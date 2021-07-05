Liberty Quote
As a method of economic analysis econometrics is a childish play with figures that does not contribute anything to the elucidation of the problems of economic reality.— Ludwig von Mises
Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
As payback for Al Gore and Barack Obama winning?
The Chutzpah of the Year award for 2021 is certainly heating up. Will it be the Democrats saying it was the GOP who called for the police to be defunded or will this strong entry from the CCP be good enough for the win?
Ashli Babbit might win for her suicide
Emperor Xi and his crazy funsters havin’ a laff.
Fair enough – WuFlu advanced the careers of a lot of medical bureaucrats. Maybe they could also be awarded the prize for Economics as well.
I’d also like to propose ISES for their work in reviving medieval English in their mag Dabiq (Literature) and advancing the work security companies (Peace).
Nah – not black enough.
virus lives matter
send them some smallpox to work with as they did such great work with bats
didn’t Kevvie accuse them of rat-fvcking us?
well they also get the Kevin 07 bat-fvckery award in adition
great work chairperson comrade general admiral Shi(t) – the t is silent
Is there something wrong with the moderation?
hopefully they acknowledge the contribution to gain of function research provided by the CSIRO.
“significant achievement” would be the understatement of the year.
It would be like giving a Nobel to Bob Dylan, after he hoodwinked a lot of people and set the cause of poetry back a hundred years!
wait, hang on
Bela Bartok says: July 5, 2021, at 3:01 pm
Nah, the demonrats will appropriate her and put up her name for a Darwin Award.
I’ll say this for the Chinese – they have chutzpah!
However, just finishing Peter Hartcher’s superb new book on the blighters – “Red Zone”. He pulls no punches ………they mean business (& that does not mean trade!)…. they are a clear & present danger… let’s get nuclear – & that means nuclear weapons.
And he’s a Leftie!!!!
Vicki
First Hamilton (Ponds Institute) wakes up to Chinerr, now Harcher (Fauxfax). When will the nominal “conservatives” wake up?
The Chinese are good people. If you want confirmation, just ask any of my neighbours. You will need to do so in Chinese.
When will the nominal “conservatives” wake up?
When the dream of a post-parliamentary consultancy with a Chinese firm evaporates.
And it will probably take an order from ASIO to achieve that.
George Floyd, who was porn star, criminal and all round thug, is now the patron saint of America.
George Floyd, who was porn star, criminal and all round thug, is now the patron saint of America.
And he also pointed a gun at the pregnant belly of a young (black) woman.
And yet we’re expected to bend the knee to scum like him?
Hell, no!
Not for anyone or anything.
Louise Milligan won a Walkley Award – so anything’s possible
Obama won the Peace Prize.
“And he also pointed a gun at the pregnant belly of a young (black) woman.
And yet we’re expected to bend the knee to scum like him?
Hell, no!
Not for anyone or anything.”
Agree.
To be fair they’ve done even more than Trump to uncover the true nature of western media, politicians and bureaucrats. Claire Lehmann’s total unravelling is but one example.
Further evidence that reality is far sillier than the Babylon Bee or the Betoota Advocate