWII, just as in the WA thread a few days back they were whining that all Australians are obedient droids for not rising up against the armed and dangerous F’wits running Oz. However……
The cops do have the guns and are very willing to use them when told to by Dan and Sneakers and the Chook etc. Nobody else notice how similar most of these National Cabinet suck-holes look to Ceaucescu and Mussolini when they were cruisin’ for their bruisins?
BTW: I am almost 100% certain this blog is monitored by the “authorities” who know where every Cat poster lives, so keep that in mind when replying. Think about it.
-Nobody wants that, and there is absolutely no need for it.
The thing you ‘vaxxers or bust’ people cannot seem to get through your skulls is that if you have had the vaccines, and you trust that they work, then that is the end of the matter as far as you are concerned.
We (I count myself as part of the anti-coercion group), would never insist every person in the country have the flu jab annually or face being locked up. Not just the un-vaccinated, but the entire country locked up.
We know it’s not the way a free country operates – that is the way they operate in China and North Korea.
How effective or wonderful the vaccine in question is, is neither here nor there.
Friend of mine used to say “If you’ve got half a mind to join the Army, that’s all it takes!”
Lucy used to be a General. Just sayin’.
Lucy?
AZ actually has less serious side effects and deaths than the two mRNA vaccines you mention.
That’s nice. I know two who were hospitalised within 6 hours. One was in ICU for 2 weeks in an induced coma, with liver and kidney failure and pneumonia.
Fuck that.
With the vaccines not providing total immunity or prevention of transmission there is no choice but to open up and manage the “crisis” like the flu is managed. We are stuck with the Chicom virus forever.
Yep, one of them called me a couple of month back come to think of it.
Is that why are posting edgy stuff like 11.59 to get attention BS?
“Anti-vaxxers”
FFS.
It is necessary these days to patiently explain the different meanings of words such as ‘skepticism’, ‘doubt’ ‘denial’, ‘dissent’, ‘hypothesis’, ‘theory’ and ‘fact’, because the modern education system promotes the view that anyone who uses any of these words is most assuredly an “extremist”.
no, just no.
There is almost zero case fatality rate for covid for anyone (in good health) under the age of 50.
Vaccinate the vulnerable, by all means.
So safe that they need blanket indemnities for everyone in the chain between lab and jab.
Ok, here one for you Lucius.
Why aren’t we all vaccinated for Hep-A? After all, its killed people in Aus (35 between ’97 and 2016) and it is still around infecting people and the immunisation has zero serious side effects.
It has a very high efficacy, too.
“No, the vaccines are safe.”
This claim is, at best, reckless.
While it is certainly true that there is currently no proof that they are dangerous, there is also no proof they are safe.
The only existent evidence (note: not proof, evidence) suggests that for the majority the short-term risk is low. There is no evidence on long-term consequences of this specific treatment, although evidence from similar treatments used in the past would seem to indicate there may be significant risks to the immunology of recipients – everything from making the reaction to the target and similar virus’ worse, to debilitating if not outright deadly auto-immune reactions. As well as, of course, the normal “bad reactions” such as anaphylaxis that we would expect in any diverse population, regardless of what any specific treatment may involve.
To me, this is not confidence inspiring and I do not believe the risk for me personally is worth taking them. Others may come to different conclusions based on their own specific circumstances, and that is their affair. I offer no advise other than to consult medical practitioners you trust on the matter, and make your decision as you see fit based on your own medical circumstances – the consequences of course, fall on you, hence it is not up to anyone else than you to decide what is right for you.
As such, I offer no opinion on anyone’s choice to vax or not – your body, your life, your choice. I ask only that you extend the same courtesy to me and everyone else and stop with the ridiculous, and frankly counter-productive, demands to make these treatments compulsory – either directly, or through indirect means such as “vaccine passports”. It is, at best, unconscionable to pressure anyone to take anything, let alone a treatment that is new and untested, and for which the long term consequences are unknown.
LQC – everyone should have the covid vacc,
To be consistent, they also need Hep-A, Japanese encephalitis for Queenslanders, Q-fever, Rabies, TB, Typhoid and Herpes.
.. and the flu, or course
Clap clap, so you had no problems good for you nobody else in the world could possibly have problems like my 2 doors up neighbour that. Had sudden, ie took 5 minutes, problem with his eyes, he said it was like that ad for macular degeneration, 2 weeks later, a bit better still too blurry to read or drive, and eyes very sensitive to light so he has to stay indoors with curtains shut.
Nine doors down, in hospital a few days with clots.
If the vaccines (all of them) were as safe as claimed, why have they not (yet) received formal regulatory approval in either the US or Australia, and why have the manufacturers been indemnified against claims for damages?
These are not unreasonable questions.
Scotty’s “Strategy” reinforces the notion that there was and still is nothing a politician could have done to prevent deaths – no preventative measures, no prophylactics – not even basic research.
It doesn’t embrace natural Herd immunity. Is the panic porn about vaccination more about fear that the whole thing will just disappear?
Every “no skin in the game” politician or expert is screaming about “infections”, still winding up the believers, with no one in hospital, and no one dying.
.
But most importantly, having bankrupted their states, and destroyed the small businesses that fund their excess, the states are doing this to screw money out of the Commonwealth, and screw everyone else.
Bollocks. If you are a healthy person aged under 50, then there is zero chance the ‘rona will kill you. On the other hand, you might get blood clots.
Only a moron would put their life in danger for something that is harmless.
Kneel,
Well said. My position entirely.
Except that i might add, the demand that I get injected with something I am not comfortable is being called selfish by people who want to force me to do so so THEY can travel, which I regard as just as selfish.
No, no, no, she must become Governor. I’m working on a plan for an outstanding piece of community service so I get an award and get to meet her in person. Which is something we should all aim for. My cunning plan to go without using plastics for a month already done by on of the AOTY contestants (gonna be hard to top that). Anyway it’ll have “advocate ” or “activist” in the title.
28,000 dead Americans might disagree with you there.
They should all go, of course. All the medical bureaucrats who have destroyed our way of life with their precautionary principle.
But when you open your diatribe with an inaccurate slur, you show everyone how much of a See You Next Tuesday you are.
You’re still not willing to discuss the fraudulent data without screaming “CONSPIRACY”!!!
No shit, they were financially incentivised to do so.
Matt, in Colorado anyone who died within 30 days of getting a positive test result were recorded as Covid deaths. I recall two young men shot dead were officially recorded as deaths by Covid.
Dot – you’ve yet to demonstrate that the data is fraudulent.
mh – you might be confusing provisional data with finalised data. Finalised data is based on death certificates. There are reported incidents of that sort of misclassification, but also subsequent reports where that has been corrected. How do you explain the large increase in all-cause mortality if COVID wasn’t the cause?
That would be 0.014% of the 200 odd million people under 50 in the US.
Note I said “healthy person”.
So all doctors in the USA (and presumably everywhere else in the world??) were financially incentivised to fraudulently code deaths as due to COVID? And that’s not a conspiracy?
Why has my comment been in moderation for an hour?
It’s not as though I wrote anything offensive.
If the government threatened to kill a randomly selected, healthy 18 year old and permanently maim a dozen or so others as the price of lifting restrictions, would people be saying that more are killed on the roads, so it’s worth the price?
That’s pretty much what they’re saying with regard to *vaccination.
*Covid vaccination of course, for the numpties that want to scream
“racist”
“anti-vaxxer”.
That would be the Premier of Qld. It is she who is obliged to resign.
Jeanette Young is but an ‘advisor’. Whoever issued orders/laws based on her advice to close schools just for the heck of it, is the one who must resign.
Ultimate culpability residing with the premier notwithstanding, Young is unfit for either role, CHO or Governor.
I have as much faith in the US/UK/EU death numbers as I do the Chinese.
Lies lies lies!
This guy has not failed to infuriate me with every article he has ever posted on this site. Its not just the depth of his ignorance – the infuriating aspect is how he, and all of these leftist-conformist pro-vaxxers, assume they’re more informed than those of us who hold anti-covid vaccine views, when in reality we hold tertiary health science/medical degrees and have researched the topic exhaustively.
Indeed, the pre-eminent Doctors and Scientists Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch and Bret Weinstein now realise that the Spike protein itself is cytotoxic, meaning that the vaccines themselves are therefore harmful too. Who the fuck are you, random internet NPC? Are you more qualified than those three?
Or what about Dr Peter McCullough, a Doctor with perhaps the most scientific gravitas in the world. He says we should shut down the vaccine roll out now.
Who the hell are you random person with a pretentious pseudonym? Which major University Hospital are you the Professor of Medicine at?
https://rumble.com/vj8t61-dr-peter-mccullough-says-we-must-shut-down-the-vaccine-rollout-now..html
You haven’t demonstrated it isn’t fraudulent. You want to restrict OUR liberties, YOU prove YOUR case.
Quite a lot of doctors in the US were incentivised. You can put crow in your own mouth, you dishonest sack of shit.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/cdc-director-acknowledges-hospitals-have-a-monetary-incentive-to-overcount-coronavirus-deaths
Forget the URL, they quote the CDC director.
Even “debunking” sites admit, begrudgingly, that it’s true.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/hospital-payments-and-the-covid-19-death-count/
Q: Are hospitals inflating the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths so they can be paid more?
A: Recent legislation pays hospitals higher Medicare rates for COVID-19 patients and treatment, but there is no evidence of fraudulent reporting…(bullshit, gullible bullshit).
No dickhead, it’s not a conspiracy, it’s open & rank moral (however lawful) corruption.
Thank you Richard, that is a most eloquent appraisal.
my body my choice
take the vax if u want
no one has the right to tell anyone to get it, to coerce or force
we have already lost one family friend to the vax
but we know no-one that died of the virus
the vaccine has had adverse effects on at least 11000 australians already. and we do not know the long term consequences.
This willingness to pay the hostage takers shows us a great deal and in my mind, dismisses this fuckwit from conversing with adults.
From your article Dot:
Could there have been some over-reporting – yes. But was it significant numbers – no.
And then:
But this also gets to the point I made previously about the difference between provisional and final data. And you have still failed to even address excess all-cause mortality.
Dr Jeanette Young has baggage. CHO in 2005 . Wikipedia is discrete in why she was re hired by Palachook .Presumably she was the person responsible for the computer cock up where some got paid some not ,some too much and so diabolically chaotic that those who were overlaid were able to keep it .Campbell Newman sacked her to sort out the mess.
Could there have been some over-reporting – yes
you’ve yet to demonstrate that the data is fraudulent.
LOL
$13k per patient. $39k for a ventilator patient.
Christ you’re a lying idiot. Wasting your life determined to make sure we’re never having our old civil liberties back and shilling for poorly made, rushed vaccines that will set back the popularity of vaccinations about 200 years.
Excess deaths Dot. No explanation?
You have presented no proof of excess deaths at all.
Don’t Pay The Ferryman
Sal:
Sal, while the Premier is low value, it was “health advice” that has brought in all the restrictions and demands the conformity from the citizenry. Without that, none of the Premiers, including Palaschook, could have done what they did.
They won’t release any of the information from the behind-the-scenes and National “Cabinet” discussions. And as doctors they do understand medicine. The fact that Young admitted this last week that AZ should not be given to healthy people (under 40s) shows that they’ve known it all along.
While the Premiers have to face the people at some stage – and even then sometimes nothing changes – the Health Officers have no such public examination. Each one of them, as doctors, could have/should have refused to authorise what’s happened, including the universal vaccine push. They refused to accept the first responsibility of medicine: first, do no harm.
It must be nice to just be able to decide that whatever confounders there are that undermine your position they must always be trivial.
Not my words Figures, it’s from the article Dor linked (paraphrased).
And really, your not in any position to talk about picking & choosing.
Take your pick Dot (original stuck in moderation):
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2774445
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2771841
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/excess-mortality-across-countries-in-2020/
https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/coronavirus-excess-deaths-tracker
I don’t think any of that is correct. She was a Beattie appointment, and has been CHO ever since
Not much point responding to a figures, Matt.
Anyway, I am in no rush for the vax. I will get around to it eventually, but no need to rush. There is little risk of Covid.
Matt isn’t a poster. He’s an info gatherer. Knows who the deniers are just by coming to the site. Probably gets a free biscuit for each name.
I know Entropy, but I live in hope that Figure may see the light one day.
As to choice of vaccination – no issues for me if people who choose to wait (or choose not to have it).
Interesting that you would label them deniers Ted.
No civic understanding or responsibility.
Shy Ted,
The afternoon tea at Government House is pretty good, I hear, and you can nominate yourself. Go for it.
No. I want the borders open, all Covid-related restrictions lifted AND be free to decide whether it’s worth the risk taking a vaccine that has been approved for emergency use only. For some people it is. For many (most) others, it is not.
And, of course, Ivermectin is a better and safer solution anyway.
That’s the difference between liars and honest people. Liars source opinions, honest people source facts.
We have observable *facts* which show COVID has been over reported. Claiming that this over reporting is negligible is just an opinion.
Let’s play Figures – this is the quote from the article that Dot linked:
Not my words, not my opinion.
That’s why Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology, and one of those medal winners you are sucking up to, is concerned that it is cytotoxic and being deposited in bone marrow. You know, where your blood cells are made. Also being found in heart muscle and ovaries.
Go ahead, Lucy. As I said last night to Muttley, you can take yourself off to those trusted (and totally indemnified) government spokespersons, health officers, vaccine pushers and now GPs, and have as many jabs of whichever vaccine you want. All of them. I don’t know you, or care about you or any future health problems that you might encounter. Your body, your choice.
Just lay off the lazy ‘anti-vaxxer’ slur. It makes you look like an hysterical nitwit.