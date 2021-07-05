Imagine the shock: Israel Folau makes shock return to rugby union after signing deal in Japan.
Liberty Quote
The biggest threat to our democracies is not political debate, nor is it public dissent.— Geert Wilders
-
Recent Comments
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Take Me To The Station
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- mh on Fifty years on, leftists remind Asia of White Australia Policy
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- rickw on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- cohenite on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Indolent on Wacko Views
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- rickw on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Muddy on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Winston Smith - Whore to Socialism. on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Bruce Parr on 🎶 They call him Flippant, Flippant, faster than lightning…♬
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- yarpos on Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
- Pyrmonter on Take Me To The Station
- Eddystone on Take Me To The Station
- bruce on Take Me To The Station
- Oh come on on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- MPH on Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
- bespoke on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Mak Siccar on Take Me To The Station
- Old Moss on Take Me To The Station
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
-
Recent Posts
- Fifty years on, leftists remind Asia of White Australia Policy
- Take Me To The Station
- Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
- This panel discussion of Biden’s health is fair – and worrying
- Slim Milestone
- 🎶 They call him Flippant, Flippant, faster than lightning…♬
- This is not a whale. And California is dying!
- Expert advice everywhere
- Science
- Sound familiar? To ‘save’ us, they destroyed millions of lives
- Wacko Views
- North America is now controlled by terrorists, basically
- Roma locuta est, causa finita est
- The Waiver Way
- Viral immunology 101
- Energy Realists Note 21.12 on the capacity of so-called big batteries
- “This new position will be integral to our effort to win the November 2022 election”
- Jeannette Young should be disqualified from public office
- Vikki Campion guest post. National Cabinet needs to take control
- Open Forum: July 3, 2021
- NSW police assault elderly couple for not wearing masks
- No ruling class in history ever sacrificed others so heroically
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- To regain sovereignty, the choice for the true-blue is clear
- Music Maestro: July 2, 2021
- A Cheney joins search for WMD as Biden death toll grows
- As Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party parties, history is rewritten
- Sergio’s promising future as a Lexus salesman killed in a tweet
- On vaccines, they seem to know something they are not telling the rest of us
- Sneakers McGowan on crack
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
History shows that mixing cultures leads to bloodshed. They should have kept the British-only Australia Policy.
Now, thanks to decades of terrible politicians, we will be a Chinese state in the not too distant future, the only silver-lining as at least they can keep indoor plumbing and electricity running.
Good for Easy Flowers.
Great header.