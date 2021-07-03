Roma locuta est, causa finita est

Alan S. Rome: In Defence of Absolute Truth. One of the finest essays I’ve read on the subject.

  1. gavalanche says:
    July 3, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    great is truth and mighty above all things.
    absolute truth is of course an essential property of the absolute,
    that is, it is not be found in the world of nature, in the relative, but in that ideational dimension which produces the world. this is the terrain of philosophy and religion.
    plato is the ground truth in these matters
    the forms or ideas, immutable, absolute…inform the never repeated variety of the phenomenal world.
    this is also related to the idea of logos, both in greek philosophy, philo, and in christianity.
    the truth is that which doesnt change, it is our character which only ever becomes more increasingly itself, differentiated and whole.
    and for each character, for each being, an idea, a star in heaven
    the truth is the truth we verify for ourselves, in that it is written in the very marrow of our being, we being expressions of it.
    the ultimate truth is love, that which unites all the individual characters from within, for love is the relation between the subject and his objective being in the world.
    this is the great truth and mystery of christianity

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 3, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    Dr Rome misses an obvious thing.

    4 Then the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. 5 For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”

    When someone decides they’re like God they get terribly frustrated when someone else (who also thinks they’re like God) tells them “what you believe is untrue”. “How can it be untrue, I’m like God” is the philosophical reply.

    That is the basis of all relativism: the inherency of all humans to define truth as their personal opinion and belief. Small gods hate being defied.

    This is why the scientific Renaissance worked so well, because it was based on Christianity. The concept that there is absolute truth given by God, and that mankind can find out what it is. So in that cultural landscape men set out to find out what that absolute truth was, and when there was controversy that which scientifically worked won out over the godlike opinions of those who objected. Gravity is what it is, it isn’t subject to relativism.

    Now we live in an age where humans have again rejected Christ, they’ve again turned to the darkness of their own hearts. The tin-pot “gods” hate being defied, so they insist that the absolute truth of science is not truth. They hate that their bodies cannot be changed at will from male to female. So they falsely build a belief that they can magically do so in the face of reality – resulting in all the silly contradictions we’re currently living with.

    All of this isn’t new of course. Pontius Pilate summarised Dr Rome’s article in three short words once. He was just as accurate in observing what he did, for the reasons he did so, as Dr Rome has done with a whole essay.

  3. Tom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Has Sinclair’s spastic spaminator decided that “fascism” is a banned word? That’s the only conclusion I can draw from the fascist prohibitionism we’re now enduring here.

  4. Tom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    I have no idea what is the point of this article. It seems to celebrate intellectualism for its own sake. I skimmed over the last thousand words. For me, it was a blur of meaninglessness.

    As someone privileged — or cursed — to be living through a catatonic crisis of human civilisation, I am interested only in what people are doing and why.

    The stuff presented here is for another luxurious age in which thought itself is not being criminalised in a wave of fascism emanating from the highly educated neanderthal thugs enforcing the day-to-day whims of the ruling class.

  5. Tom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Thank you, your Doomlordship.

  6. Phill says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Quid est veritas?
    If it can be proven mathematically, it is true.
    If it allows predictions that can be demonstrated experimentally, it is probably true.
    If it can be directly observed, it is probably true.
    If two “truths” are mutually exclusive, only one can be true.
    All else is opinion.
    That works for me.

  7. max says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    R.J. Rushdoony

    What is truth?
    The future of civilization rests on the answer to that question. Every civilization rests on a conception of truth. Its life is this faith in action. It prospers or falls in terms of its conception of truth.

    What is truth? Our Lord declared it. “I am the truth.”

    Beginning with the Enlightenment, humanistic man declared that truth was man’s salvation, that all that a man needed to know was what is the truth about things, and then, this would be the saving of men.
    The modern university was built upon this premise. This is behind the messianic character of modern education in every field, the belief that truth, knowledge, information, data, will save man.

    Now, in a sense, there is a germ of truth, but not the truth these men have in mind, in that belief. Truth is related to salvation.

    As Christians, we believe that there is an inherent and an essential coherence to all reality. All things in God’s universe hang together. It is all one seamless roll and harmony.

    The minute you deny that God is God, then you deny the coherence of reality. Then things don’t hang together,

    without God, but very quickly in terms of their own thinking, the world is gone and truth is gone. By denying God, they have denied everything.

    The Greek philosophers like Plato and Aristotle, retained God. They saw that God was necessary even though they had no use for Him, because someone had to guarantee knowledge. As Aristotle said, analyzing the world’s form and matter, or ideas and matter, there has to be, he said, a first cause. Otherwise, you have infinite regress if their every effect a previous effect or cause, and you go back and back and back ultimately, there is no beginning, and there is no understanding things, and if you have infinite causes, there’s no unity of knowledge so you can know nothing, and so,

    The Greek philosophers have no use for him, but let him start things so knowledge has something that can guarantee it, but since then, men have been unwilling to tolerate God even on those terms, and therefore, they have dropped God overboard, with the result that knowledge has disappeared. Truth has disappeared. They tried to reestablish truth and various treaties of truth have been propounded to avoid God. They tried to reestablish something that can be true without God.

  8. pete m says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    We cannot, however, just replace relativistic beliefs with chauvinistic certainty. We must approach the problems around us as genuine problems with humility and openness. Believing in absolute truth does not mean that truth is easy to acquire or that we can ever halt the search for it. We must be ever aware of our limitations, of our susceptibility to bias and prejudice. There is no “view from nowhere”: we must always approach truth from where we are, ascending from commonplace assumptions towards absolute truths. We might not be able to determine any ultimate solutions to the basic problems of existence but we can rationally recognise those problems and choose meaningfully between the perennial alternatives. If we truly want a saner world and politics, we could begin by acknowledging the existence of sanity, humanity, and, critically, absolute truth.

    For those not wanting to read it all, this sums it up nicely at the end.

    Much respect, humility and openness missing from modern discourse.

  9. David Brewer says:
    July 3, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Roma locuta est, causa finita est

    Though Rome has spoken, somehow I expect that debate will continue.

    The essay misses the distinction between fact and value; between is and ought. Human rights, for example, are not absolutely and universally “true”. Thus, the following is a garbled argument:

    Likewise, without some notion of absolute truth, we are unable to take authentic moral actions, to truly imagine and act towards a better world. One cannot consistently abhor injustices—whether slavery, genocide, or social inequality—unless one believes them to be absolutely, and not just relatively, wrong. If we are to believe in certain fundamental human rights, applicable to all people everywhere, we have to believe that they are absolutely true. They would not be human rights otherwise.

    The injustices are wrong, but only morally, not factually. Rights are not “true” in the same way as facts; and they don’t exist as absolute or universal truth.

    some think that all justice is of this sort, because that which is by nature is unchangeable and has everywhere the same force (as fire burns both here and in Persia)…This, however, is not true in this unqualified way…the things which are just not by nature but by human enactment are not everywhere the same…

