Alan S. Rome: In Defence of Absolute Truth. One of the finest essays I’ve read on the subject.
Liberty Quote
No statement should be believed because it is made by an authority.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- David Brewer on Roma locuta est, causa finita est
- Dot on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Mother Lode on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Delta A on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Dot on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Judge Dredd on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Gorilla Dance Party on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Lee on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Megan on Jeannette Young should be disqualified from public office
- Chris M on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- a reader on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Lee on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- RobK on North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Matt on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Roma locuta est, causa finita est
- The Waiver Way
- Viral immunology 101
- Energy Realists Note 21.12 on the capacity of so-called big batteries
- “This new position will be integral to our effort to win the November 2022 election”
- Jeannette Young should be disqualified from public office
- Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- No ruling class in history ever sacrificed others so heroically
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear
- Music Maestro: July 2, 2021
- A Cheney joins search for WMD as Biden death toll grows
- As Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party parties, history is rewritten
- Sergio’s promising future as a Lexus salesman killed in a tweet
- On vaccines, they seem to know something they are not telling the rest of us
- Sneakers McGowan on crack
- Baby, Please Don’t Go
- Forget the virus: we should be panicked by Productivity Lost
- The Possum vs. The Chook
- We’re throwing a Marx party, they told her. Karl, not Groucho.
- “They are suppressing the truth about everything”
- David Bidstrup guest post. Clearing out the old stock.
- Melbourne Cats – Tony Thomas book launch. Come out while you can, if you can
- Post Covid vaccine deaths
- Public health activism and fascism
- Green destruction of productive resources. Forests and fisheries
- “Furious” Palaszczuk paints a target on working girl’s back
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
great is truth and mighty above all things.
absolute truth is of course an essential property of the absolute,
that is, it is not be found in the world of nature, in the relative, but in that ideational dimension which produces the world. this is the terrain of philosophy and religion.
plato is the ground truth in these matters
the forms or ideas, immutable, absolute…inform the never repeated variety of the phenomenal world.
this is also related to the idea of logos, both in greek philosophy, philo, and in christianity.
the truth is that which doesnt change, it is our character which only ever becomes more increasingly itself, differentiated and whole.
and for each character, for each being, an idea, a star in heaven
the truth is the truth we verify for ourselves, in that it is written in the very marrow of our being, we being expressions of it.
the ultimate truth is love, that which unites all the individual characters from within, for love is the relation between the subject and his objective being in the world.
this is the great truth and mystery of christianity
Dr Rome misses an obvious thing.
When someone decides they’re like God they get terribly frustrated when someone else (who also thinks they’re like God) tells them “what you believe is untrue”. “How can it be untrue, I’m like God” is the philosophical reply.
That is the basis of all relativism: the inherency of all humans to define truth as their personal opinion and belief. Small gods hate being defied.
This is why the scientific Renaissance worked so well, because it was based on Christianity. The concept that there is absolute truth given by God, and that mankind can find out what it is. So in that cultural landscape men set out to find out what that absolute truth was, and when there was controversy that which scientifically worked won out over the godlike opinions of those who objected. Gravity is what it is, it isn’t subject to relativism.
Now we live in an age where humans have again rejected Christ, they’ve again turned to the darkness of their own hearts. The tin-pot “gods” hate being defied, so they insist that the absolute truth of science is not truth. They hate that their bodies cannot be changed at will from male to female. So they falsely build a belief that they can magically do so in the face of reality – resulting in all the silly contradictions we’re currently living with.
All of this isn’t new of course. Pontius Pilate summarised Dr Rome’s article in three short words once. He was just as accurate in observing what he did, for the reasons he did so, as Dr Rome has done with a whole essay.
Has Sinclair’s spastic spaminator decided that “fascism” is a banned word? That’s the only conclusion I can draw from the fascist prohibitionism we’re now enduring here.
I have no idea what is the point of this article. It seems to celebrate intellectualism for its own sake. I skimmed over the last thousand words. For me, it was a blur of meaninglessness.
As someone privileged — or cursed — to be living through a catatonic crisis of human civilisation, I am interested only in what people are doing and why.
The stuff presented here is for another luxurious age in which thought itself is not being criminalised in a wave of fascism emanating from the highly educated neanderthal thugs enforcing the day-to-day whims of the ruling class.
Thank you, your Doomlordship.
Quid est veritas?
If it can be proven mathematically, it is true.
If it allows predictions that can be demonstrated experimentally, it is probably true.
If it can be directly observed, it is probably true.
If two “truths” are mutually exclusive, only one can be true.
All else is opinion.
That works for me.
R.J. Rushdoony
What is truth?
The future of civilization rests on the answer to that question. Every civilization rests on a conception of truth. Its life is this faith in action. It prospers or falls in terms of its conception of truth.
What is truth? Our Lord declared it. “I am the truth.”
Beginning with the Enlightenment, humanistic man declared that truth was man’s salvation, that all that a man needed to know was what is the truth about things, and then, this would be the saving of men.
The modern university was built upon this premise. This is behind the messianic character of modern education in every field, the belief that truth, knowledge, information, data, will save man.
Now, in a sense, there is a germ of truth, but not the truth these men have in mind, in that belief. Truth is related to salvation.
As Christians, we believe that there is an inherent and an essential coherence to all reality. All things in God’s universe hang together. It is all one seamless roll and harmony.
The minute you deny that God is God, then you deny the coherence of reality. Then things don’t hang together,
without God, but very quickly in terms of their own thinking, the world is gone and truth is gone. By denying God, they have denied everything.
The Greek philosophers like Plato and Aristotle, retained God. They saw that God was necessary even though they had no use for Him, because someone had to guarantee knowledge. As Aristotle said, analyzing the world’s form and matter, or ideas and matter, there has to be, he said, a first cause. Otherwise, you have infinite regress if their every effect a previous effect or cause, and you go back and back and back ultimately, there is no beginning, and there is no understanding things, and if you have infinite causes, there’s no unity of knowledge so you can know nothing, and so,
The Greek philosophers have no use for him, but let him start things so knowledge has something that can guarantee it, but since then, men have been unwilling to tolerate God even on those terms, and therefore, they have dropped God overboard, with the result that knowledge has disappeared. Truth has disappeared. They tried to reestablish truth and various treaties of truth have been propounded to avoid God. They tried to reestablish something that can be true without God.
For those not wanting to read it all, this sums it up nicely at the end.
Much respect, humility and openness missing from modern discourse.
Though Rome has spoken, somehow I expect that debate will continue.
The essay misses the distinction between fact and value; between is and ought. Human rights, for example, are not absolutely and universally “true”. Thus, the following is a garbled argument:
The injustices are wrong, but only morally, not factually. Rights are not “true” in the same way as facts; and they don’t exist as absolute or universal truth.