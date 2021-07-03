Liberty Quote
I’m a teetotaling, inner-city, non-practicing Muslim vegan. Hard to believe that I might be out of touch.— Sam Dastyari
-
-
Open Forum: July 3, 2021
I’ve got this.
Faaark
Turd time’s t’ charm!
From the old thread:
For more than 25yrs my son has worked establishing a number of restaurants, three of which are in Sydney’s CBD.
You couldn’t imagine what it is like at this time.
Top ten?
Mornin’.
Happy Saturday, Cats.
And to all Sandgroperstanis. Except for Comrade Sneakers.
These lockdowns have hurt so many. No longer are incomes expected. People are hurting. Businesses are bleeding. Former long term employees in the hospitality industry have found other work and are continuing to do so. What was once considered stable employment has disappeared.
People are hurting. Businesses are bleeding.
Are these same people who are hurting and bleeding walking around wearing masks and QR coding?
If so…..
On a lighter note.
Melbourne Storm had a great win on Thursday night.
Go Storm!
Revising NETWORK.
Howard Beale was wrong.
I don’t know what to do about the vaccine side-effects and the lockdowns and China and the QR Code checkpoints in the street. All I know is that first, you’ve got to get INFORMED.
Check out this. Caught on camera.
Advice given from vaxx jabbers.
P
It is a dreadful state of affairs and unfortunately the viscous public service scum in all Australian bureaucracies have no idea.
In fact the on again/off again lockdowns are guaranteed to destroy small business – not essential to them.
God only knows the number of bankruptcies occurring.
Hopefully your son can weather the filth.
Hey Flying Pig.
I am tempted to turn on the radio again and find out who is advertising on the AM/FM networks. I had a long enough moment watching the box today, that it is the corporates who have not been shut down during this scam providing their cash flow.
I reckon the same for radio.
What a sick joke this all is.
It’s as if Nuremberg never happened.
mh says:
July 3, 2021 at 12:59 am
Anything from Bolt, Alan Jones, Paul Murray, Miranda [add others to list ]… any journo in Australia mentioning that?
It can not be brushed away.
Lame pics.
There is only Big Government, Big Business and Big Unions that have the capacity to pay.
Tax slaves have no say.
I saw a note, maybe yesterday, that 130 countries have agreed to have the same company tax rates.
Global Reset via Yellen.
I actually believe that there should be zero tax rates on company profits and consequently zero tax deductions.
It is Big Government, Big Media and Big Business.
You will find that it is all owned and controlled by a very small few.
Cue the Running Man if you need help understanding.
The Running Man
80’s Arnie movie, not some Korean shite.
You are splitting hairs.
Big Media is either an adjunct of Big Government or is a component part of Big Business.
And I include ALL so called public servants in Big Union.
All the major media corporations in the US have a Big Pharma guy on their board.
Hold on tight. Some excellent vision.
Isle of Man TT Road Racing Compilation
All one and the same, pedant.
If you want an acronym, Big BUG.
as in Business, Union, Government.
The Big BUG is certainly not for humanity.
mh.
Yeah Big Pharma is Big Business.
It is all owned and controlled by the same people. Eventually there will only be two companies in the world. There will still be thousands of ‘brands’ though.
I think Arnie is a gob shiite arzhole.
Forget about unions Flying Pigs.. Their days are numbered. Once the Globalist system fully comes in, they are Kaput. The chunks will come in and do your once upon a time union jobs if the union boys wont. LOL
Doesn’t matter what you think of Arnie. It is the message that movie he is in conveys.
You seem to be a low IQ fuckwit.
Maybe 3, Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia.
1st
😎
lol… a low IQ Steven King bit of smearing his arse…
And BIG UNION is a control function… understand that it has nothing to do with working men down the pit.
bespoke says:
July 3, 2021 at 1:56 am
1st
Ever the optimist.
I like that, wrong as always but an optimist.
bloody optimists.. lol
FlyingPigs says:
July 3, 2021 at 2:08 am
I like that, wrong as always but an optimist.
I like dreamers of a harmless kind FP, they mean well and do no harm.
Beware of the other kind!
Mark A
A bloke I know that has been fishing on Guam and has been turfed out and going back to USA sent an email the other night saying, words to the effect, “I hear you Ozzies have ditched the Chinese, is that right ?”.
Apart from Dutton making some noise and the Home Affairs bloke making some statements I have no idea.
Any words over your way along those lines?
Get off the meth, xunt. You are scattered.
Understand that Big Government, Big Media, Big Business; is a Big Union.
The Big Union you are talking about will cease to exist shortly.
I once used to declare for many a year that “I am the greatest optimist I know”.
lol… true story.
An optimist can always find a solution to a problem.
how many solar panels do you have operating on top?
Top fiddie or thereabouts
you would look down on the world from k2
but its a shame its fixed in one spot
Michael Crichton would have ‘loved’ these covid times.
FlyingPigs says:
July 3, 2021 at 2:16 am
China is not a big news item as far as the BaR is concerned, some countries are toying with the idea, how much is politics and how much is reality I do not know. Could be just to keep the EU alert that there are other possibilities?
I don’t know.
It was hammered into me a long time ago to ignore the politics and religions of the host country.
It was a good advice and I stick to it.
Only interested in investments in the sector I work in and it is healthy where it needs to be despite the rhetoric otherwise.
I visit the Cat mostly to catch up with current affairs in OZ.
Works well.
Gotta’ keep your FOIL to squash the BUG.
Freedom
Optimism
Imagination
Life
same
Not me!
Fields Of Climate Destruction
Couldn’t sleep so decided to watch the Holy Grail (again).
That Connie Booth is a decent sort – even if she was a witch.
Now go away or I will taunt you a second time.
They should’ve built that huge wooden badger.
Run away.
Fleccas:
This Week In Culture #51
Johannes Leak.
Warren Brown.
Peter Broelman.
David Rowe.
Peter Brookes.
A.F. Branco.
Michael Ramirez.
Al Goodwyn.
Matt Margolis.
Steve Kelley.
Lisa Benson.
Chip Bok.
Chip Bok #2.
Bob Gorrell.
An old friend in London emails saying she’s arriving in Brisbane at the end of July. I asked her if she was a celebrity, and now she’s gone dark on me. It’s a mystery.
Also noticed my temper seems closer to the surface these days.
Reading last night that China is buying Grain like it’s going out of fashion, other Countries have banned grain Exports and are stockpiling, meanwhile America is in drought in the West and is selling Grain like it’s going out of fashion.
Just wondering, is Australia copying the United States or are we stockpiling?
I see Leandis as gullible as most…….poor old Scomo having to deal with the naughty Premiers.
Spare me.
Talk about havin’ a larf!
Honestly…..what people refuse to believe in these situations.
“If only Stalin knew”
Leandis?
Leak…..
Ed. A link to the “China buying grain like crazy” would be appreciated.
Is the Chinese ban on Oz barley still in place? Or is China really buying grain like crazy instead. A link would be nice. Thanks.
An oldie but a Goldie.
The mistress says ‘faster, faster’
The lover says ‘slower , slower’
The wife says ‘beige , beige. ….I think I’ll paint the ceiling beige!’
If Trans Women Are Women, What Does That Make A Women?
“If a man walks into a women-only space, such as a restroom or a change room, and he exposes his genitals to the women and girls inside, what should happen to him?
Hold on, hold on, I’m not done.
What if the man who’s exposing himself claims to identify as a women?
Now what should happen to him?
If your answer to both questions is the same, obviously your a transphobe.”
https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/if-trans-women-are-women-what-does
Don’t miss the video at link!
Welcome to old Joe the Pervert’s new America.
Trump haters must be so proud.
If you live in a National party electorate, what about writing to your rep and demanding an end of the coalition as Sco Mo is now openly acting above the constitution and the rule of law.
Write to Barnaby if you are not.
Making us look like a sad little country.
USA vaccination rate – 47%
Australia vaccination rate – 6%
So the moral of the story is…
No Jab ?
– no pay
– no fly
– no entry to concerts, football games, Royal Shows etc.
– refused medical treatment.
New normal sounds great.
So we only need to get to 47% and we’re good Matt?
Lol as if.
Anyone pushing a new normal narrative is a complete fuckwit.
We haven’t been “normal” in the West since the PATRIOT Act was signed into law by Bush II.
Back this time last year when the likes of Mat were running around like xhooks with their head cutoff, saying “it’s just two weeks!!”. People were saying it will be forever, baccine passportd, two tier society, endless power.
And here we are.
Yet still he persists.
““If a man walks into a women-only space, such as a restroom or a change room, and he exposes his genitals to the women and girls inside, what should happen to him?
Hold on, hold on, I’m not done.
What if the man who’s exposing himself claims to identify as a women?
Now what should happen to him?
If your answer to both questions is the same, obviously your a transphobe.””
I’m a proud transphobe.
Let’s go back to March 2001. Or Jan 1988.
Simpler times, better times.
(No jokes!).
If an unvaccinated person walks into a vaccinated zone …
If a morlock walks into an eldritch zone …
If a mute human walks into an ape zone…
TAKE YOUR STINKING PAWS OFF ME YOU DAMNED DIRTY APE!
Pay this fine: $1000
Supreme Court Dodges Appeal by Christian Florist Fined for Spurning Gay Couple
I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water, but they seem fine with qwerty fascists monstering people who have a religion they dislike. But only Judeo-Christians, not certain others.
Just trying to work out how living in Hong Kong is different to living in Australia. Apparently you can’t leave Hong Kong either:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D2GLoOpDv4
I may be in a minority but it looks like a good Teh Weekend Paywallianthis week. Adam Creighton on San Francisco, some Boomer and trannie bashing too. Should find something to agree with.
A great Leak too.
“I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water, but they seem fine with qwerty fascists monstering people who have a religion they dislike. But only Judeo-Christians, not certain others.”
It’s all going to plan.
weighing up your astrazeneca risks
That moron slag Gretel Killeen complains that Gladys said please when telling people to stay home.
Her inner communist is there for all to see, thinking that government owns us and makes everyone’s decisions for them.
If only she could hear herself because she sounds like a total fuckwit. “Sounds like” lol
Much self congratulation in the West for getting locked up for a few days.
Well done everyone.
Breeding bolivars.
Venezuela To Chop Off Six Zeros From Bolivar In 3rd Currency Redenomination In 13 Years (2 Jul)
At least the Venezuelans won’t run out of toilet paper like we regularly seem to.
Stay safe.
Oh. She’s still up and about.
I would have thought that monstrous, reinforced head would have collapsed in on itself by now.
SCOTUS is the new home of American cowardice as the mobsters take charge, led by the White House.
I don’t know, but I’ve been told we’re about 75% pre-Rona for domestic.
Apparently the increasing tempo has caused problems with some ATCs who got used to not having to work for a living.
Always helpful to lop off off a few zeros.
Or chuck them out of a helicopter.
I don’t know, but I’ve been told we’re about 75% pre-Rona for domestic.
On a fuel basis it’s 30%. Walking into the terminal yesterday, looks close to 0%.
Saw that Beery. Getting stuck into people for wanting to get out of the house.
Apparently I missed Suttor on earlier telling us that “Australia is the joke, of the world”. Funny, he was all for lockdowns and isolation six months ago.
Meanwhile many of us here on the Cat were more than happy to risk a dose of the bug so our immune systems could fight it off and gain some antibody protection. Like the usual way these things go. But no! Smoke and mirrors about how the thing would/wouldn’t work because maybe/maybe not made in lab and engineered to kill us. Yet the reality of entry into Wimbledon has put the lie to that too.
I’m heartily sick of this chickensh*t tissue of lies and bluster. Get your rotten jabs if you must. Looks like I’ll be forced out of everything normal people do unless I pretend I believe them and succumb.
Good to see that GB News is happy to have people like Ezra Levant on….it means that they are willing to take “risks”…not that I see any risk associated with Levant…who’s been fighting the culture wars for decades..
Here’s Levant overnight on GB News talking about the attacks on statues and churches, currently happening in Canada.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH9S9bcraRg
I can honestly say…
Who is Gretel Killeen?
Oh, sorry. My danegeld for today’s Cat commenting…🥚🥚🥚.
😃
Goes to show Australian are not completely stupid. The longer this drags out the clearer it will be come that they’re trying to do to us and the more outrage there’ll be. Something, sometime, has to give.
Are they the rare and precious drongo eggs Calli?
Killeen is a minor “celebrity” best know for hosting Big Brother many…many years ago and is the beautiful, well modulated voice behind much advertising.
She also fancies herself as a go-to social commenter.
Her background as Head Girl of Ravenswood puts her well into the mindset of Everywoman, apparently.
Thanks Calli.
6 percent fully vaccinated up from 5.79 a couple of days ago, over 30% who’ve had one dose, let’s watch those numbers for a fee weeks before we go full Aussie larrikin, it might be Aussie drongo after all.
The pdf i linked upthread gives three scenarios, covid in Australia now, covid like Victoria last year, and pretend we are a country in Europe.
It has been made clear to them that, if they are at all intransigent, the Damnocrats will expand the court, appointing more obedient justices, and diluting the influence of existing members.
That would be messy and obvious so I suspect not the option Damnocrats want first, and note also an appetite for cynical pretences of bipartisanship in the appointment of the execrable, petulant Liz Cheney to Pelosi’s farcical commission. The optics of keeping a predominately ‘conservative’ SCOTUS’ bestows superficial legitimacy in the eyes of history.
As long as they are getting the same results as court stacking it is fine.
Why is the SCOTUS going along? Maybe they perceive a long game – keeping the court as it is until someone manages to get rid of the current junta.
Gretel was head girl?
I think Susan Carland was too.
Bugger that. Those coves need clearing out of here, by jingo.
I know just the man to do it!
Oops
Cobber, mate, bloke!
Australian political parties are making the calculation that if they terrorise enough people in to getting vaccinated before the next elections, any spirit of rebellion – reaction against their fist will be gone by the elections.
Because once you’ve had it the will to resist and spirit of rebellion against, must go with it for your own sanity.
The real conclusions to draw from this statistic is.
The main country the global socialists were out to destroy was the USA, under Trump.
It concentrated it’s fear propaganda there, and also realised it isn’t a centralised style governing system.
The Democratic states fudged the ordinary death figures to people dying “WITH” covid.
The Republican states also have long since marched through health swamps.
The fudged figures as well.
The Yanks were always………..ALWAYS able to leave their country through all of this.
(I remember Rita and James Morrow going over there for the election and being gobsmacked at how free people were….sad isn’t it?)
People got vaccinated because the scare campaign was fought there.
The USA was ground Zero.
The rest of the world’s socialists then used Trump’s country as an example of what not to do, (even though the States themselves were in charge)
As ours did.
Ours, having the benefit of an unarmed population girt by sea, simply stopped us leaving and just like that, imprisoned the whole nation and took us hostage.
They embarked on what can only be described by those not taken in by it, as a laughable panic porn style theatre as the media played it’s multinational corporate part.
Australian Plan.
Be kept imprisoned until we are willing to submit to tyranny.
To do what we are told.
To agree to be under a social credit system Chinese digital control and therefore let the government decide what you can do, and where and when you can do it.
Australians got on the internet while imprisoned and woke up to the fact the vaccines were dangerous.
This frustrated the Scommunists who had thought that all the people in Australia were ready to be shafted because it seemed that way on twitter.
But the Australian people still have something in them that these arseholes haven’t taken into consideration.
We don’t mind living and letting live, but the message is loud and clear.
They may get another million or so take the jab, maybe two, but they’re never getting a majority.
Living and letting live is a two way street.
And we are not Chinese.
OOPS.
There is no rebellion.