This panel discussion of Biden’s health is fair – and worrying

Posted on July 5, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 5, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    Sub-title in thap clip: Soft-Serve Media. Heh.

  2. cohenite says:
    July 5, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    This guy is senile. Before he became senile he was corrupt. That’s it. In a just world he would be put in a straight jacket and a padded room. And for that I got banned from space chook.

  3. H B Bear says:
    July 5, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Who’s writing the cards?

  4. H B Bear says:
    July 5, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    In a just world he would be put in a straight jacket and a padded room gaol.

  5. min says:
    July 5, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    I have seen videos of him lost in the middle of a sentence , Jill dragging him away from journalists , trailing behind the others at G7 . He would not look out of place where I live , see posts on other threads .

  6. Seco says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Yes but “NO MEAN TWEETS”!

    China must be pissing themselves daily.

  7. Damon says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    I guess the battle between the Doctor and Cackling Kamala will determine how long he lasts-unless God takes a hand.

  8. Speedbox says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Damon says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    He will last until 22 January 2023. After that date, Kamala can stand for two (re-elected) terms as President.

    If he goes before that date, she can only stand for one re-election.

  9. Richard says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    It’s not worrying to the thinking people as we all knew about his cognitive issues prior to the election. What is worrying is that everyone knew this (especially those in his inner circle) and he still got appointed by the DOC and then ‘elected’.

    If you are feeling like ‘something isn’t right, my advice is to trust your gut.

  10. Oh come on says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Pity about the dopey bint at the end drawing precisely the wrong conclusion. The Biden regime’s decision to cancel the deployment of destroyers to the Black Sea when war was looking like it was about to break out again in eastern Ukraine (a potential suicide mission that could have escalated catastrophically) and its decision to accept reality over Nordstream 2, are not evidence of cognitive decline. To characterise them in such a way is anti-Russian hysteria of the type the left indulged in for the last five years.

  11. C.L. says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Yeah, the second lass had little to offer to the discussion.

  12. Eyrie says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    He will last until 22 January 2023. After that date, Kamala can stand for two (re-elected) terms as President.
    If he goes before that date, she can only stand for one re-election.

    Somehow I doubt even the Demonrats are stupid enough to put her up for president.

  13. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Why are we worried?

  14. H B Bear says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    China must be pissing themselves daily.

    They’ve got their own problems. Biden would be lucky to make the Top 10.

  15. a happy little debunker says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Somehow I doubt even the Demonrats are stupid enough to put her up for president.

    That was obviously their plan, but the smearing of Kamala is now coming from inside the White House – making it increasingly less likely.
    Look to Dr Jill – rather than Joetatoe…

  16. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    After that date, Kamala can stand for two (re-elected) terms as President.

    Harris is not particularly well liked within the Democratic party (many Biden people have not forgotten the “I was one of those kids” busing swipe) and the left of the party see her as milquetoast centrist, also she is a mediocre campaigner and comes across to many people (including me) as a bit of a phony (that laugh ughh).

    I doubt she would be the successful nominee in a future Democratic Presidential primary.

    Pete Buttigieg is the one to watch, if he were straight I would be absolutely certain.

  17. Lord Muck says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    It’s sad to see someone who seems to know he’s losing it struggle like this.

    This must nearly rank as elder abuse.

    Mind you, I think he’s an arguably corrupt nonentity who represents a significant danger to America’s future, but it’s still wrong for him to have been put up by his family and the Dems for manipulation, exposure & ridicule .

  18. Rex Anger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    Pete Buttigieg is the one to watch, if he were a People of Colour I would be absolutely certain.

    Fixed for you.

    You do not understand your own side, Luke1337.

  19. Rex Anger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    I doubt she would be the successful nominee in a future Democratic Presidential primary

    Nice distraction squirrel, Luke1337.

    By all rights, Kamala should not even be VP. She utterly failed her own voters’ Sniff Test in 2019-20 (cackle).

    However, she has dues to pay, favours to call and connections within the Party Machine. She also happens to tick all the Woke boxes.

    You either again display your lack of understanding of your own side, or you are being obtuse.

  20. Rex Anger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Hmmm…. woke

  21. Rex Anger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    OK- woke is not triggering the InSincerator.

    Squirrel?

  22. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    It’s sad to see someone who seems to know he’s losing it struggle like this.

    Fox didn’t air it but Biden made a 4th July speech overnight (our time) and was completely cogent.

    He’s no Reagan or Obama when it comes to public speaking, he never has been, but the narrative that he is some kind of drooling incoherent houseplant is just untrue.

    https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/07/04/joe-biden-remarks-cnn-july-4-special-vpx.cnn

  23. Mother Lode says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    There is much to the comment made by one of the people there that the MSM was spoiled by Trump. They knew he would have something to say about anything they raised. They might differ on details, insisting that Trump was wrong or, more satisfyingly ‘lying’, but he was all there.

    Biden is a doddering dotard. He does not even hesitate to tell them he has to look up the cards ‘they gave him’.

  24. Rex Anger says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    He’s no Reagan or Obama when it comes to public speaking, he never has been, but the narrative that he is some kind of drooling incoherent houseplant is just untrue.

    Luke 1337 clear agrees that Joe Biden is a perfectly OK performer when the Truinashabadaprzure is off…

    #C’monMan

  25. Primer says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    The Dementia Man is fond of saying he’s “going to get into trouble” if he answers some prohibited question or other….. with his handlers, presumably.

    Kamala is not even going to be a Democrat primary candidate in 2024. She’s toast already.

  26. Rt41Rebel says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    I’m watching in real time as my 86 yo father goes through the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s. In my purely anecdotal opinion, I’d say that Biden and my father are roughly in the same stage. Yes Luke, my father has one or two good hours every day at random times, but the rest looks not quite as bad as a Biden gaffe clip.

  27. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Luke 1337 clear agrees that Joe Biden is a perfectly OK performer when the Truinashabadaprzure is off…

    Hi Rex, sorry to play the “whatabout” game but TFG just said this at his last Ohio rally “sent a brave young man from Ohio to a strong>plant.” (in reference to Neil Armstrong).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XJlAQscVbI

    No really, he said that…even if he meant “planet” it’s almost as fkn dumb.

    Up there with his 2019 awesomely comedic “took over the airports” (in reference to the British during the American Revolutionary War) for mine. I do miss him sometimes, he was/is always entertaining.

    https://time.com/5620936/donald-trump-revolutionary-war-airports/

  28. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    “sent a brave young man from Ohio to a plant.”

  29. Richard says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 2:42 pm
    ………… but the narrative that he is some kind of drooling incoherent houseplant is just untrue.

    I don’t know about that.

  30. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    I don’t know about that.

    Haha yes my favourite is the “Cornpop was a bad dude…..” wtf?….. one for the ages.

  31. Indolent says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Somehow I doubt even the Demonrats are stupid enough to put her up for president.

    If anything happens to him now she will automatically be president until at least 2024.

  32. Timothy Neilson says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    He’s no Reagan or Obama when it comes to public speaking, he never has been, but the narrative that he is some kind of drooling incoherent houseplant is just untrue.

    All early stage dementia sufferers have up and down spells. They are to an extent predictable mostly – the phenomenon of “sundowning” is the usual pattern.
    That’s why Biden’s handlers used to keep him in the basement after about 10.00 am every day of the campaign, so that his body clock would be set at early morning for the debates, where he stayed almost on track for most of the 90 minutes.
    The mere fact that his handlers often get it right when he’s reading a set speech off the teleprompter at a prearranged time doesn’t mean he’s not a “drooling incoherent houseplant” at other times. We’ve all frequently seen him online totally rambling.
    Consider by contrast Trump who very occasionally makes an instantaneous gaffe (or misreads a word on the teleprompter), just like anyone does, but is never below form for more than that infrequent single instant. There’s no comparison.

  33. coarguo says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    It’s a bit late. Should have been 24 months ago but wouldn’t have made any difference. The fix was in ages ago; Biden and K’amel’toe regualrly came last and second last in the Primaries but the black and muslim controlled DNC convinced all the front runners to drop out. Talk about laughing at the Democrat voters in the primaries which were designed to stop that very thing.

  34. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Pete Buttigieg is the one to watch, if he were a People of Colour I would be absolutely certain.

    Fixed for you.

    You do not understand your own side, Luke1337.

    My point with the “if he were straight I’d be certain” comment…is that a big part of the Democratic base are pretty socially conservative, namely many religious black and hispanic Americans. I’m not sure they’re ready to vote for a “second husband” in the WH when the POTUS is male.

  35. Tom says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    The loony left running the White House signed up Biden only to sign their cheques. They don’t care if the optics are bad because he wasn’t elected. You can do anything after you abolish democracy.

  36. mareeS says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    “Who’s writing the cards?” In a proper media that would be the first question.

  37. Luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    You can do anything after you abolish democracy.

    Pure projection, the only side trying to “abolish Democracy” is MAGA.

  38. Lee says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Pure projection, the only side trying to “abolish Democracy” ̶i̶s̶ ̶M̶A̶G̶A̶ are Antifa and BLM.

  39. Tom says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    The Biden White House is a giant “up yours!” to American voters.

    The Obama blueprint for the subversion of America made the left addicted to power and they would do whatever it took to get it back when it ended.

    The fact that Trump made them insane with rage was just the excuse they needed to install a puppet regime in the White House to deliver their anti-democratic wishlist.

    Kung Flu – thanks, CCP – gave Democratic governors the pretext to change state voting laws to allow ballot-rigging in swing states, which was unleashed with a vengeance around 10pm US eastern time on November 3, 2020, when the Trump landslide was swamped by hundreds of thousands of fake votes.

    The media and the liberal judiciary looked the other way while Silicon Valley banned dissent.

    The 2021 White House strategy is to extend the illusion of legitimacy as long as possible to delay a popular uprising, while rendering the military incapable of siding with democracy by dumbing down the generals with Marxist critical race theory.

    It’s all working a treat. The loonies running the White House don’t care if you don’t approve. They have been delivered their dream of unending power by bypassing democracy and there’s nothing you can do.

  40. Kneel says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    “but the narrative that he is some kind of drooling incoherent houseplant is just untrue.”

    Watch the “whispering” press conferences and tell me he’s not off his nut on something – dunno what it is, looks like amphetamines of some kind if you ask me.

  41. luke73 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    The fact that Trump made them insane with rage was just the excuse they needed to install a puppet regime in the White House to deliver their anti-democratic wishlist.

    Kung Flu – thanks, CCP – gave Democratic governors the pretext to change state voting laws to allow ballot-rigging in swing states, which was unleashed with a vengeance around 10pm US eastern time on November 3, 2020, when the Trump landslide was swamped by hundreds of thousands of fake votes.

    The media and the liberal judiciary looked the other way while Silicon Valley banned dissent.

    The 2021 White House strategy is to extend the illusion of legitimacy as long as possible to delay a popular uprising, while rendering the military incapable of siding with democracy by dumbing down the generals with Marxist critical race theory.

    It’s all working a treat. The loonies running the White House don’t care if you don’t approve. They have been delivered their dream of unending power by bypassing democracy and there’s nothing you can do.

    liberal judiciary!!! lmao, the majority of the judges that threw out those 60 odd clown car election cases were appointed by Republicans, not a few appointed by Trump himself. The SC is 5-3 Republican appointed conservatives, 3 of them by Trump.

    MAGA and its offshore affiliates has got themselves in a lather that the world is ending cos the .000001% of the population that are trannies want to use the ladies toilet (which I personally am against BTW) and CRT (an obscure 40 year old academic theory about the influence of race on modern laws or something) is the final step before the death camps. It’s hysterical deliberately manufactured bullshit.

    When did the right become such snowflakes?

