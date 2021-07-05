🎶 They call him Flippant, Flippant, faster than lightning…♬

Former Liberal MP Julia Banks has alleged she was subjected to an unwanted sexual advance at work from a cabinet minister in the Turnbull government, and warned that similar inappropriate touching by other men is probably happening “every single day in Parliament House”…

Ms Banks describes an incident one evening at Parliament House when all the Coalition MPs were “corralled” into then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wing.

The government had a one-seat majority at the time, and the House of Representatives was due to hold an important vote “late” that night. The MPs were being shepherded to avoid anyone missing the narrow vote.

“I was sitting on a couch talking to another MP,” Ms Banks told 7.30.

“And then a cabinet minister sat on my right, and he sort of did that flippant ‘how are you’, and then he put his hand on my knee and ran it up my leg, on the upper part of my leg.”

Ms Banks said she “momentarily froze” and then walked away…

The fact that the alleged incident occurred in a room full of people in the prime minister’s wing in some ways only aided its plausible deniability, Ms Banks said, because of the perception that “of course that wouldn’t happen”.