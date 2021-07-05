David Bidstrup guest post. This Covid scare is ridiculous

As we all sweat on the next round of restrictions designed to save us from the “deadly disease” I offer the following regarding the situation here in SA, the state of darkness.

The numbers come from the South Australian Covid-19 Dashboard Table Data.

Currently we have zero Covid cases in hospital and that has been the situation for months.

Since the beginning of this year there have been 760,000 tests done to identify 249 cases. This is a rate of 3,052 tests per case. If the cost per test all-up, (including the testing infrastructure, labour and lab testing costs), was $50.00 then the cost to identify each case has been $152,600.00 and no one has died and no one is in hospital. There have been a total of 4 deaths in SA, the last being on 12 April 2020 – well over one year ago.

The grand total to date for SA cases is 831 giving a Case Fatality Rate of 4/831 which is 0.48%. Applying this to the 2021 case count of 249 we should have had one more death but there have been zero.

In the past few days as the hysteria has been ramped up about the “highly transmissible Delta variant” the rate of testing has gone through the roof and the testing rate is now just under 12,000 per day.

Since the start of June 2021 to 3 July the number of tests performed in SA is 198,286 to identify 63 cases. Using the $50.00 test cost each case cost taxpayers $157,370.00. And no one is “sick” in hospital.

Nationally there are currently 68 Covid patients in hospital beds and 7 in Intensive Care, for a total of 75.

SA, Tasmania, ACT and WA are all zero in both categories; Victoria has one case in ICU as does Queensland with 5 ICU patients in NSW. The best I could find on hospital and ICU beds in Australia, (2018 numbers), is 55,730 hospital beds and 2,067 ICU beds. Covid is using 0.33% of ICU capacity and 0.12% of hospital bed capacity.

The pathetic little people who are supposed to govern the country lost the plot months ago and the fearmongering “health experts” who fan the flames have them in their grip. Somehow they have managed to ruin the country, put future generations in debt and turn the citizens into frightened sheep. It is a great example of bureaucratic group think.

Australia does not need a “vaccine roll-out”; it needs competent people running the place.