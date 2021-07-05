Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible

Posted on July 5, 2021 by currencylad

22 Responses to Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible

  1. Thomas Ray says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    As payback for Al Gore and Barack Obama winning?

  2. kingsley says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    The Chutzpah of the Year award for 2021 is certainly heating up. Will it be the Democrats saying it was the GOP who called for the police to be defunded or will this strong entry from the CCP be good enough for the win?

  3. Bela Bartok says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Ashli Babbit might win for her suicide

  4. Dr Faustus says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Emperor Xi and his crazy funsters havin’ a laff.

  5. JohnJJJ says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Fair enough – WuFlu advanced the careers of a lot of medical bureaucrats. Maybe they could also be awarded the prize for Economics as well.
    I’d also like to propose ISES for their work in reviving medieval English in their mag Dabiq (Literature) and advancing the work security companies (Peace).

  6. duncanm says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Nah – not black enough.

  7. Chrism says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    virus lives matter

    send them some smallpox to work with as they did such great work with bats

    didn’t Kevvie accuse them of rat-fvcking us?
    well they also get the Kevin 07 bat-fvckery award in adition

    great work chairperson comrade general admiral Shi(t) – the t is silent

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Is there something wrong with the moderation?

  9. FlyingPigs says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    hopefully they acknowledge the contribution to gain of function research provided by the CSIRO.

  10. Gassius says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    “significant achievement” would be the understatement of the year.

  11. Dave in Marybrook says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    It would be like giving a Nobel to Bob Dylan, after he hoodwinked a lot of people and set the cause of poetry back a hundred years!
    wait, hang on

  12. John A says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Bela Bartok says: July 5, 2021, at 3:01 pm

    Ashli Babbit might win for her suicide

    Nah, the demonrats will appropriate her and put up her name for a Darwin Award.

  13. Vicki says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    I’ll say this for the Chinese – they have chutzpah!

    However, just finishing Peter Hartcher’s superb new book on the blighters – “Red Zone”. He pulls no punches ………they mean business (& that does not mean trade!)…. they are a clear & present danger… let’s get nuclear – & that means nuclear weapons.

    And he’s a Leftie!!!!

  14. Boambee John says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Vicki

    First Hamilton (Ponds Institute) wakes up to Chinerr, now Harcher (Fauxfax). When will the nominal “conservatives” wake up?

  15. Phill says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    The Chinese are good people. If you want confirmation, just ask any of my neighbours. You will need to do so in Chinese.

  16. Roger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    When will the nominal “conservatives” wake up?

    When the dream of a post-parliamentary consultancy with a Chinese firm evaporates.

    And it will probably take an order from ASIO to achieve that.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    George Floyd, who was porn star, criminal and all round thug, is now the patron saint of America.

  18. Lee says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    George Floyd, who was porn star, criminal and all round thug, is now the patron saint of America.

    And he also pointed a gun at the pregnant belly of a young (black) woman.
    And yet we’re expected to bend the knee to scum like him?
    Hell, no!
    Not for anyone or anything.

  19. Roger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible

    Obama won the Peace Prize.

  20. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    “And he also pointed a gun at the pregnant belly of a young (black) woman.
    And yet we’re expected to bend the knee to scum like him?
    Hell, no!
    Not for anyone or anything.”

    Agree.

  21. MPH says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    To be fair they’ve done even more than Trump to uncover the true nature of western media, politicians and bureaucrats. Claire Lehmann’s total unravelling is but one example.

  22. yarpos says:
    July 5, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Further evidence that reality is far sillier than the Babylon Bee or the Betoota Advocate

