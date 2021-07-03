The Waiver Way



This being the ABC, it follows that the true lead is buried. Let’s dig to the tenth paragraph:

On Thursday here in Israel, 42 per cent of new confirmed cases were among the vaccinated. But a leading Israeli epidemiologist says that figure does not tell the full story. “The vaccinated people who are infected are almost never hospitalised,” said Professor Nadav Davidovitch, an infectious diseases specialist from Ben Gurion University.



So… the vaccinated and un-vaccinated are exactly the same: when infected, they are “almost never hospitalised.” An amusing pastime of the pandemic has been listening to nihilists – who never saw a Down Syndrome fetus or elderly cancer patient they didn’t want to disembowel or defenestrate – suddenly reverence “even one life.” Being the first nomenklatura in human history able to ‘work’ and prosper from their laptops in private redoubts, they were able to imprison the “non-essential” to insulate themselves. Yesterday, for example, The Australian published an “anti-vaxxer” column by Jack the Insider – the well-liked essayist of manners and crime having moved in to the Branch Covidian compound (like most of his News Corp stablemates) – in which two sisters were named, pictured and humiliated. China-style:

On Thursday in Brisbane, an inner city beauty salon decided to unleash the nail files and cry freedom to guarantee our inalienable right for a pedicure or pop in for a quick Brazilian… Police were obliged to attend the premises and in that awkward way coppers have of dealing with idiots, smiled politely while the beautician cited her knowledge of the law. The beautician said she was “familiar with federal laws’’ which she claimed trumped the Queensland Public Health Act 2005 mandating pandemic public safety measures. With more than a hint of the SovCit, the shop wallah’s defence was the overall ‘vibe’ of the Australian Constitution somewhere up the back and what she believed were specific protections in it which extended to beauticians, all in a document that runs a breezy 25 pages but admittedly gets a bit boring after page three.



There’s punching down and then there’s beating up. Ahoy, Jack: constitutional protections – such as they are – do extend to beauticians. Regardless of the document’s crispness and the Queensland constabulary’s storied mastery of law, there are numerous treaties to which Australia is a signatory whose civil and political rights either are, or are not, being flouted by state governments. The gutsy sisters don’t have any of Rupert Murdoch’s cash to bankroll a far from whimsical desire to find out. Which is not a deprivation being suffered by the old man’s pyjama-clad columnists.

The purpose of vaccination now is not principally epidemiological but political. Taking The Jab is signing a waiver that indemnifies government and attests to your acceptance that everything that could be done has been done; more crucially, that every outrage committed against law and liberty had to be committed. In return, we’ll be ‘given’ our ‘freedom.’ But it isn’t freedom. It is a furlough. Real freedom is never granted by the state and has no expiry date. Thanks to hypochondriacs and cowards – manipulated by poll-driven politicians and click-driven hacks – it’s possible we’ll never know true liberty again. From now on, it will be extinguished for any ‘emergency.’