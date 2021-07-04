This is not a whale. And California is dying!

The Russians have just launched their rejoinder to our submarines. You can imagine Vladamir Putin saying “You call that a submarine fleet?”

Putin’s ‘City-Killer’_ World’s Largest Nuclear-Armed Submarine

Estimated at 178 meters (584 feet) long and about 15 meters (49 feet) across, it’s twice the size of the UK Royal Navy’s largest submarines, but more impressively is equipped with AI-guided nuclear tipped underwater drones which according to one prominent Western source are capable of hitting coastal targets lying 6,000 miles away.

Belgorod, via Defence View

“The Belgorod is large enough to act as a mother ship for a unique set of smaller vessels which have deep-diving capabilities and the ability to tamper with undersea infrastructure.

People have commented on the vulnerability of solar fields to air attach and offshore windfarms to underwater raids. Good luck with winning a war against the Russians and the Chinese when we get near net zero!

AND IN THE GOLDEN STATE

California Begs For Electricity

California has also made dramatic strides to achieve its goal of carbon-free electricity and carbon-neutrality by 2045, according to The Orange County Register. But its transition toward green energy has been marked by roadblocks, such as in August 2020 when a similar heatwave led to rolling blackouts across the state. The power outages raised questions about California’s growing reliance on solar and other green energy sources, which now make up about one-third of the state’s power, according to The Sacramento Bee. But Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year reaffirmed his commitment to green energy.

When will they ever learn? Installed capacity of unreliable energy is worth nothing on windless nights. As the old saying goes, wind and solar can displace conventional power but not replace it.