Plus this: Studies show vaccines work even as tiny fraction of vaccinated people die of COVID-19. They actually think vaccines work because it is the Indian Delta version that is now dominant. Of course, the virus won’t kill you but the vaccine might. Might note the first comment that comes with the vid:

It’s almost as if viruses become more transmissible and less virulent over time. Hang on, I recall being taught that in viral immunology 101.

By 2025, we will know everything we need to know. Alas, it is still 2021.