Brad: “But right now the most dangerous place is actually our homes.”
Glad: “So we say to everybody, stay at home…”

  1. Kneel says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    On masks:

    https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344

    The literature revealed relevant adverse effects of masks in numerous disciplines. In this paper, we refer to the psychological and physical deterioration as well as multiple symptoms described because of their consistent, recurrent and uniform presentation from different disciplines as a Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES). We objectified evaluation evidenced changes in respiratory physiology of mask wearers with significant correlation of O2 drop and fatigue (p < 0.05), a clustered co-occurrence of respiratory impairment and O2 drop (67%), N95 mask and CO2 rise (82%), N95 mask and O2 drop (72%), N95 mask and headache (60%), respiratory impairment and temperature rise (88%), but also temperature rise and moisture (100%) under the masks. Extended mask-wearing by the general population could lead to relevant effects and consequences in many medical fields.

  2. shady says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Heads we win tails you lose

  4. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    The scary thing is these two represent the best of the State governments. The rest are actually worse. If masks could be used to rid us of the epidemic of politicians I’d cheerfully wear one.

  5. coarguo says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    Sixteen cases of the seasonal cold. Nothing like the brains trust ruining our lives, but still being paid.

  6. MPH says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    All this pointing to symptomatic spread via aerosol. In which case masks are useless and concentrating people indoors in very few places like home and Bunnings is the most spread friendly policy.

  7. C.L. says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    NEW: Jeannette Young announces that covids don’t like rugby league or humans in seats:

    Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young defended the decision to allow a Broncos match to go ahead at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, with a crowd of about 15,000 expected…

    “I’m very, very comfortable. We’ve not seen outbreaks at any of our stadiums,” said Dr Young.

    “We’ve had positive cases across Australia at stadiums but they haven’t led to outbreaks because people when they go to a stadium, they go and sit in their seat, they stay in their area.”

  8. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young defended the decision to allow a Broncos match to go ahead at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday

    The value of bread and circuses has been known for some time.
    Emperors everywhere swear by them.

  9. Luke73 says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    You would have to be a masochist to go see the Broncos this year anyway.

  10. H B Bear says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Anybody who thinks that there is a level of vaccination that gets us out of this is a bloody idiot.

  11. H B Bear says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    How does the virus know which State it is watching the rugby league in?

  12. H B Bear says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    “I’m very, very comfortable. We’ve not seen outbreaks at any of our stadiums,” said Dr Young.

    Using that logic you would not put people into hotel quarantine because all outbreaks have come from there.

  13. rickw says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    Fruitcakes.

  14. H B Bear says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    We have also not seen outbreaks from: surfing, hiking, golf, people who have not been in capital cities …

