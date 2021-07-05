Slim Milestone

Delta crisis update: As of this morning, 0.0 people have succumbed to the “deadly” variant.
Liberty Quote
The decisive uncertainty for the future of democracy is its ability – or failure – to rein in over-government to the ‘optimum’ amount that the people are freely willing to pay for in taxes. And here they may prefer not only less to more government; they may also take a chance on too little government that they can expand rather than the too much government they cannot discipline once it takes root.— Arthur Seldon
I think they made a mistake calling it something boring like “Delta”.
It should have been dubbed OrganEater or BloodClotter or The Evaporator. Or something awesome in a scary foreign language that defies translation.
Messing around with silly terms like “beast” and “wicked” just doesn’t cut it in these degenerate times.
The show must roll on.
Delta plus is coming soon.
No, it’s a “virulent” variant, remember? They are counting on the proles not knowing what that word means, but reacting to the scary sound. Almost sounds like “violent”, right? I bet they wish they had something like the atomic scientists’ ‘doomsday clock”. (General Buck Turgidson: “I wish we had one o’ them doomsday clocks!”)
I’m thinking the delta variant should be allowed to go through the population.
Then we get natural immunity for little cost.
Much better than the National Cabinet shitshow.
I’m thinking the delta variant should be allowed to go through the population.
Then we get natural immunity for little cost.
+1
Its fatality rate is so low that it does border on being the equivalent of natural and free vaccine.
And stupid Imastasti
Thankfully all 4 of our new cases were the alpha variant
“Delta is twice as infectious! [Run for the hills]”… so, dozens more people are likely to get it without symptoms, and a likelihood of near-zero of becoming ill, needing hospitalisation, or dying (unless they vaxxed – a far greater health-risk).
Yep. A “crisis” perfectly suited to the competence and skills of our elected (and unelected) mobsters and tyrants; now fully mobilised for a war that ended last year.
Our political class is far more dangerous than any strain of SARS-CoV-2.
We don’t need them and don’t want them. They are less than useless (ie totally toxic to a civil society). To the gallows with the lot of ’em.
And stupid Imastasti
Thankfully all 4 of our new cases were the alpha variant
I would have thought the Alpha was the big, bad, toxic killer-of-innocents. The bug that sees on you on the street, crashes its shouty muscle car into the nearest shopfront in front of you, kicks the car door into your shins as it forces its way from the car in a [toxically] manly way, stands over you and challenges you to not get infected. In a voice so deep it sounds like the sun coughing. All while sneeringly wearing a leather jacket, bikie boots and a jawline that would make most women swoon.
And that the beta would be the noodle-armed wimpy thing that needs all the hype in the world to disguise the fact it has barely caused a problem for victims. Let alone a mere shut-in delta…
What is wrong with our self-declared betters? Don’t they know how the whole Alpha-Beta thong works?!
“Why do I get the feeling they’re getting desperate?
We’ve heard a great deal about the new “Delta variant” of COVID-19, which is being hyped around the world as a major threat. It’s said to infect even people who’ve been vaccinated, and has even led some areas to reimpose mandatory masking and other precautions.
Trouble is, the symptoms of the Delta variant are indistinguishable from plain, ordinary, seasonal hay fever. The fact that the Delta variant was identified precisely during hay fever season in the northern hemisphere makes me suspicious, to put it mildly. Is it possible that the powers that be, desperate to hold onto their illegitimate emergency powers seized willy-nilly during the first COVID-19 outbreak, have invented the whole Delta variant schemozzle? If not, is it at least possible that the Delta variant is a less harmful variant than earlier ones, and is being hyped up as a political excuse? One writer went so far as to describe it as “panic porn dressed up as science”. ”
More at
https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot.com/2021/07/why-do-i-get-feeling-theyre-getting.html
Trouble is, the symptoms of the Delta variant are indistinguishable from plain, ordinary, seasonal hay fever
If so, then we should not expect a big surge in ‘symptoms for at least another month or two.
Having said that, Sandgroperstan has just had a dose of very cold weather and big rains. The local wattles have interpreted this as meaning it must be springtime, so have already started flushing.
They would not normally do this until around late August or even into September.
I dunno. The world does weird things sometimes. Heck, I think the Stirlings have already seen snow in June…
mh @ 12:05:
My thoughts too, natural immunity would build up in the population.
The next variant will be so bad that communicating with an infected person on your phone or via Facebook/Twitter will infect you as well – mentally and physically.
@another ian @12:32:
I sneeze every day because of hay-fever! Maybe I have permanent Delta! We have something producing pollen year-round; it’s fraxinus atm and full of bees.
Just wait a few minutes and the Delta variant will mate with climate change and give rise to a beast from the depths of the Wuhan wet market that will rip your bloody arms orf.
Yet the AMA wants a national mask mandate forthwith.
Come again? In Western Australia? Rain?
Impossible. I distinctly remember Flim Flannery saying that Perth would be the world’s first capital city to run out of water; that “drought” was our “new normal” climate; and that “the science was settled”.
Yes, yes, but it wouldn’t sell any expensive “vaccines” to make the pharmaceutical companies even more obscenely rich, nor would it make the politicians look like heroes (in the eyes of the brainwashed, at least.)
Sarc/for the intellectually challenged who don’t understand.
Why is the media not asking how many of the cases are sick?
der …
how can the govt have the correct answers unless they signal to the media what the correct questions will be?
Impossible. I distinctly remember Flim Flannery saying that Perth would be the world’s first capital city to run out of water; that “drought” was our “new normal” climate; and that “the science was settled”.
My socks after my shift in Forrestfield yesterday, where the precipitation was so heavy, train crews were advised to work from Forrestfield to Canning Vale at slow speed and report any signs of potential washaways, say otherwise… 😉
this cuts both ways
the nuremberg code is very very clear
coercion of any sort, restriction of information…both are dealt with in the first paragraph of the code:
1.The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision…..’
and ‘just doin my job’ didn’t help much last time, did it?
“Hysteria grips the nation as the deadly delta variant toll soars from zero to zero”
I was looking at NAC (acetylcysteine) – another cheap and pretty harmless tablet. Seems there is some evidence it works.
Ian of Perth says: July 5, 2021, at 1:48 pm
TFTFY
There has also been a dearth of pink elephants, possibly due to mask wearing and the rollout of vaccines which have so far killed more recipients than have been trampled by elephants.
Please note that the brand new Delta PLUS variant is even more hyper-transmissible.
Deaths could double, even triple.
Also might I suggest the Brazil appears to be on the backburner with a child killer variant.
Or is that just big Pharma sulking because China got the local franchise?
let’s call the next one:
The Millennial Variant
get popcorn supplies in and watch the show .. heads will explode, twidder will melt down, fasebook will erupt
it would be worth it just to see the heads exploding
ah, good times
if we can’t give it a place name (Chinese 1, 2 3 etc) then lets do generations
any other suggestions? I reckon X or Y variant would have the same effect as, above.
Because this whole scam IS the media.
They’re not going to question themselves.
There’s more to it than that:
We already know that all of these requirements are being ignored.
Amen to this
mom
As many as that?
Grand Admiral of the Fleet the Tide is Turning Glads will have it that our home and face arrests did it. But what will Generalissimo Brad’s still undefined partying in defiance of the no partying edict “health workers” have to say? You would think doctors, nurses, dentists would know better. What “they” don’t seem to get is, it’s winter.
What happens in winter? Oh, the air is colder. What happens when the air is colder?
1. Cold air causes more than normal (sic) evaporation so our eyes are left with a thinner cushion of tears to protect the sensitive surface cells. This condition triggers a reflex which causes the lacrimal gland to produce extra tears.
2. When we breathe in our noses warm the air and add moisture to it as it travels to our lungs. Cold dry air irritates the nasal lining and consequently the nasal glands produce excess mucus to keep the lining moist. Hence a runny nose.
So, runny nose? Cold air. Teary eyes? It’s winter air. Cough? Probably the common cold.
The question arises as to whether a reasonable person, or a court of law, would see the COVID vaccines as ‘experimental’? Noting that every other vaccine that is approved has had to undergo rigorous testing taking between 10-15 years, but every COVID vaccine has been given provisional approval after little more than 2-5 months or so.
It is also concerning that the recommended age groups for the various vaccines has been frequently changed, indicating that the vaccines are still effectively in an experimental stage. And we are clearly seeing adverse effects, the extent of which may well be kept under wraps.
Medical experts and ministers who have been pushing heavily for vaccination and even making various incentives, should be very worried should things take a turn for the worse with those who have been vaccinated.
Hi graeme!
I mean, er, “gavalanche”
I’m thinking the delta variant should be allowed to go through the population.
Then we get natural immunity for little cost.
+100
The problem is finding anyone who’s sick with it at this point! Delta isn’t dangerous and their “outbreak” is pathetic.
1. I note the government’s plan out of COVID includes bringing back international students at a time when actual Australian citizens will still be struggling to get back home and ordinary Australians are not able to leave the country. WTF are the media not mentioning that.
2. For all you people who think the Numerbug Code is going to do shit for your refusal to get with the program, let me remind you that the common law courts in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and UK have already turned hundreds of years of precedents on their heads in terms of allowing restriction of movement, confinement, restrictions on protesting etc. even though they have been enforced mostly through administrative action e.g. health officer directions. Now if you were complaining about some environmental issue or the right of a serial sex offender to serve time in their preferred gender prison, the courts will entertain some international convention or treaty but let me assure you all; THE COURTS ARE SHIT SCARED OF THE VIRUS AND WILL ABSOLUTELY UPHOLD ANYTHING DONE WITH THE CLAIM IT HELPS. It might help to remember that many of the judges are in the vulnerable category for COVID and they already have a healthy disgust for the general public.
Delta is a case of mistaken identity.
0.0 the mark of death.
“any other suggestions? I reckon X or Y variant would have the same effect as, above.”
COVID X-treme! “The virus is back – and this time, it’s angry.”
Re bemused says:
July 5, 2021 at 12:51 pm
Sounds like “The Bad Times Virus” wasn’t really dealt with?
“If you receive an email entitled “Badtimes,” delete it immediately. Do not open it. Apparently this one is pretty nasty.
It will not only erase everything on your hard drive, but it will also delete anything on disks within 20 feet of your computer.
It demagnetizes the stripes on ALL of your credit cards.
It reprograms your ATM access code, screws up the tracking on your VCR and uses subspace field harmonics to scratch any CD’s you attempt to play.
It will re-calibrate your refrigerator’s coolness settings so all your ice cream melts and your milk curdles.
It will program your phone autodial to call only your ex-wife/husband’s number.
This virus will mix antifreeze into your fish tank. It will drink all your beer. It will leave dirty socks on the coffee table when you are expecting company.
It will rewrite your backup files, changing all your active verbs to passive tense and incorporating undetectable misspellings which grossly change the interpretations of key sentences.
If the “Badtimes” message is opened in a Windows 95 environment, it’ll leave the toilet seat up and leave your hair dryer plugged in dangerously close to a full bathtub.
It will not only remove the forbidden tags from your mattresses and pillows, but it will also refill your skim milk with whole milk.
It will replace all your luncheon meat with Spam.
It will molecularly rearrange your cologne or perfume, causing it to smell like dill pickles.
It is insidious and subtle. It is dangerous and terrifying to behold. It is also a rather interesting shade of mauve.
These are just a few signs of infection.”