Well, here’s news: Michael O’Brien’s Chief of Staff shown the door.

OPPOSITION leader Michael O’Brien’s chief of staff has been sidelined following a review of his office.

Mr O’Brien on Friday announced Brett Hogan would leave his team and take up an inaugural appointment as director of public policy for the Victorian Liberal Party. It follows a review of the workings of Mr O’Brien’s office by Liberal Party heavyweight Brian Loughnane amid concerns it was not functioning effectively.

Several MPs have told the Herald Sun there were longheld concerns about Mr Hogan, with several pushes to have him moved out of the role. But Mr O’Brien had remained fiercely loyal to his chief of staff, who started when he took over as leader in 2018.

Mr Hogan had previously worked as deputy chief of staff in former leader Matthew Guy’s office. In an email to staff, Mr O’Brien said Mr Hogan would remain a valuable part of the Liberal Party team. He would be responsible for identifying policy opportunities, conducting policy research, and overseeing the preparation of a policy platform ahead of the 2022 election.

“This new position will be integral to our effort to win the November 2022 election,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Brett will be working closely with my office, shadow ministers and MPs to ensure that our policy platform offers Victorians a clear choice and a real plan for the future of Victoria.” He said Mr Hogan’s service was “outstanding”. A recruitment process is underway to find a replacement.