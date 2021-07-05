Take Me To The Station

I was almost on board with the NSW Liberals until this latest lockdown. Hurts a lot more coming from someone who pretended to be a friend. OK, I admit they never put much effort into pretending to be my friend, but they seemed kind of OK for a while. I can’t deal with perfidy. Liberals must be last on everyone’s ballot forever now. They have been consistent destroyers of freedom ever since John Howard.”
– Tel bids farewell to the “Liberal” wing of the Uniparty
Great song currencylad..
Tel… I started in 1975.. Lima Agreement.
And it is sad when that happens for you.
Kindly understand you are not on your own and welcome to your nightmare.. lol
you are welcome to my email ad.
Time to bring the fringe parties into the mainstream?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMVjToYOjbM
Long time voter , financial supporter, Member, election day worker . After this covid bullshit exercise they can all GAGF’d. NEVER AGAIN .
Last place is pretty crowded right now.
I’d settle for someone I can vote for in first place. Wasn’t anyone last NSW state election. So in disgust I coloured all the boxes in.
I wonder if the Libs realise just how many votes they are losing by playing the Photios wet Greens-lite game?
Yes but I doubt they realise how many will never come back. They are just so self interested in themselves. Not concerned about Freedom and the individual..
Look, I don’t necessarily disagree, but if Tel is going to pretend to have liked the Liberal Party before, he would be a lot more convincing if he didn’t take the gratuitous dig at Howard in the last sentence.
Well geez, if the Liberal Party is losing the crotchety old bastard vote, they’re struggling.
Nearly everyone in WA did this last State election.(slightly exaggerated)
Here is another ex-Liberal member & national conference delegate, who several years ago made the decision that the only good Liberal party is the dead one.
Alas, the next logical step from here is to come to the conclusion – as I did several elections ago – that the only party to vote for is no party at all.
Because the Uniparty is real and it is in power.
They do not care about anyone but themselves.
They do not care about just how many lives they wreck by their stupid policies and ever-growing regulatory burden.
They do not care about the debt they leave to the next generations.
They need to be exterminated like the vermin they are.
And the only way for us to do that is to withhold consent.
Bruce of Newcastle wrote [I wonder if the Libs realise just how many votes they are losing by playing the Photios wet Greens-lite game?]
Dunno about Greens-lite!!
In the last 12 months Glad has pulled a few stunts indicating she is simply a GREEN.
Sneakily hidden from voters till 2020.
Can we have a thread to discuss the world shattering event everytime somebody indicates not going to vote for a particular party ?
Could be fun counting how many new threads per day.
It would be hard for one state, even the most populous, to stand out alone on this, but if the business-loving (ahem), rugged individualists (ahem, ahem) of the NSW government really meant what they kinda sorta claim to believe in, they would have resisted the pressure to “lockdown” (which they are not doing anyway) and taken the opportunity to start the transition from where we are to where we need to be.
As part of this, they would not be feeding the media panic peddlers with the daily spectacle of a news conference (albeit one which starts on time – Scott John Morrison, please take note) which obsesses about every “case” and demands that anyone who has come within a bull’s roar of said persons submit to facial penetration and stay at home for anywhere between a few hours and a few days.
Those details would simply be on a website, along with honest information about the numbers in hospital and the numbers in ICU with a summary of their condition and their ages and whether they have relevant pre-existing conditions. In other words, they would treat virus-related hospitalisations the same way they treat vaccine-related hospitalisations.
While the international borders are still tightly restricted and highly effective quarantining (certainly more effective than we will have in later stages of the master plan when arrival numbers are far higher) is still in place, and vaccination numbers are climbing steadily, now is a very good time to get a terrorised public used to the idea that the reign of terror is coming to an end.
Agree BoN…..I’ll deface my lower house seat. I refuse to put the Liberals anywhere.
I’m in that vile independent Alex Greenwich’s seat. Anyway, I’ll vote One Nation followed by Christian Democrats in the upper house. I’ve spoken up for Gladys…..but only for her Covid management…and that’s now in the rubbish bin. There’s no , zilch, nada, zero reason for me to vote for the NSW Liberals….the NSW Liberals, apart from a tiny minority, are Greens.
The NSW lockdown is basically working. I’d wish it was less strict, but less strict measures didn’t work. Lockdowns work in general when coupled with exclusion from re-introduction, something tha was fairly controlled here in 2020, albeit at significant cost.
But then what, given vaccine availability and opposition, is the alternative?
For a useful and fairly even-handed survey from a comparative ‘lockdown sceptic’ and believer in trade-offs: https://a-ortmann.medium.com/lockdowns-they-work-but-cost-dearly-89c3011c8954
And, for a graphical guide to the way out: compare the charts of cases to hospitalisations to deaths – https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/28/covid-uk-coronavirus-cases-deaths-and-vaccinations-today
All voters need to realise is that taxpayer funding for political parties is based on the number of first preference votes they get.
Decide if you want anyone to get that 25c
(in NSW, at least)
compared to what?
There is no evidence to suggest it is any more efficacious than asking people to be sensible.
I think you’ve said it best.
“I wonder if the Libs realise just how many votes they are losing by playing the Photios wet Greens-lite game?”
Ah, but they are good ‘global citizens’, you know. Marius Corman, no less, said so.
I wonder what backroom deals there are: are they guaranteed a kiss from the World Bank, the IMF, the UN? Maybe we are just collateral damage, small change in a bigger agenda?
There was no gratuitous dig at Howard at all. Reread the last sentence- “since Howard”
last man standing, thanks to Pauline and Mark – One Nation.
If they can attract some more good candidates.
I’m in the useless Rebekah Sharkey’s electorate.
Not sure what her policy stance on covid is. Probably perpetual lockdown.
To think we could have had Bob Day, but the SFLs went for the ‘rising star’ Jamie Briggs.
duncanm says:
July 5, 2021 at 5:46 pm
compared to what?
Compared to the growth and spread of infection before the lockdown measures took effect, when there were plaintive exhortations to act sensibly; exhortations to which most of us acceded. When I (perhaps like Tel?) thought we’d avoid a lockdown: I thought it unlikely after the Thursday 24/6 presser.
The first lockdown (technically, for those of us affected, stricter than the current measures – we weren’t to move outside our own LGA) was announced on 25/6; that escalated to the city-wide one on 26/6.
fantastic jh
some pm’s should wear pads