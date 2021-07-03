Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control

AN ELDERLY gentleman living on the border at Killarney, near Warwick, was stopped at his driveway in Queensland on Wednesday and not allowed into his own house in NSW.
That same day, several grandmothers who profess they don’t have the same IT proficiency as a bureaucrat in Sydney, were refused entry back to NSW after going to Stanthorpe for the big shop, and lacked any border declaration or on-road technology to get one.
Getting groceries suddenly required a passport.
Jennings and Wallangara, basically the same town straddling the border, now have the bizarre situation where someone who walks to the pub in NSW needs an entry form. And to stumble home up the street to Queensland needs a separate one.
Farmers with blocks spanning across the border harvesting your vegetables are now required to print 40 Queensland border passes for workers to pick one side of the farm, and every day 40 new NSW border declarations for them to bring the vegetables back to the packing shed.
The 24-hour pass has made sacred an arbitrary line, in this case, drawn 163 years ago to stop a virus that 30,610 people in Australia have had and 97 per cent have recovered from.
This is a repeat episode of the same infuriating soap opera we had when Queensland and Victoria pulled out their border declarations.
It asks serious questions about whether the main players in the National Cabinet work together. Why didn’t NSW learn from Queensland and Victoria?
Because the eight Premiers acting as kings and queens of their fiefdoms so jealously protect their egos they fail to acknowledge they all actually live in one nation.
National cabinet seems to be for two purposes: Premiers grafting off the Commonwealth; and second, sermonising about how hard done by they are while we are all locked in our bedrooms.
There were 11 million Australians caught in lockdown this week and the only thing they wanted to hear was the government rattling the keys to unlock them.
Instead they got the blame game.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk blamed the federal Government for quarantine when it was the National Cabinet, of which Labor states and territories make up more than half, which determined states would handle it.
Flanked by her Deputy and Health Minister they refused to acknowledge they put a miner, from Covid-free Bendigo, into quarantine beside Covid-positive people and he flew the Delta strain back to the mine, which showered the virus across four corners of the country, inciting snap restrictions and confusing regulations.
They blamed that episode on the Commonwealth, calling for international travel caps, which has little to do with a gold mine in the Tanami Desert in the Northern Territory.
Deputy Premier Stephen Miles pleaded on social media: “GET TESTED IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS AT ALL. Testing is one of the most important weapons we have.”
Is that why the Queensland Health’s window for testing in Yeppoon is only between 8am and 10.45am, in Biloela just one hour from 8.30am to 9.30am and in Gladstone between 8am and 11am?
The Covid-novelty is over.
We have to live with it as we do any other virus.
After Queensland assured us that Covid vaccine AstraZeneca was just great after Senator Matt Canavan called for a pause on the roll-out back in March, Queenslands’ chief medical officer Dr Jeanette Young this week told a press conference: “I don’t want an 18-year-old to die from a clotting illness who if they got Covid probably wouldn’t die.
“ We are not in a position that I need to ask young, fit, healthy people to put their life on the line by getting a vaccine that could potentially harm them.”
The young people who want AstraZeneca are the ones being belted economically, mentally and socially by the lockdowns.
If you believe in body autonomy, the issue is informed consent and if young people consent to the risk, let them take it.
Their decision may be swayed by other things: Their job, their house payment, their sanity.
Borders between states are a colonial relic – the air doesn’t change between Jennings and Wallangara.
It’s our patience and discipline that has given Australia the track record it has – not the proclamations of Premiers in torturous monologues on ABC 24.
For too long states and federal governments have been blaming each other over mismanagement when they all sit together, decide together, in one National Cabinet.
Where once the only certainty after each National Cabinet was that they would sledge each other as soon as they left the room, usually on the nearest ABC microphone, yesterday’s deal to phase out lockdowns shows what can be done when the kings and queens finally acknowledge we must treat Covid-19 like any other infectious disease.
When you are stopped by police pulling into your own driveway for the crime of not knowing about some new 24-hour border declaration and refused entry into your own house, this is no longer managing a virus, this is the state owning your life.
Franz Kafka saw it coming. Check out The Trial and The Castle!
The Trial tells the story of Josef K., a man arrested and prosecuted by a remote, inaccessible authority, with the nature of his crime revealed neither to him nor to the reader.
The Castle is about alienation, unresponsive bureaucracy, the frustration of trying to conduct business with non-transparent, seemingly arbitrary controlling systems, and the futile pursuit of an unobtainable goal.
If Barnaby doesn’t end the coalition immediately he is going to go down in history as part of the tratorous government that took control of Australia by force and destroyed it to bring on the hell of global communism.
And the soon to be mandatory QR coding in NSW. How fascist is that?
Shops yesterday were already gearing up with signs begging customers to QR code as they went in. One (and only one) shop had a clipboard for us non smartphone people. So I was good and signed. And I wore the futile and quite useless mask, since no mask will stop a virus only a few hundred times bigger than an oxygen molecule. I detest mandatorily having to support a lie.
Well one thing I can say about these stupid tyrants: we now know you are indeed a bunch of petty tin-pot psychopaths.
Indeed Bruce. I have always maintained that psychopaths are always drawn to positions of power over others – which is why political parties are full of them.
It also gives truth to the statement: power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
All I know is that these people seem to possess no self-awareness of their actions at all.
No bad words but in moderation trying to ask Vikki what Barnaby is going to do regards staying in the coalition.
No good writing articles like this while Barnaby is part of the government doing this to us.
How the hell did Kafka know about CASA?
kafka saw it coming. and kafka was czech – the eastern bloc are very nationalist at mo cos they know exactly what a takeover looks like.
a summary of the situation: the vaccine doesnt work very well but it may harm or kill you
and it is still being pushed
this is nuremberg stuff
The Editor
Our politically-expedient “National Cabinet’s” “National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID Response” fundamentally ignores the Australian Constitution – and that is not OK.
In creating privileges for “vaccinated residents” the National Cabinet is applying coercion to Australians to accept the vaccination in order to regain our natural rights from 2019.
Section 51 (xxiiiA) of our Constitution stipulates that the federal government may provide “medical and dental services (but not so as to authorize any form of civil conscription).”
Applying coercion to Australians to take a vaccine that has only “emergency approval” to regain natural rights is arguably a form of civil conscription.
If the unWestminsterly “National Cabinet” wishes to change the Constitution we have a mechanism for that. They have not accessed it.
Australians will not submit to coercion, and elected representatives who disregard the keystone of our law, regardless of their confected “pandemic emergency,” will be held to account eventually.
Struth, I doubt there’s any chance of the Nats quitting the Coagulation (which is a more apt term than “coalition”).
I fear that the lure of Ministerial leather is utterly irresistible to careerist polliemuppets and there is somewhat less than zero chance of that happening.
It seems they will cheerfully put self-interest above the good of the nation.
With very few exceptions these people seem a lot brighter than they actually are.
For the purpose of creating some ‘herd immunity’ and saving the planet, is there any chance we could infect all Labor Premiers and their jack-booted Health Public Serpents and then quarantine them all for 50 years or so on Macquarie Island?
That should solve most of our current problems.
Too late, Vicki. Much too late. The Nationals have had the opportunity to be the voice of far more Australians than those in the regions.
The Turnbull assigned current idiot in charge is ensuring a spectacular LNP political demise. Not that the alternative, such as it is, will be any more committed to pur Constitution, the rule of law, the right of informed consent or bodily autonomy than the current bunch of imbeciles.
Our beautiful country, as we once knew it, is forever gone. Very few know it or even care.
Freedom is never, ever free. But we seem to have forgotten how to fight for it.
What privileges are being created?
The way this appears to be going I fear you are correct.
Common sense we know disappeared years ago and not sure of the psychopath diagnosis is accurate either as stupid psychopaths usually get caught and jailed . Not even stupid as those doctors who appear to be ignorant of statistical evidence that undermines their alarmism know what side their bread is buttered .
Some , in fact maybe many of long suffering voters are at the stage where they no longer listen to the muddled messages or are so confused ignore all . For instance in the minutes I have been writing this the tv is on and apart from pollies there’s been a stream of doctors and experts all with slightly different advice . Now the professor , the head of of ATARGI ? giving advice if this perhaps that or maybe some other choice . Totally confusing now a GP saying all advice must be bespoke. Bet the average battler would not know what she meant. If they were listening of course .
It’s a new religion.
Be Safe: Don’t Visit Your Dying Parent. Don’t Leave Your House. Don’t Get Married. Don’t Have Children… (2 Jul)
Actually I think it’s a recent add-on to the Green-Progressive religion, which has been ululating for years about the dangers of non-existent global warming and has been destroying people’s livelihoods thereby. This Covid safetyism is just an extension of the same hysterical overkill. At least there’s some danger from Covid. Not much, but some.
“The Turnbull assigned current idiot in charge is ensuring a spectacular LNP political demise.”
That is simply not true and I wish the Cat would stick to reality a bit more. Whilst I disagree with nearly everything the ruling class is currently dishing out, unfortunately it looks to be a vote winner still and as such a lot of my ire is directed at my fellow citizens who should read a book once in a while and perhaps accept that life has inherent risk and to deal with it.
I won’t be holding my breathe though
That’s Morrison from yesterdays ABC article.
Stop playing stupid.
If Barnaby doesn’t end the coalition immediately he is going to go down in history as part of the tratorous government that took control of Australia by force and destroyed it to bring on the hell of global communism.
Message sent to Barnaby, I suggested that The Nationals should get on the right side of history.
