David Bidstrup guest post. This Covid scare is ridiculous

As we all sweat on the next round of restrictions designed to save us from the “deadly disease” I offer the following regarding the situation here in SA, the state of darkness.
The numbers come from the South Australian Covid-19 Dashboard Table Data.
Currently we have zero Covid cases in hospital and that has been the situation for months.
Since the beginning of this year there have been 760,000 tests done to identify 249 cases. This is a rate of 3,052 tests per case. If the cost per test all-up, (including the testing infrastructure, labour and lab testing costs), was $50.00 then the cost to identify each case has been $152,600.00 and no one has died and no one is in hospital. There have been a total of 4 deaths in SA, the last being on 12 April 2020 – well over one year ago.
The grand total to date for SA cases is 831 giving a Case Fatality Rate of 4/831 which is 0.48%. Applying this to the 2021 case count of 249 we should have had one more death but there have been zero.
In the past few days as the hysteria has been ramped up about the “highly transmissible Delta variant” the rate of testing has gone through the roof and the testing rate is now just under 12,000 per day.
Since the start of June 2021 to 3 July the number of tests performed in SA is 198,286 to identify 63 cases. Using the $50.00 test cost each case cost taxpayers $157,370.00. And no one is “sick” in hospital.
Nationally there are currently 68 Covid patients in hospital beds and 7 in Intensive Care, for a total of 75.
SA, Tasmania, ACT and WA are all zero in both categories; Victoria has one case in ICU as does Queensland with 5 ICU patients in NSW. The best I could find on hospital and ICU beds in Australia, (2018 numbers), is 55,730 hospital beds and 2,067 ICU beds. Covid is using 0.33% of ICU capacity and 0.12% of hospital bed capacity.
The pathetic little people who are supposed to govern the country lost the plot months ago and the fearmongering “health experts” who fan the flames have them in their grip. Somehow they have managed to ruin the country, put future generations in debt and turn the citizens into frightened sheep. It is a great example of bureaucratic group think.
Australia does not need a “vaccine roll-out”; it needs competent people running the place.
the Tyranny of Experts
or
to put it another way
the retards are in charge now
Well said Rafe 100 % correct.
We also need to be responsible for our own health decisions.
If Government must provide vaccines for those that want them. Go Ahead
But also allow citizens to use ivermectin and other solutions if they choose they would best meet their needs
Let the citizen choose
During WW2 the German people said they were just following orders. I always thought that a bad excuse. Now i can start to have a little sympathy with that position.
Separation of power and expertise: Evidence of the tyranny of experts in Sweden’s COVID-19 responses
This is from Chris Kenny in the weekend Oz, talking about the overestimation of the threat by the Australian public. Led by a willing media, of course:
..
Don’t forget the media whores role in all this. Deprived of Trump to witter on about they’ve turned to full on fear p*rn as a business model.
It’s sick.
Who would you suggest we get to run the country in the way it needs.?
I can’t think of anybody or any group that would meet my requirements.
My needs are simple, tell the truth, think with logic, work to a budget, value add.
Also David Bidstrup, by this logic: Australia didn’t get invaded by anyone this year, we should disband the armed forces entirely.
Monty,
There were specific viral epidemic protocols in place by the grandest authorities before covid-19. At the first sign of an incident that went out the window(see Sanjeevs posts) Using your logic, any preparedness is a waste of time. What is your argument.
mUnty, you’re reaching
sometimes you should just stop typing
False dichotomy, Monty.
The retard’s just phoning it in.
Sad.
MO of the left is to turn everything into a gibber-fest
The retard’s just phoning it in.
Sad.
Yep, a moron.
Some of those hospital bed occupants will be ones who turned up positive in hotel quarantine, and were transferred to the State Health jurisdiction from the Federal quarantine jurisdiction. ICU could be anything from full-blown ventilation and renal replacement down to the sweet 80 year old on supplemental oxygen who is have 48 hours of continuous saturation monitoring because a bed is available, and likes a good novel. Numbers alone just don’t tell the full story.
Currently we have zero Covid cases in hospital and that has been the situation for months.
There’s your problem , those numbers are outrageous.
You don’t have shiny @rse GPs running oil rigs, coal mines, oil refineries, etc. for a reason.
Presumably, the Dept of Industry bureaucrats are shaking their heads along with the rest of us.
Turns out the only actual “COVIDIOTS” were in Government and Health.
This is a farce of epic proportions.
Normally Government policy disasters just cost money. In this case the policy disaster is destroying vast swathes of people and their lives.
Just how dumb the people running Australia are is almost beyond comprehension.
0.0 deaths in SA. Over 50 deaths from motor vehicle accidents. By Monty’s logic he will never set foot in a vehicle ever again.
FiveAA talkback radio had the family of the NT miner who tested positive and put in the covid hotel on radio today to tell his story. The show host was pressing for details portraying the story and virus with all the fear she could. Not much to say. He did say he has over last couple years previously had the flu and pneumonia and that this covid virus was nothing and not even close to those. It was a common cold. His wife who also tested positive told how it didn’t really affect her at all.
Didn’t affect the kids. Yet this family was taken out of their home quarantine and placed in a special hotel all setup with nurses, healthcare, police protection, etc. Not sure they thought this one out too well as they were trying to push the agenda on the radio about how bad the virus is.
The big bad Delta dragon is as benign as I suspected. Thanks for the actual case numbers that matter. It’s difficult to find them in news reports.
You pathetic excuse of a human.
“That is an extreme case fatality rate – approaching that of Ebola”
This is just a warm-up for the next flu variant.
Australian Idiot (no apologies to Green Day)
Don’t wanna be an Australian idiot
Don’t want a nation controlled by the media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
They are trying to mind-fuck Australia
Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
Well maybe I’m the patriot Australian
I’m not a part of a globalist agenda
Now everybody do the propaganda
And sing along to the age of paranoia
Don’t want to be an Australian idiot
One nation controlled by the media
Information age of hysteria
It’s going out to idiot Australia
In Qld, all COVID cases are hospitalised so that number doesn’t properly indicate serious illness.
Also David Bidstrup, by this logic: Australia didn’t get invaded by anyone this year, we should disband the armed forces entirely.
Is anyone suggesting disbanding the whole health services?
A far more accurate analogy: Australia didn’t get invaded this year, therefore we don’t have to cower in air raid shelters.
(Except you m0nty – fat turds are such a high risk group that you should never come out of your basement.)
we should disband the armed forces entirely
Not necessary. Our armed forces couldn’t fight off a Springtime Magpie.
The government is not bound by such protocols. It followed conservative medical advice for the most part in a reactive sense.
Perhaps if the Feds had prepared some quarantine facilities ahead of time, things might have worked out differently.
so zero deaths from the mega-strain isnt good enough ?
It followed the hysterical MSM.
As did you.
Monty is an Australian Covidiot
Wants a nation controlled by the media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
That’s Monty posting from his basement.
Perhaps if the Feds had prepared some quarantine facilities ahead of time, things might have worked out differently.
No need. Hotels worked fine. Except where they were administered by Labor maaaaaaates instead of by the ADF.
mh
have you had your first shot yet?
Monty is an Australian Covidiot
Wants a nation controlled by the media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
That’s Monty posting from his basement.
With musical accompaniment: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UiouSvhyDmE
It’s so fun subverting a bunch.of lefty ‘rebels’ and ‘radicals,’ whose ultimate irony is that they were integral parts of the Machine they purported to be railing against…
80 years of research into viral diseases of this type concluded that quarantine was effectively useless once the virus was loose in the population.
No unique symptoms.
No defined incubation period.
No quick and easy test.
That was why the WHO did not recommend it…… and why it was not policy in mid-2019.
Also, there were around 9,000,000 individual entries into Australia in 2018. No-one seriously contemplated that we would cut our own throats to the extent of shutting down travel, and the alternative of accommodating that many people over a period of -say- 2-3 weeks each…. would require enough beds and secure buildings for hundreds of thousands, sitting idle for an unknown period.
mh says:
July 5, 2021 at 7:59 pm
I appreciate the effort.
We’ve certainly been having the time of our life.
JC’s an Australian Covidiot
Got the vaccine so he could fly to New York
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
That’s JC posting from Melbourne.
Had you set your lyrics to Blink’s I Miss You…
ADF has the wrong skill-set.
They are very good at killing people and breaking stuff….. not exactly what you want when dealing with tourists.
Monty,
The government is not bound by such protocols. It followed conservative medical advice for the most part in a reactive sense.
Either those charged with this organisation were poorly prepared, or the response was the antithesis of those preparations. Either way there has been poor discipline by those by the medico-political sector charged with handling this.
PML has a headline on the screen – Forget Herd Immunity: We’ve Hit Herd Stupidity
They are very good at killing people and breaking stuff….. not exactly what you want when dealing with tourists.
They’re not allowed to do that any more. See Roberts-Smith, B. It’s all diversity and affirmative action.
(But seriously 7 out of 8 states and territories didn’t have any extreme problems from hotel quarantine supervised by the ADF. Maximum Leader’s government decided to go traditional Vic Labor/union instead, and look what happened.)
Fat [email protected] with a bad ticker can’t even manage his own weight.
Porked up during lockDans?
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
…
m0nty says:
July 5, 2021 at 7:13 pm
Also David Bidstrup, by this logic: Australia didn’t get invaded by anyone this year, we should disband the armed forces entirely.
Low energy, weak as p1ss, sad.
But typical.
Hotel quarantine breaches between April 2020 and June 2021 in Australia:
– three in Queensland
– eight in New South Wales
– two in South Australia
– five in Victoria
– three in Western Australia.
So it’s been spread around and not unique to Victoria. It’s just been managed much worse here than other states. But that’s a function of what has happened once it got out.
the only thing out roaming about ‘at large’ Matt.
would be your imagination.
in fact, I’m truly surprised that your imagination and mUnty’s haven’t run into each other before
try some magnesium spray on your brain.
relax
nothing happened
Matt, I never said other jurisdictions didn’t have leaks. I was saying that they didn’t turn into catastrophes.
So it’s been spread around and not unique to Victoria. It’s just been managed much worse here than other states. But that’s a function of what has happened once it got out.
I don’t think ADF personnel in other states were working multiple shifts a day at different hotels.
That did, as best I can recall, have something to do with why Victoria ended up with 90% of Australia’s COVID deaths while other jurisdictions’ leaks were quickly brought under control.
Sorry Tim – thought you’re implication was about how it leaked, rather than what happened post-leak. But once out, it had nothing to do with whether ADF was working in quarantine or not – that was all down to contact tracing (or lack thereof in Victoria last year).
More confirmation that the world is populated by idiots.
Arrogant Doctors returning from the Antarctic-cruise-of-death* weren’t required to be quarantined, told to “self isolate”.
*Was sh1t kicker Mattard aboard?
81% of COVID-positive passengers on Antarctic cruise ship had no symptoms: new study
The ABC has a lot to answer for, as the leader in the scare-mongering stakes.
Last century maybe. Not any more.