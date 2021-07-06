Death by indoor air pollution. The ugly face of fossil fuel poverty

This is not something that the climate alarmists and RE zealots want to know about. Up to four million people per annum die for want to clean energy – the kind of energy that they can have in abundance when the Greens of the world allow them to develop their conventional power resources, including coal and gas.
The lack of access to modern energy sources subjects people to a life of poverty. No electricity means no refrigeration of food, no washing machine, and no light at night.
Energy poverty is so common that you can see it from space. In Sub-Saharan Africa 43% of the population do not have access to electricity. The poorest regions in the world are dark at night, as the satellite image shows.
The poorest households burn wood and other biomass, like crop waste and dried dung. Those who can afford it cook and heat with charcoal or coal. Burning these solid fuels on open fires or simple stoves fills the room with smoke and toxic chemicals. These traditional energy sources expose those in the household – often women and children – to pollution levels that are far higher than in even the most polluted cities in the world.
Chronic exposure to pollution in the household leads to pneumonia, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and lung cancer.5 It is the leading risk factor of burns,6 it increases the risk of cataracts,7 and it impacts the health of babies before they are born and leads to a higher rate of stillbirths.8
The WHO estimates the death toll to be substantially higher: 3.8 million annual deaths.9
To put this in perspective, the annual death count from HIV/AIDS is about 1 million and homicides sum up to about 400,000 globally
From the same stable, roundup of progress on other aspects of public health in the developing world.
As I remember, there is a 20 year old report from the UN (or some such body) that says electricity above 20US cents per kWhr will hinder economic development – and that getting cheap electricity to the most people in the poorest countries will save millions of lives, and increase life expectancy greatly.
Of course, the Europeans thought that giving every village a windmill, and a solar panel, and an inverter, and a battery, and an instruction manual was the way to go.
The greens are happy to give the brown people a solar panel or wind-up torch so they can see at night.
Wood fires will be gaining in popularity in Australia too the way things are going.
I looked over my gas bill the other day. The gas is sold by the cubic metre(m^3) and each unit costs 15c. A quick google of the heat energy in a m^3 of natural gas gave me a figure of 1 m^3 natural gas is about 10.3kWh or 37MJ. In WA we pay around 30c/kWh of electricity (domestic flat rate). If my reckoning is correct the energy content of a dollar spent on gas is around 20 times that of a dollar spent on electricity. So even allowing for electric heat pumps being able to pump around 3x the heat of the expended energy, gas still comes out miles ahead, especially for those under economic stress.( I note my instantaneous gas water heater has a thermal capacity of 34kW)
Have I made an error here somewhere?
Some history on the hurricane lamp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tURHTuKHBZs&list=RDCMUCy0tKL1T7wFoYcxCe0xjN6Q&start_radio=1&rv=tURHTuKHBZs&t=37
And note that the third world puts about as much kero through them as the US does jet fuel.
No doubt “fossil fuel free” will be a hit.
Explains why you can still buy a new Tilley light
You can say that but much of the time it is an easy cop-out for incurious people. Some of them are quite smart but possibly poorly educated and the corruption makes it impossible for them to get ahead much. Anyone who starts to prosper even a little is stripped of it.
Energy poverty.
Something that the left, the warmists and globullists are planning for us, as we continue paying subsidies to the wealthy wind farm and solar farm owners.
Meanwhile communist China continues building hundreds of cheap energy generators based on coal
