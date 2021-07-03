Jeannette Young should be disqualified from public office

Anti vaxxer comments by the Queensland Chief Medical Officer, Jeannette Young, are an absolute disgrace and shows that she has been politically compromised so desperate has she been to be the next Governor of Queensland. She is unsuitable to be the CMO and certainly unsuitable to be Governor. She has used her office as CMO to run political errands for Annastacia Palaszczuk – a Faustian bargain if there ever was.

I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got covid, probably wouldn’t die. We are not in a position that I need to ask young, fit, healthy people to put their health on the line (by) getting a vaccine that could potentially significantly harm them

So why have you locked down the State Young? If you think that young people are unaffected by Covid, shouldn’t you just ensure that the vulnerable and older people are vaccinated and then open up the State to the virus? But of course that runs counter to your previous comments about the risk of Covid to everyone. And who knows the long-term impact of Covid infections on younger people who may not show symptoms but who may end up with chronic diseases because of an infection.

No, if you were a good CMO you would be out there encouraging anyone to have any vaccine that’s available including AstraZeneca.

Here we have the world’s poor crying out for vaccinations against Covid and Young is encouraging Queenslanders to be picky in which vaccine, leading to a large quantity of doses of AZ to expire unused. It really is an absolute disgrace. The majority of the population don’t have a choice of which vaccination they have. And for anyone who has travelled overseas in the past, you know that the a raft of vaccines that are provided and there is really no choice. The yellow WHO vaccination booklet will be stamped and signed with multiple vaccinations.

In the name of God, Young, go!