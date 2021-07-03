Viral immunology 101

Posted on July 3, 2021 by Steve Kates

Plus this: Studies show vaccines work even as tiny fraction of vaccinated people die of COVID-19. They actually think vaccines work because it is the Indian Delta version that is now dominant. Of course, the virus won’t kill you but the vaccine might. Might note the first comment that comes with the vid:

It’s almost as if viruses become more transmissible and less virulent over time. Hang on, I recall being taught that in viral immunology 101.

By 2025, we will know everything we need to know. Alas, it is still 2021.

16 Responses to Viral immunology 101

  1. Leo G says:
    July 3, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Does this suggest that the Delta Variant infection would make a more effective defence against other more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 virus infections than say the ChAdOx1 vax?

  2. Barry Bones says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Take the vaccine and lose the tin hat.

    It’s ok to be contrarian, but not a loon

  3. Dot says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    I’ll take a properly tested, attenuated COVID-19 vaccine, I’ll even PAY for it.

    None on the market in Australia are that. They’re crap/ineffective, immorally sourced or have too high a chance of an adverse reaction.

    You couldn’t pay me to take any of them.

  4. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Barry Bonehead, the video is showing official UK government data.

  5. Davey Boy says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Experiencing a significant adverse reaction to a vaccination is not just an abstract theoretical concept for a percentage of people. Caution is understandable, for example if you have previously survived having a clot in the wrong place.

  6. Eyrie says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    if you have previously survived having a clot in the wrong place.

    This site has survived quite a few of those.

  7. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Dr Peter McCullough talks about the mild delta variant and the problems with covid vaccines

    ASIA PACIFIC TODAY Published June 30, 2021

    https://rumble.com/vj8t61-dr-peter-mccullough-says-we-must-shut-down-the-vaccine-rollout-now..html

  8. pbw says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    From the report that Steve links to (my emphasis):

    This is because the disease can still spread, even in a country that is 100 percent vaccinated, though the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations would be much smaller than in a country with a lower vaccination rate.

    The Journal’s report went on to say that if there’s fewer unvaccinated people for COVID-19 to infect, it’s possible that the amount of older, vaccinated people dying from the virus could outpace those who are younger and not vaccinated.

    Excuse me? This is also evident in the articles by Prof. Robert Clancy (who proposes a target of 80% vaccination with the “best available.” Prof. Clancy’s best bet for a vaccine is the not-yet-available Novavax.

    Both the mRNA and DNA vector delivery systems had a shaky past—no previous vaccine using these technologies had survived limited clinical study. No evidence has shown these “clever” vaccines to be better than traditional “antigen” vaccines, where a minute amount of antigen stimulates immunity in local lymph nodes. The concern with the genetic vaccines is that they instruct production of an unknown amount of spike protein throughout the body.

    A bonus from reading Clancy’s articles is a discussion of the fundamental difference between immune response to blood-borne and mucosal diseases.

  10. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld says:
    July 3, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    I guess people saw the propaganda styled story in papers today about the “deadly” new varient of the Delta version of the virus. I have read and now heard several times that the Delta virus is about 10 to 15% as problematic as the Alpha version. The above graph seals it and also exposes totally the lies and scaremongering by the media and the politicians in Australia. What a surprise……NOT!

  11. Leo G says:
    July 3, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    I have read and now heard several times that the Delta virus is about 10 to 15% as problematic as the Alpha version.

    It depends on the particular “problem” being considered.
    If considering the hospitalisation and death rates of older people or those particularly susceptible to the effects of the infection, then the increased transmissibility might outbalance the reduced severity of the variant.

  12. Shy Ted says:
    July 3, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Brainwashing 101. Totalitarianism 101. 202 might be the answer.

  13. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    The delta strain is the last gasp of the made-in-Wuhan virus.
    It’s over.
    If you haven’t had the vaxxx yet, and you are going to because of the delta strain, you are a bit of a dill.

  14. duncanm says:
    July 3, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Barry Bones says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:46 pm
    Take the vaccine and lose the tin hat.

    recommended for healthy 20yo’s, too ?

  15. Leo G says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Barry Bones says at 1:46 pm

    Take the vaccine and lose the tin hat.

    According to that metaphor, surely the vaccine is the tin hat.

  16. mh says:
    July 3, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Barry B, thoughts…?

    13-Year-Old Dies in Sleep After Receiving Pfizer COVID Vaccine; CDC Investigating

    https://www.newsweek.com/13-year-old-dies-sleep-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-vaccine-cdc-investigating-1606529

