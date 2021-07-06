James Cook University. The truth is coming out

Two lines of bogus research have been revealed. Keep watching and see what else comes up, it was also the home of John Cook who perpetuated the 97% consensus fraud.

The first is fraud allegations against research claiming that ocean acidification from global warming impairs the behavior of coral reef fish. The second is an about-face on inflated estimates for the extinction risk of Pacific Ocean coral species due to climate change.

The alleged fraud involves 22 research papers authored by Philip Munday, a marine ecologist at JCU (James Cook University) in Townsville, Australia and Danielle Dixson, a U.S. biologist who completed her PhD under Munday’s supervision in 2012. The fraud charges were made in August 2020 by three of an international group of mostly biological and environmental scientists, plus the group leader, fish physiologist Timothy Clark of Deakin University in Geelong, Australia. The Clark group says it will publicize the alleged data problems shortly.

The about-turn on coral extinction involves another JCU group, the university’s Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies. Four Centre researchers published a paper in March 2021 that completely contradicts previous apocalyptic predictions of the imminent demise of coral reefs, predictions that include an earlier warning by three of the same authors of ongoing coral degradation from global warming.

As an example of past hype, the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) states on its website that 33% of all reef-building corals are at risk of extinction. The IUCN is highly regarded for its assessments of the world’s biodiversity, including evaluation of the extinction risk of thousands of species. An even more pessimistic environmental organization suggests that more than 90% of the planet’s coral reefs may be extinct by 2050.