Wacko Views

Posted on July 4, 2021 by currencylad
We are deep in a war with this virus and when you’re in a war, you don’t win it with wacko views. Unfortunately, we’re seeing that with some people who think it’s OK not to wear masks. My strong message to the community is, we will only win this war against the virus if people wear masks and follow all the other instructions that we understand will keep us safe …wear a mask and don’t get caught up in the wacko views…”

9 Responses to Wacko Views

  1. PB says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:30 am

    The war on everything analogy is just so tiresome.

  2. coarguo says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:35 am

    He really has been house trained by the “health workers industry” hasn’t he? There they are in the US and elsewhere dropping the masks but here we seem to be stuck in some sort of time warp. Get over it Brad and ask the people in the street what they want and stop listening to the “experts” in the “health worker industry”; we know who they are don’t we? The so-called Delta Variant Brad is a common cold out of India. Do Not Vote Liberal Or Nationals or Greens or Liebor.

  3. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Don’t you just love the smug language….smear, belittle and delegitimise people who query/question/protest the “official” line.

    I think wearing masks is “wacko”…and does nothing to stop the spread of the virus . I’m soooo comforted to know I’m a wacko according to Health Hazzard.

    At the next NSW state election, I look forward to seeing these grubs booted from office….mind you, the current NSW opposition is no better….it’s the uniparty or no party….I’ll settle for no party and just vote One Nation in the upper house.

  4. Eyrie says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:39 am

    “Wacko” pretty much seems to describe the entire Australian political class.

  5. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Woohoo, I’m a wacky woman!

  6. Turtle says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:39 am

    There is a false dichotomy set up by the mainstream media. On one hand there is the infallible wisdom of government and government experts, on the other are insane conspiracy theory tinfoil hat nutters who are a danger to us all.

    What this does is deny any sane, rational person who is interested in well informed expert views that challenge the government line.

    Fair enough, there are idiotic conspiracy nuts. But more common are sensible people who know that the government is far from responding to the virus sanely. I think most Cats are in this boat.

    I don’t think lockdowns or masks serve any useful purpose. That is an informed view.

  7. mh says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:40 am

    No fallen so far.

  8. calli says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:40 am

    A question for Brad.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 4, 2021 at 9:41 am

    How exactly does a paper mask stop a virus which is 0.1 μm in size?

    You can’t design a mask which can retain such a small particle and still be able to breathe through it.

    I don’t think Brad knows what a micron is, let alone know enough science to understand why masks are silly. I dislike being forced to support a lie.

    Well he’s right about wacko views derailing recovery. He should stop pushing them.

