Open Forum: July 3, 2021

Posted on July 3, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

 

118 Responses to Open Forum: July 3, 2021

  1. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:02 am

    I’ve got this.

  2. Huck says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Faaark

  3. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:08 am

    Turd time’s t’ charm!

  4. P says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:12 am

    From the old thread:

    For more than 25yrs my son has worked establishing a number of restaurants, three of which are in Sydney’s CBD.

    You couldn’t imagine what it is like at this time.

  5. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:13 am

    Top ten?

  6. Tom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Mornin’.

  7. Rex Anger says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:23 am

    Happy Saturday, Cats.

    And to all Sandgroperstanis. Except for Comrade Sneakers.

  8. P says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:29 am

    These lockdowns have hurt so many. No longer are incomes expected. People are hurting. Businesses are bleeding. Former long term employees in the hospitality industry have found other work and are continuing to do so. What was once considered stable employment has disappeared.

  9. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:35 am

    People are hurting. Businesses are bleeding.

    Are these same people who are hurting and bleeding walking around wearing masks and QR coding?

    If so…..

  10. Rossini says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:35 am

    On a lighter note.
    Melbourne Storm had a great win on Thursday night.
    Go Storm!

  11. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:36 am

    Craig Kelly MP
    @CraigKellyMP
    ·
    32m
    When the fascists at YouTube censor the Noble Prize winner Dr. Satoshi Omura, a man whose discoveries have saved a hundred million + from blindness, the world has entered a very, very dark place.

    I cannot express in words how angry & sad this makes me & fearful for the future.

  12. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Revising NETWORK.
    Howard Beale was wrong.
    I don’t know what to do about the vaccine side-effects and the lockdowns and China and the QR Code checkpoints in the street. All I know is that first, you’ve got to get INFORMED.

  13. Steve trickler says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Check out this. Caught on camera.

    Advice given from vaxx jabbers.

  14. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:50 am

    P says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:29 am
    These lockdowns have hurt so many. No longer are incomes expected. People are hurting. Businesses are bleeding.

    P

    It is a dreadful state of affairs and unfortunately the viscous public service scum in all Australian bureaucracies have no idea.

    In fact the on again/off again lockdowns are guaranteed to destroy small business – not essential to them.

    God only knows the number of bankruptcies occurring.

    Hopefully your son can weather the filth.

  15. Steve trickler says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:57 am

    Hey Flying Pig.

    I am tempted to turn on the radio again and find out who is advertising on the AM/FM networks. I had a long enough moment watching the box today, that it is the corporates who have not been shut down during this scam providing their cash flow.

    I reckon the same for radio.

  16. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:59 am

    Advice given from vaxx jabbers.

    What a sick joke this all is.

    It’s as if Nuremberg never happened.

  17. Steve trickler says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:06 am

    mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:59 am

    Anything from Bolt, Alan Jones, Paul Murray, Miranda [add others to list ]… any journo in Australia mentioning that?

    It can not be brushed away.

  18. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:11 am

    Lame pics.

  19. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:15 am

    Steve trickler says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:57 am

    There is only Big Government, Big Business and Big Unions that have the capacity to pay.

    Tax slaves have no say.

  20. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:21 am

    I saw a note, maybe yesterday, that 130 countries have agreed to have the same company tax rates.

    Global Reset via Yellen.

    I actually believe that there should be zero tax rates on company profits and consequently zero tax deductions.

  21. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:25 am

    It is Big Government, Big Media and Big Business.

    You will find that it is all owned and controlled by a very small few.

    Cue the Running Man if you need help understanding.

  22. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:29 am

    The Running Man

    80’s Arnie movie, not some Korean shite.

  23. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:31 am

    K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:25 am
    It is Big Government, Big Media and Big Business.

    You are splitting hairs.

    Big Media is either an adjunct of Big Government or is a component part of Big Business.

  24. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:34 am

    And I include ALL so called public servants in Big Union.

  25. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:35 am

    All the major media corporations in the US have a Big Pharma guy on their board.

  26. Steve trickler says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:35 am

    Hold on tight. Some excellent vision.

    Isle of Man TT Road Racing Compilation

  27. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:37 am

    All one and the same, pedant.

  28. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:42 am

    If you want an acronym, Big BUG.

    as in Business, Union, Government.

    The Big BUG is certainly not for humanity.

  29. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:43 am

    mh.

    Yeah Big Pharma is Big Business.

    It is all owned and controlled by the same people. Eventually there will only be two companies in the world. There will still be thousands of ‘brands’ though.

  30. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:49 am

    K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:29 am
    The Running Man

    80’s Arnie movie

    I think Arnie is a gob shiite arzhole.

  31. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:49 am

    Forget about unions Flying Pigs.. Their days are numbered. Once the Globalist system fully comes in, they are Kaput. The chunks will come in and do your once upon a time union jobs if the union boys wont. LOL

  32. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:52 am

    Doesn’t matter what you think of Arnie. It is the message that movie he is in conveys.

    You seem to be a low IQ fuckwit.

  33. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:54 am

    Eventually there will only be two companies in the world.

    Maybe 3, Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia.

  35. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:59 am

    It is the message that movie he is in conveys.

    You seem to be a low IQ fuckwit.

    lol… a low IQ Steven King bit of smearing his arse…

    And BIG UNION is a control function… understand that it has nothing to do with working men down the pit.

  36. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:06 am

    bespoke says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:56 am

    1st

    Ever the optimist.
    I like that, wrong as always but an optimist.

  37. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:08 am

    I like that, wrong as always but an optimist.

    bloody optimists.. lol

  38. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:11 am

    FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:08 am

    I like that, wrong as always but an optimist.

    bloody optimists.. lol

    I like dreamers of a harmless kind FP, they mean well and do no harm.
    Beware of the other kind!

  39. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:16 am

    Mark A

    A bloke I know that has been fishing on Guam and has been turfed out and going back to USA sent an email the other night saying, words to the effect, “I hear you Ozzies have ditched the Chinese, is that right ?”.

    Apart from Dutton making some noise and the Home Affairs bloke making some statements I have no idea.

    Any words over your way along those lines?

  40. K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:17 am

    Get off the meth, xunt. You are scattered.

    Understand that Big Government, Big Media, Big Business; is a Big Union.

    The Big Union you are talking about will cease to exist shortly.

  41. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:19 am

    I once used to declare for many a year that “I am the greatest optimist I know”.

    lol… true story.

    An optimist can always find a solution to a problem.

  42. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:23 am

    K2 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:17 am

    how many solar panels do you have operating on top?

  43. The Barking Toad says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:26 am

    Top fiddie or thereabouts

  44. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:26 am

    you would look down on the world from k2

  45. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:27 am

    but its a shame its fixed in one spot

  46. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:29 am

    Michael Crichton would have ‘loved’ these covid times.

  47. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:32 am

    FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:16 am

    A bloke I know that has been fishing on Guam and has been turfed out and going back to USA sent an email the other night saying, words to the effect, “I hear you Ozzies have ditched the Chinese, is that right ?”.

    Apart from Dutton making some noise and the Home Affairs bloke making some statements I have no idea.

    Any words over your way along those lines?

    China is not a big news item as far as the BaR is concerned, some countries are toying with the idea, how much is politics and how much is reality I do not know. Could be just to keep the EU alert that there are other possibilities?
    I don’t know.

    It was hammered into me a long time ago to ignore the politics and religions of the host country.
    It was a good advice and I stick to it.

    Only interested in investments in the sector I work in and it is healthy where it needs to be despite the rhetoric otherwise.

    I visit the Cat mostly to catch up with current affairs in OZ.
    Works well.

  48. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:36 am

    Gotta’ keep your FOIL to squash the BUG.

    Freedom
    Optimism
    Imagination
    Life

  49. FlyingPigs says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:38 am

    I visit the Cat mostly to catch up with current affairs in OZ.

    same

  50. Mark A says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:42 am

    Not me!

    I was clearing out my late German Grandfather’s closet.
    And I decided to give all his Old Clothes to the local Oxfam Charity Shop.
    I handed over the Bag of Clothes to the shop assistant who was rummaging through it.
    When a horrified expression formed on her Face.

    “How dare you bring this Uniform in to my Shop” she exclaimed angrily.
    “This is a Sick Symbol of Pain, Shame and Humiliation”..?!?!?

    Hugely embarrassed at this turn of events, I quickly took back the Bag.
    “I’m truly sorry” I said……..”I had no idea he was a Liverpool fan”..!

  52. The Barking Toad says:
    July 3, 2021 at 3:02 am

    Couldn’t sleep so decided to watch the Holy Grail (again).

    That Connie Booth is a decent sort – even if she was a witch.

    Now go away or I will taunt you a second time.

  53. The Barking Toad says:
    July 3, 2021 at 3:07 am

    They should’ve built that huge wooden badger.

    Run away.

  69. Muz says:
    July 3, 2021 at 4:59 am

    An old friend in London emails saying she’s arriving in Brisbane at the end of July. I asked her if she was a celebrity, and now she’s gone dark on me. It’s a mystery.

    Also noticed my temper seems closer to the surface these days.

  70. Ed Case says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:28 am

    Reading last night that China is buying Grain like it’s going out of fashion, other Countries have banned grain Exports and are stockpiling, meanwhile America is in drought in the West and is selling Grain like it’s going out of fashion.
    Just wondering, is Australia copying the United States or are we stockpiling?

  71. struth says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:05 am

    I see Leandis as gullible as most…….poor old Scomo having to deal with the naughty Premiers.
    Spare me.
    Talk about havin’ a larf!

    Honestly…..what people refuse to believe in these situations.
    “If only Stalin knew”

  72. struth says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:06 am

    Leandis?
    Leak…..

  73. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:06 am

    Ed. A link to the “China buying grain like crazy” would be appreciated.

    Is the Chinese ban on Oz barley still in place? Or is China really buying grain like crazy instead. A link would be nice. Thanks.

  74. Fair Shake says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:14 am

    An oldie but a Goldie.

    The mistress says ‘faster, faster’
    The lover says ‘slower , slower’
    The wife says ‘beige , beige. ….I think I’ll paint the ceiling beige!’

  75. Mark M says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:28 am

    If Trans Women Are Women, What Does That Make A Women?

    “If a man walks into a women-only space, such as a restroom or a change room, and he exposes his genitals to the women and girls inside, what should happen to him?

    Hold on, hold on, I’m not done.

    What if the man who’s exposing himself claims to identify as a women?

    Now what should happen to him?

    If your answer to both questions is the same, obviously your a transphobe.”

    https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/if-trans-women-are-women-what-does

    Don’t miss the video at link!

    Welcome to old Joe the Pervert’s new America.
    Trump haters must be so proud.

  76. Struth says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:00 am

    If you live in a National party electorate, what about writing to your rep and demanding an end of the coalition as Sco Mo is now openly acting above the constitution and the rule of law.
    Write to Barnaby if you are not.

  77. JC says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Making us look like a sad little country.

    Flying Is Back. Air Travel Is Eclipsing Pre-Covid Levels.

    More people boarded commercial planes in the U.S. on July 1, than the comparable same pre-pandemic day in 2019. It’s the first day this year the numbers, provided by the TSA, exceeded pre-Covid levels.

    On Thursday, 2,147,090 travelers passed through TSA checkpoints. On July 1, 2020, only 764,781 were screened. But on July 1, 2019, the TSA number was 2,088,670. The 2021 number is up almost 3% from 2019.

  78. Matt says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:29 am

    USA vaccination rate – 47%
    Australia vaccination rate – 6%

  79. Seco says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Matt says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:29 am
    USA vaccination rate – 47%
    Australia vaccination rate – 6%

    So the moral of the story is…

    No Jab ?

    – no pay
    – no fly
    – no entry to concerts, football games, Royal Shows etc.
    – refused medical treatment.

    New normal sounds great.

  80. twostix says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:39 am

    So we only need to get to 47% and we’re good Matt?

    Lol as if.

  81. Dot says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Anyone pushing a new normal narrative is a complete fuckwit.

    We haven’t been “normal” in the West since the PATRIOT Act was signed into law by Bush II.

  82. twostix says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:41 am

    Back this time last year when the likes of Mat were running around like xhooks with their head cutoff, saying “it’s just two weeks!!”. People were saying it will be forever, baccine passportd, two tier society, endless power.

    And here we are.

    Yet still he persists.

  83. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:45 am

    ““If a man walks into a women-only space, such as a restroom or a change room, and he exposes his genitals to the women and girls inside, what should happen to him?

    Hold on, hold on, I’m not done.

    What if the man who’s exposing himself claims to identify as a women?

    Now what should happen to him?

    If your answer to both questions is the same, obviously your a transphobe.””

    I’m a proud transphobe.

  84. Dot says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Let’s go back to March 2001. Or Jan 1988.

    Simpler times, better times.

    (No jokes!).

  85. Dot says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:47 am

    If an unvaccinated person walks into a vaccinated zone …

    If a morlock walks into an eldritch zone …

    If a mute human walks into an ape zone…

    TAKE YOUR STINKING PAWS OFF ME YOU DAMNED DIRTY APE!

  86. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 3, 2021 at 7:49 am

    I’m a proud transphobe.

    Pay this fine: $1000

    Supreme Court Dodges Appeal by Christian Florist Fined for Spurning Gay Couple

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear an appeal by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding due to her Christian beliefs, sidestepping another major case pitting gay rights against religious liberty.

    I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water, but they seem fine with qwerty fascists monstering people who have a religion they dislike. But only Judeo-Christians, not certain others.

  87. rickw says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Just trying to work out how living in Hong Kong is different to living in Australia. Apparently you can’t leave Hong Kong either:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D2GLoOpDv4

  88. H B Bear says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:03 am

    I may be in a minority but it looks like a good Teh Weekend Paywallianthis week. Adam Creighton on San Francisco, some Boomer and trannie bashing too. Should find something to agree with.

  89. H B Bear says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:04 am

    A great Leak too.

  90. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:04 am

    “I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water, but they seem fine with qwerty fascists monstering people who have a religion they dislike. But only Judeo-Christians, not certain others.”

    It’s all going to plan.

  92. The Beer whisperer says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:06 am

    That moron slag Gretel Killeen complains that Gladys said please when telling people to stay home.

    Her inner communist is there for all to see, thinking that government owns us and makes everyone’s decisions for them.

    If only she could hear herself because she sounds like a total fuckwit. “Sounds like” lol

  93. H B Bear says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Much self congratulation in the West for getting locked up for a few days.

    Well done everyone.

  94. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Breeding bolivars.

    Venezuela To Chop Off Six Zeros From Bolivar In 3rd Currency Redenomination In 13 Years (2 Jul)

    Starting in August the central bank will cut six zeros from the bolivar, thus a single dollar would cost 3.2 bolivars instead of the current whopping 3,219,000.

    The central bank move to delete a bunch of zeros is beginning to appear a semi-regular intervention given that stemming back to 2008 a total of eight zeros have been progressively removed.

    The former president of retailers’ group Consecomercio Felipe Capozzolo had this to say of the anticipated move: “Not only has it become difficult to make payments because the amounts are too high, but printing such numbers is becoming difficult for the label makers,” according to Caracas Chronicles.

    At least the Venezuelans won’t run out of toilet paper like we regularly seem to.

  95. H B Bear says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:09 am

    Stay safe.

  96. Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:10 am

    That moron slag Gretel Killeen

    Oh. She’s still up and about.

    I would have thought that monstrous, reinforced head would have collapsed in on itself by now.

  97. Tom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:10 am

    I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water

    SCOTUS is the new home of American cowardice as the mobsters take charge, led by the White House.

  98. lotocoti says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Flying Is Back. Air Travel Is Eclipsing Pre-Covid Levels.

    I don’t know, but I’ve been told we’re about 75% pre-Rona for domestic.
    Apparently the increasing tempo has caused problems with some ATCs who got used to not having to work for a living.

  99. H B Bear says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Always helpful to lop off off a few zeros.

    Or chuck them out of a helicopter.

  100. rickw says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:13 am

    I don’t know, but I’ve been told we’re about 75% pre-Rona for domestic.

    On a fuel basis it’s 30%. Walking into the terminal yesterday, looks close to 0%.

  101. calli says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Saw that Beery. Getting stuck into people for wanting to get out of the house.

    Apparently I missed Suttor on earlier telling us that “Australia is the joke, of the world”. Funny, he was all for lockdowns and isolation six months ago.

    Meanwhile many of us here on the Cat were more than happy to risk a dose of the bug so our immune systems could fight it off and gain some antibody protection. Like the usual way these things go. But no! Smoke and mirrors about how the thing would/wouldn’t work because maybe/maybe not made in lab and engineered to kill us. Yet the reality of entry into Wimbledon has put the lie to that too.

    I’m heartily sick of this chickensh*t tissue of lies and bluster. Get your rotten jabs if you must. Looks like I’ll be forced out of everything normal people do unless I pretend I believe them and succumb.

  102. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Good to see that GB News is happy to have people like Ezra Levant on….it means that they are willing to take “risks”…not that I see any risk associated with Levant…who’s been fighting the culture wars for decades..

    Here’s Levant overnight on GB News talking about the attacks on statues and churches, currently happening in Canada.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH9S9bcraRg

  103. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:18 am

    I can honestly say…

    Who is Gretel Killeen?

  104. calli says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Oh, sorry. My danegeld for today’s Cat commenting…🥚🥚🥚.

    😃

  105. Indolent says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Australia vaccination rate – 6%

    Goes to show Australian are not completely stupid. The longer this drags out the clearer it will be come that they’re trying to do to us and the more outrage there’ll be. Something, sometime, has to give.

  106. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Are they the rare and precious drongo eggs Calli?

  107. calli says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:21 am

    Killeen is a minor “celebrity” best know for hosting Big Brother many…many years ago and is the beautiful, well modulated voice behind much advertising.

    She also fancies herself as a go-to social commenter.

    Her background as Head Girl of Ravenswood puts her well into the mindset of Everywoman, apparently.

  108. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:23 am

    Thanks Calli.

  109. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:25 am

    6 percent fully vaccinated up from 5.79 a couple of days ago, over 30% who’ve had one dose, let’s watch those numbers for a fee weeks before we go full Aussie larrikin, it might be Aussie drongo after all.

  110. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:27 am

    The pdf i linked upthread gives three scenarios, covid in Australia now, covid like Victoria last year, and pretend we are a country in Europe.

  111. Mother Lode says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I don’t know what has got into the Supreme Court water, but they seem fine with qwerty fascists monstering people who have a religion they dislike. But only Judeo-Christians, not certain others.

    It has been made clear to them that, if they are at all intransigent, the Damnocrats will expand the court, appointing more obedient justices, and diluting the influence of existing members.

    That would be messy and obvious so I suspect not the option Damnocrats want first, and note also an appetite for cynical pretences of bipartisanship in the appointment of the execrable, petulant Liz Cheney to Pelosi’s farcical commission. The optics of keeping a predominately ‘conservative’ SCOTUS’ bestows superficial legitimacy in the eyes of history.

    As long as they are getting the same results as court stacking it is fine.

    Why is the SCOTUS going along? Maybe they perceive a long game – keeping the court as it is until someone manages to get rid of the current junta.

  112. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Gretel was head girl?

    I think Susan Carland was too.

  113. Knuckle Dragger says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:29 am

    it might be Aussie drongo after all.

    Bugger that. Those coves need clearing out of here, by jingo.

  114. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:30 am

    I know just the man to do it!

  115. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Oops

    Cobber, mate, bloke!

  116. twostix says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Australian political parties are making the calculation that if they terrorise enough people in to getting vaccinated before the next elections, any spirit of rebellion – reaction against their fist will be gone by the elections.

    Because once you’ve had it the will to resist and spirit of rebellion against, must go with it for your own sanity.

  117. Struth says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    USA vaccination rate – 47%
    Australia vaccination rate – 6%

    The real conclusions to draw from this statistic is.
    The main country the global socialists were out to destroy was the USA, under Trump.
    It concentrated it’s fear propaganda there, and also realised it isn’t a centralised style governing system.
    The Democratic states fudged the ordinary death figures to people dying “WITH” covid.
    The Republican states also have long since marched through health swamps.
    The fudged figures as well.
    The Yanks were always………..ALWAYS able to leave their country through all of this.
    (I remember Rita and James Morrow going over there for the election and being gobsmacked at how free people were….sad isn’t it?)

    People got vaccinated because the scare campaign was fought there.
    The USA was ground Zero.
    The rest of the world’s socialists then used Trump’s country as an example of what not to do, (even though the States themselves were in charge)
    As ours did.
    Ours, having the benefit of an unarmed population girt by sea, simply stopped us leaving and just like that, imprisoned the whole nation and took us hostage.
    They embarked on what can only be described by those not taken in by it, as a laughable panic porn style theatre as the media played it’s multinational corporate part.
    Australian Plan.
    Be kept imprisoned until we are willing to submit to tyranny.
    To do what we are told.
    To agree to be under a social credit system Chinese digital control and therefore let the government decide what you can do, and where and when you can do it.

    Australians got on the internet while imprisoned and woke up to the fact the vaccines were dangerous.
    This frustrated the Scommunists who had thought that all the people in Australia were ready to be shafted because it seemed that way on twitter.

    But the Australian people still have something in them that these arseholes haven’t taken into consideration.
    We don’t mind living and letting live, but the message is loud and clear.
    They may get another million or so take the jab, maybe two, but they’re never getting a majority.
    Living and letting live is a two way street.
    And we are not Chinese.

    OOPS.

  118. Rosie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    There is no rebellion.

