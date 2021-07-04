Sound familiar? To ‘save’ us, they destroyed millions of lives

Posted on July 4, 2021 by currencylad
Left-wing ‘scientists’ are now trying hard to forget The Population Bomb Doomsday Scam.

Sound familiar? To 'save' us, they destroyed millions of lives

  1. Rex Anger says:
    July 4, 2021 at 10:32 am

    I for one, would be most happy to see Paul Erlich fritter away yet more of his book sales royalties and speakers’ fees on his rampant wrongology…

  2. stackja says:
    July 4, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Believe the science!

  3. ozman says:
    July 4, 2021 at 10:43 am

    

    Sounds like the vaccines. To save us, they kill us. Six fully vaccinated people die in Seychelles.

    As noted in the American Spectator;

    The experts were only off by about 99 percent.

  4. TBH says:
    July 4, 2021 at 10:53 am

    That was an excellent article. I say we parade Ehrlich and his ilk in front of the populace so we can throw rotten fruit at them. What a bunch of Malthusian shithead wrongologists.

  5. rickw says:
    July 4, 2021 at 11:05 am

    How many times have scientists and doctors demanding radical centrally controlled remodelling of society been right?

    ZERO TIMES.

  6. Judge Dredd says:
    July 4, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Ah yes, Paul Ehrlich, what a wicked individual. And the elites (e.g. Bill Gates) love to believe they are saving the world by reducing the population, because they love this world and the things in it too much and don’t aspire to things greater than man.

  7. John Bayley says:
    July 4, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Six fully vaccinated people die in the Seychelles.

    Yeah, but if they had not had the vaccine, everyone would have died. So the vaccine works.

    Or, it’s because they did not have the right vaccine. If only it had been AZ/Pfizer/Moderna/add.your.own.poison they would have been fine.

    And anyway, you’re an anti-vaxxer, want to murder grandma, and probably a Nazi climate catastrophe denier, too.

    /NPC mode off.

  8. ozman says:
    July 4, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    
    
    
    This is what you want for people I take it. Just watch it John Bayley.
    https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=60dbc463002bb134b2144c1d

  9. TBH says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    How many times have scientists and doctors demanding radical centrally controlled remodelling of society been right?

    ZERO TIMES.

    Exactly. Also, when have their centrally controlled solutions for anything ever worked? Zero times.

    The pandemic has afforded too much clout to the technocrats and functionaries in the government bureaucracies around the world. I think it’s important that our elected representatives have advice provided by people who know more than them about a given topic, but those same people don’t actually run the country. Too much has been delegated to the “experts” over the last 18 months.

  10. Boambee John says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    ozman

    I think that John B was being sarcastic.

  11. Baa Humbug says:
    July 4, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Human scum like Ehrlich hate mankind. They don’t think mankind is capable of anything other than harm to itself and the planet.
    Bill Gates and his fellow travellers are the newest iterations of the Ehrlichs of history.

    Amazingly, they all keep their positions despite catastrophic failures. Ehrlich was still teaching at Stanford last I heard a few years ago.
    Scum. All of them.

  12. Leo G says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    Yeah, but if they had not had the vaccine, everyone would have died. So the vaccine works.

    In the Seychelles, reported about a month ago, more than 60% of the population had been fully vaccinated yet 37% of new cases were fully vaccinated.
    Of the fully vaccinated, 57 per cent have received the Sinopharm vaccine, 43 per cent AstraZeneca, and the rest Moderna.
    The B.1.351 variant was active. A recent South African study showed the AstraZeneca vax had only about 5 per cent efficacy.
    The result highlights the need to vaccinate the most at risk with a high-effectiveness vaccine.

  13. Paul says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    Prepare for the chicoms to colonise the World.

  14. Paul says:
    July 4, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    The CCPS population bomb is that they soon won’t have enough young people to run the place and they certainly can’t run wars with a dads army. After all they will need to colonise their newly conquered lands, like Amerika, Australia, the rest of Asia.

