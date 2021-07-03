North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically

  1. RobK says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    ‘Pride Season’.
    Is that like deer season?

  2. Lee says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    And what will be next on the LGBTQ agenda?
    What people do in their bedrooms is their own business, but I am sick and tired of the LGBTQ crowd ramming their lifestyles down the public’s throat.

  3. a reader says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    If I went around boasting about my masculinity and how many women I’d bedded, I’d rightfully be shunned for being disgusting, vulgar and maybe even chauvinistic.

    Why is it ok for them to boast and share their rampant faggery 24/7?

  4. Chris M says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Sign of the times!

    1 John 2 “all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world is passing, and its lust, but he that does the will of God abides for eternity. Little children, it is the last hour…

  5. Lee says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    Canada is run by lunatics.

  6. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Remember not even a decade ago, people were asking, “how does gay “marriage” affect you?” Before that, sodomites “just wanted to be left alone.” Conservatives have been typically dumb enough to go along with both. The slippery slope isn’t a logical fallacy, it is an extremely accurate predictive model.

    As for this latest filth, if multiple cities aren’t annihilated in the near future, God may owe Sodom and Gomorrah an apology.

  7. Judge Dredd says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    Well they will keep going until there’s burnings at the stake. These people cannot see the future consequences of their actions.

  8. Dot says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    Gay dudes who want to get married that I know actually hate Mardi Gras.

  9. Mother Lode says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    Trudeau really is a joke.

    We have seen how he plays dress ups for occasions – the highpoint of which would have to be his dressing up for his trip to India.

    For pride season is he wearing his jeans with the arse cut out and carrying a tube of lube?

  10. David Brewer says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    They’re Canadians remember. They are still devoting the other nine months of the year to shame season. After they finish with all those thank-you letters.

  11. Lee says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Remember the successful push for gay marriage, and how its proponents scoffed at and mocked those who suggested that it was the start of the “slippery slope”?
    Turns out those who were against it were 100% right.

  12. Roger says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    The love that once dared not speak its name now won’t shut up.

