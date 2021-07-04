Expert advice everywhere

We were out to dinner last night with some friends of my wife from her days in high school when the words Uganda and HCQ entered the conversation. The exchange of words – now by email – continues already into this morning and will no doubt continue for a bit longer. These people on the left are seriously deranged. They do not actually want to make anyone better off, or at least not unless it benefits them even more. Good thing we didn’t mention Ivermectin. But just in case you are interested, there is this to consider: Ivermectin: Whole of Country Trials Updated where you will find:

India’s second wave was looking ominous until a number of Indian states started issuing ivermectin to treat Covid patients. Then, on 7th June, approval of ivermectin was revoked at the federal level. This was followed by an immediate reversal of trend until sanity prevailed again. You have to admire health officials who quite readily sacrifice the lives of several thousand of their fellow citizens in order to generate irrefutable efficacy data. The Czech Republic was also having a torrid second wave of the virus until ivermectin was approved on 8th March. On 30th June the death rate was down to two per day.

Meanwhile the usual clowns who pretend they are experts in a disease that was unknown to the world until last year are now declaring: These masks here to stay.

University of Melbourne professorial fellow in epidemiology Tony Blakely agreed. “Vaccination alone is not the exit strategy,” he said. “We won’t be throwing away masks, we will still be wearing them on public transport, for example. “We will be wearing them indoors when there is a community outbreak.” Head of the University of Melbourne’s school of population and global health, Nancy Baxter, said: “We have to get a lot more used to wearing masks.” She said better ventilation in some buildings would also be crucial to reducing airborne transmission once the virus was in the community, especially at schools where many children might not be vaccinated. The cover-up call comes as the scientific community braces for the coronavirus battle to last several years, and as Australia prepares to open to the rest of the world, where often vastly different health strategies are in place.

These filthy face coverings will cause more damage than Covid, and I should know because I, too, am an expert. And I predict our living standards will fall and there will be less overseas travel. From The Age.

Ticket prices for London to Sydney flights over the next fortnight bounced erratically on Saturday, at times as high as $38,000, the day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a reduction to just 3000 inbound passengers a week in response to the risks posed by the Delta strain of COVID-19.

Treasury’s forecast. Am average family will be hit by a real wage fall of $21,000 over the next four years. An analysis of May’s budget papers has found the federal government expects real wages for an average Australian family to fall that much over that time.

And who’s to say I’m wrong other than some other expert.

