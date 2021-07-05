Complication of vaccination “a consideration”

This article has just made its way to me which is part of a circulating letter sent to the Minister of Health: Vaccine Role In BBC Presenter’s Death To Be Probed.

A coroner will consider if the cause of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw’s death might have been complicated by her having had the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Her family said the 44-year-old was treated for blood clots days after her first jab. She died on Friday. An interim fact-of-death certificate lists the vaccine as one of the possible factors being considered. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said vaccine benefits exceed risks for most people. The BBC has seen the interim fact-of-death certificate issued by Newcastle’s senior coroner Karen Dilks. It confirms an investigation into Ms Shaw’s death will be held and lists a “complication of AstraZeneca Covid-19 virus vaccination” as a consideration. The document does not determine a cause of death – that will not be issued until the investigation has been completed. The BBC Radio Newcastle presenter was not known to have any underlying health problems. In a statement, Ms Shaw’s family said:

“Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later. She was treated by the RVI’s [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head. Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always. It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.“

Here is the direct link to the story which is from the BBC itself. The article is from Principia Scientific International whose mission statement is set out at the link:

And the first of the comments on the article links to this: Covid-19 Vaccines Lead to New Infections and Mortality: The Evidence is Overwhelming where you can read this:

The latest official figures for the European Union which are rarely acknowledged by the mainstream media indicate the following: From late December 2020 to May 22, 2021: 12,184 deaths and 1,196,190 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots (Moderna, Pfizer-BionTech; AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen). Serious injuries are of the order of 604,744 (i.e more than 50% of total injuries) The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA gene-edited vaccine has resulted in the largest number of fatalities: Total reactions for its mRNA vaccine: Tozinameran: 5,961 deaths and 452,779 injuries to 22/05/2021 While Pfizer has the largest numbers of deaths and injuries, the EU Commission has largely placed the blame on AstraZeneka.

If only there were someone, somewhere you could really trust. Meantime, there is also this: Scientists launch study to find out if COVID-19 vaccines are causing period changes after hundreds of women notice irregularities. Come back in a year to see what other “irregularities” have come to be noticed.