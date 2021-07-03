North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically

The Canadian government has announced this it is expanding ‘Pride Month’ for the entire summer and calling it ‘Pride Season’.https://t.co/mCXwskbVEh
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2021
All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved.
‘Pride Season’.
Is that like deer season?
And what will be next on the LGBTQ agenda?
What people do in their bedrooms is their own business, but I am sick and tired of the LGBTQ crowd ramming their lifestyles down the public’s throat.
If I went around boasting about my masculinity and how many women I’d bedded, I’d rightfully be shunned for being disgusting, vulgar and maybe even chauvinistic.
Why is it ok for them to boast and share their rampant faggery 24/7?
Sign of the times!
1 John 2 “all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world is passing, and its lust, but he that does the will of God abides for eternity. Little children, it is the last hour…
Canada is run by lunatics.
Remember not even a decade ago, people were asking, “how does gay “marriage” affect you?” Before that, sodomites “just wanted to be left alone.” Conservatives have been typically dumb enough to go along with both. The slippery slope isn’t a logical fallacy, it is an extremely accurate predictive model.
As for this latest filth, if multiple cities aren’t annihilated in the near future, God may owe Sodom and Gomorrah an apology.
Well they will keep going until there’s burnings at the stake. These people cannot see the future consequences of their actions.
Gay dudes who want to get married that I know actually hate Mardi Gras.
Trudeau really is a joke.
We have seen how he plays dress ups for occasions – the highpoint of which would have to be his dressing up for his trip to India.
For pride season is he wearing his jeans with the arse cut out and carrying a tube of lube?
They’re Canadians remember. They are still devoting the other nine months of the year to shame season. After they finish with all those thank-you letters.
Remember the successful push for gay marriage, and how its proponents scoffed at and mocked those who suggested that it was the start of the “slippery slope”?
Turns out those who were against it were 100% right.
The love that once dared not speak its name now won’t shut up.