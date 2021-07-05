🎶 They call him Flippant, Flippant, faster than lightning…♬

Former Liberal MP Julia Banks has alleged she was subjected to an unwanted sexual advance at work from a cabinet minister in the Turnbull government, and warned that similar inappropriate touching by other men is probably happening “every single day in Parliament House”…
Ms Banks describes an incident one evening at Parliament House when all the Coalition MPs were “corralled” into then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wing.
The government had a one-seat majority at the time, and the House of Representatives was due to hold an important vote “late” that night. The MPs were being shepherded to avoid anyone missing the narrow vote.
“I was sitting on a couch talking to another MP,” Ms Banks told 7.30.
“And then a cabinet minister sat on my right, and he sort of did that flippant ‘how are you’, and then he put his hand on my knee and ran it up my leg, on the upper part of my leg.”
Ms Banks said she “momentarily froze” and then walked away…
The fact that the alleged incident occurred in a room full of people in the prime minister’s wing in some ways only aided its plausible deniability, Ms Banks said, because of the perception that “of course that wouldn’t happen”.
Ms Banks has not named the individual allegedly involved, either in her interview with 7.30 or in her new memoir Power Play: Breaking Through Bias, Barriers and Boys’ Clubs.
More like Flop’s Folly than Power Play. Mrs Banks fluked a knife-edge victory in the 2016 election (Chisholm). After her hero Malcolm Turnbull’s ouster, she tried to parlay gender gimmickry and a move to the crossbench into a viable sales pitch for Greg Hunt’s less nerve-racking seat of Flinders in 2019. She won 14 percent of the vote. Her political career was only a smidgen more fruitful than Mal Meninga’s. Rush to your nearest remainder bin and read all about it.
If it truly happened an immediate quick slap on the face in front of everyone would have more than dealt with the dickhead.
So why would she hesitate to name Mr. Touchy?
Does that make her a ‘survivor’ of sexual assault?
Alas, unless she is prepared to name the alleged assailant, it is a work of fiction.
Looks and acts like a dim but nasty shrew – I doubt this happened and is more likely a case of wishful thinking… but hey, whatever sells your book right?
How soon before she starts “remembering” satanic rituals in secret rooms at Parliament House?
According to the ABC report above:
‘There have been a string of stories about the treatment of women in and around politics in recent years — from Brittany Higgins, to former Australia Post executive Christine Holgate, to the treatment of Julia Banks herself.’
But no mention of the most recent and high profile case involving the resignation of David O’Bryne as Tasmanian Leader of the Opposition leader. after only two and a half weeks, also another significant inverted political achievement.
Mr O’Byrne is, of course, Labor and the case involved harassment as a union official.
I’m calling bullshit…..it’s all a lie. Banks is an attention seeker……an utterly disgraceful human being. Why won’t she name the person?
Sounds like she is trying to win over the ABC which is locked in its eternal battle with anyone not Labor or Greens.
All these books that get published – I have to wonder if there is not a computer program. Perhaps one that opens up and presents menus like “Biographical Information” which itself opens into life-trees like:
‘Childhood – Halcyon Days’
‘Childhood – Difficult – Family’
‘Childhood – Difficult – School’ *click*
‘Childhood – Difficult – School – Mean Teacher’ *click*
‘Childhood – Difficult – School – Mean Teacher – Persecutes for gender’ etc.
Then they just have to fill in some ‘Licensee Specific Fields’ like where they lived, family names, favourite childhood toy, Grandparent’s death year/cause and so on.
Then you press a button, the program checks fields are no inconsistent, dates properly ordered, later details not contradicted by earlier ones, and then the manuscript is spat out in Word, PDF, and PowerPoint.
Uni life would have:
‘University – Wonderful – Discovering’
‘University – Troubled – Ethical Crisis’
‘University – Troubled – Sexual Misadventure’ *click*
‘University – Troubled – Sexual Misadventure – Drunk Grope/Molest’ *click*
‘University – Troubled – Sexual Misadventure – Drunk Grope/Molest – Most Popular Male Student on Campus’ etc
The most popular choices for disgruntled women in and around parliament is the ‘unnamed sexual assault’ and ‘heroic whistle blower’.
An NPW , a nasty piece of work , I have already posted on how she walked out of our Current affairs meeting when she discovered only three in her electorate in the audience. Funny how she is only bringing up the subject of Handy Andy now and not at the time .
Would it not be a good idea if an official, but independent body was created where any body who was inappropriately touched could report the incident/ place/time/ perp instantly?
No action would be taken at this time, but should the incident be repeated, then corroborative credible evidence would be produced.
I believe that such a plan would protect complainants, make perps aware that they could be reported. and remove much of the doubt surrounding the complainants veracity.
@ Jack Rosher-
You mean, something like the Australian Federal Police?
Or that thing Parliament set up as a political sop post-Brittaneeeeee?
Because for all its foibles, failings, political biases (Hi there Fedpol ‘monitors’ lurking on the Cat! Remember how you lot said the carbombing of the Australian Christian Lobby offices at the height of the Same Sex ‘Marriage’ politicking wasn’t a terror attack? 🤪) and pecadilloes, I think the AFP would actually do the better job…
Because he’d sue her and win. She made up the story to sell a book about her short career as a failed politician. What a loser!
She is counting on the ABC making a fuss over her because she was a Liberal and even she is dumping on Morrison.
She will be lionised as a hero who simply could not remain silent any longer – like countless other ex-Liberal malcontents (which interestingly contains 2 ‘Mals’ – Frazer and Trumble).
Does anyone truly believe that Labor is as squeaky clean as the number of reports on them would indicate? It was 7-Nilligan who lets it slip that she had been confided in by women on both sides of the aisle on mistreatment and yet Nilligan, armed with this information, has never seen fit report on anything but Liberals.
Tom says:
July 5, 2021 at 12:40 pm
So why would she hesitate to name Mr. Touchy?
Because he’d sue her and win. She made up the story to sell a book about her short career as a failed politician. What a loser!”
Correct.
Bingo. The publisher is unlikely to make enough from this sorry tome to cover the photocopying for any defamation action.
Ban all women from entering Parliament House.
What a revelation; there are sleaze-bags in parliament. Good to get the inside running on that.
Or simple: have separate areas. Men to wear white long shirts and women to wear black loose clothing to ensure separation. No meetings unless a direct member of the family. No alcohol….. oh wait…
“Or simple: have separate areas. Men to wear white long shirts and women to wear black loose clothing to ensure separation. No meetings unless a direct member of the family. No alcohol….. oh wait…”
That scenario is not too many generations away.
lol… exactly
either bulldoze that obvious phallic, patriarchal, misogynistic building and Build Back Better a gender neutral and inclusive safe space for all,
or
build separate gender neutral Male and Female Parliament houses.
PS there is actually and really more underground than above.
Accusing someone of a sex act while in a crowded room. Where have I heard that before? Oh thats right. Cardinal Pell in full gear , stopping in the middle of a religious procession to grab someone and push them against a wall. Every witness except the accuser, said that this did not occur. Banks story sounds similar.
The sort of story that is totally unbelievable unle4ss you have witnesses. What about the other MP? Any other MP in the crowd? There would have to be over 70 libs there if there were no Nats?
Since they were being “corralled” into an area perhaps there is the possibility the chap inadvertently touched her knee in moving or making room on the couch etc, and she has imagined it to be something else entirely.
If she doesn’t name him, she can make up or talk herself into believing any old story at all.
“If she doesn’t name him, she can make up or talk herself into believing any old story at all.”
It’s all bullshit….driven by malice.
A woman rubbed my husband’s thigh under the table in a crowded room . He did not know how to deal with it . Women touch up men too especially if the have any sort of status .
min….
It is totally scary.
I think when some folk see an obvious happy relationship, married or partnered, they want that for themselves and do whatever to get it.
I thought “laying hands” and kneeling in cabinet situations was appropriate.
I’m sure this happened all the time in the pre-female pollie days too…
Amazing that anyone would publish a book from such a person- not likely to be a best seller is it ?
What would Brittany do?
Save that stuff for the weekends and when the Sharkies have a win.
The ABC did report this as the reason he was promising to resign from the leadership position he held for all of 2 weeks – but it wasn’t really a big deal…
As a former resident in the seat of Chisholm, I voted for this poor excuse of a representative in that election.
We had previously been served by the ALP’s Anna Burke (ex-Speaker) and sadly (because I don’t like ALP policies) the ALP has a well-oiled machine to keep tabs on local happenings.
My wife is President of a local cultural group and was always remembered, her name pronounced correctly and the organisation’s activities recorded. Ms Burke was regularly available as a speaker for big anniversaries. She was a good local representative, but the Coalition was and remains woeful. Banks’ replacement is Grace Liu(sp?) but the support machinery is still woeful.
I was not sorry to see Banks go and I am not shedding tears over her parliamentary difficulties.
I am glad we have moved out of that electorate, and I have no plans to get anywhere near a remainders bin of her very forgettable book.
‘The ABC did report this as the reason he was promising to resign from the leadership position he held for all of 2 weeks ‘.
They did report it as news item. Given that it involved a key State political office, they could hardly avoid it.
On the other hand, in an ‘analytical’ piece on the ‘mistreatment’ of women ‘in and around politics’, the cases cited as examples all involved the Coalition: no mention of a current high-profile case involving a Labor politician.
If it happened why didn’t she report it at the time?
Was she worried it might damage PM Turnbull?
I would not lower my self to even sit next to it .
Did she remember to mention the bit about how she narrowly won Chisholm because Gladys Liu ran a Chinese language campaign on the WeChat app attacking Safe Schools and gay marriage?
Should be easy to ID the perp. He would be the deaf,dumb and blind one.