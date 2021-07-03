The Waiver Way

This being the ABC, it follows that the true lead is buried. Let’s dig to the tenth paragraph:
On Thursday here in Israel, 42 per cent of new confirmed cases were among the vaccinated. But a leading Israeli epidemiologist says that figure does not tell the full story.
“The vaccinated people who are infected are almost never hospitalised,” said Professor Nadav Davidovitch, an infectious diseases specialist from Ben Gurion University.
So… the vaccinated and un-vaccinated are exactly the same: when infected, they are “almost never hospitalised.” An amusing pastime of the pandemic has been listening to nihilists – who never saw a Down Syndrome fetus or elderly cancer patient they didn’t want to disembowel or defenestrate – suddenly reverence “even one life.” Being the first nomenklatura in human history able to ‘work’ and prosper from their laptops in private redoubts, they were able to imprison the “non-essential” to insulate themselves. Yesterday, for example, The Australian published an “anti-vaxxer” column by Jack the Insider – the well-liked essayist of manners and crime having moved in to the Branch Covidian compound (like most of his News Corp stablemates) – in which two sisters were named, pictured and humiliated. China-style:
On Thursday in Brisbane, an inner city beauty salon decided to unleash the nail files and cry freedom to guarantee our inalienable right for a pedicure or pop in for a quick Brazilian…
Police were obliged to attend the premises and in that awkward way coppers have of dealing with idiots, smiled politely while the beautician cited her knowledge of the law.
The beautician said she was “familiar with federal laws’’ which she claimed trumped the Queensland Public Health Act 2005 mandating pandemic public safety measures.
With more than a hint of the SovCit, the shop wallah’s defence was the overall ‘vibe’ of the Australian Constitution somewhere up the back and what she believed were specific protections in it which extended to beauticians, all in a document that runs a breezy 25 pages but admittedly gets a bit boring after page three.
There’s punching down and then there’s beating up. Ahoy, Jack: constitutional protections – such as they are – do extend to beauticians. Regardless of the document’s crispness and the Queensland constabulary’s storied mastery of law, there are numerous treaties to which Australia is a signatory whose civil and political rights either are, or are not, being flouted by state governments. The gutsy sisters don’t have any of Rupert Murdoch’s cash to bankroll a far from whimsical desire to find out. Which is not a deprivation being suffered by the old man’s pyjama-clad columnists.
The purpose of vaccination now is not principally epidemiological but political. Taking The Jab is signing a waiver that indemnifies government and attests to your acceptance that everything that could be done has been done; more crucially, that every outrage committed against law and liberty had to be committed. In return, we’ll be ‘given’ our ‘freedom.’ But it isn’t freedom. It is a furlough. Real freedom is never granted by the state and has no expiry date. Thanks to hypochondriacs and cowards – manipulated by poll-driven politicians and click-driven hacks – it’s possible we’ll never know true liberty again. From now on, it will be extinguished for any ‘emergency.’
I agree totally with BB Swimmer. The last sentence is particularly poignant.
This seems to be a bit at odds with the reported numbers from the recent West Hoxon (Sydney) party where everyone except the vaccinated were infected.
Who to believe?
Have I got this right? Are you calling those who have taken the vaccine “hypochondriacs and cowards”?
I would like to see a bit of libertarian spirit; allow those who make different choices to go ahead and make them, without belittling and condemning us. If you object to the vaccines, that is fine by me, but let others do their own thing. I do not consider myself “manipulated”: I weighed up the pros and cons (and there are both), and got vaccinated – with no ill effects of course.
I speak as a great fan of your work, CL; I read all your posts.
I certainly wouldn’t take much stock of such a small sample size.
Try the UK Covid Variants of concern report instead.
Delta Cases:
Vaccinated (1 or two doses, > 21 days post dose 1): ~ 20k
Unvaccinated: ~50k
So given the population is general is 50% vaccinated, seems like it roughly halves your chances of catching the bug.
this report in the lancet says AZ is 60%, Pfizer 80% effective against delta,
@Duncanm
“ Essentially, medical research has inexorably turned into an industry. A very lucrative industry. Many medical journals now charge authors thousands of dollars to publish their research. This ensures that it is very difficult for any researcher, not supported by a university, or a pharmaceutical company, to afford to publish anything, unless they are independently wealthy.
The journals then have the cheek to claim copyright, and charge money to anyone who actually wants to read, or download the full paper. Fifty dollars for a few on-line pages! They then bill for reprints, they charge for advertising. Those who had the temerity to write the article get nothing – and nor do the peer reviewers.
It is all very profitable. Last time I looked the Return on Investment (profit) was thirty-five per-cent for the big publishing houses. It was Robert Maxwell who first saw this opportunity for money making.
Driven by financial imperative, the research itself has also, inevitably, become biased. He who pays the paper calls the tune. Pharmaceutical companies, food manufacturers and suchlike. They can certainly afford the publication fees.”
You may want to read Kendrick on the subject of Medicine, and the BMJ, Lancet et al – the full article is HERE
@Bradd
Can we ask the reason, the actual reason you chose to have the vaccine? I understand the whole pro’s and cons stuff, but thats not what Im asking. In most cases the reason is (pick one)
1. I want to travel again
2. I want everything to ‘go back to normal’
3. I am being pressured from work
4. Oh for gods sake, just take it
5. Im doing the right thing and stopping the virus
6. 1 above (again)
Answer it honestly – I could care less whether you’ve made that decision but I agree with Rohan -err. CL…. it is a capitulation of our rights, and every person who agrees to this drives yet another nail in that coffin. Given that you obtain no greater ‘rights’, no greater ‘protection’ and accept a health risk for which you have no recourse, then the underlying reason can only be one fo the few above?
Everyone’s situation is different. I don’t believe the vaccine is necessary or justified from a health perspective for anyone under retirement age & in good health. However, my mother is 73, unwell, and living overseas, so it’s inevitable I will need to get the jab & show my papers to get on a plane (whenever our betters see fit to allow that) and see her, in the brave new world the army of Karens has created.
“Jack the Insider – the well-liked essayist of manners and crime” – eh? I’ve never liked the Jack The Insider. He can’t cast a shadow on the glorious “Mocker”.
The gun amnesty timing reveals to me that the government thinks things might get violent in their quest to crush all opposition to its totalitarian ambitions.
Guns equal liberty.