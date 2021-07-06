James Cook University. The truth is coming out

Two lines of bogus research have been revealed. Keep watching and see what else comes up, it was also the home of John Cook who perpetuated the 97% consensus fraud.
The first is fraud allegations against research claiming that ocean acidification from global warming impairs the behavior of coral reef fish. The second is an about-face on inflated estimates for the extinction risk of Pacific Ocean coral species due to climate change.
The alleged fraud involves 22 research papers authored by Philip Munday, a marine ecologist at JCU (James Cook University) in Townsville, Australia and Danielle Dixson, a U.S. biologist who completed her PhD under Munday’s supervision in 2012. The fraud charges were made in August 2020 by three of an international group of mostly biological and environmental scientists, plus the group leader, fish physiologist Timothy Clark of Deakin University in Geelong, Australia. The Clark group says it will publicize the alleged data problems shortly.
The about-turn on coral extinction involves another JCU group, the university’s Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies. Four Centre researchers published a paper in March 2021 that completely contradicts previous apocalyptic predictions of the imminent demise of coral reefs, predictions that include an earlier warning by three of the same authors of ongoing coral degradation from global warming.
As an example of past hype, the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) states on its website that 33% of all reef-building corals are at risk of extinction. The IUCN is highly regarded for its assessments of the world’s biodiversity, including evaluation of the extinction risk of thousands of species. An even more pessimistic environmental organization suggests that more than 90% of the planet’s coral reefs may be extinct by 2050.
John Cook was and still is at UQ, home of Prof Ove. He’s an even worse reef doom-monger than the JCU thermageddonist bunch have been.
Like PennState, only takes a prominent fraud like hockey stick Hansen to discredit the entire show.
John Cook was and still is at UQ, home of Prof Ove.
I hope the High Court judges see these news items before they finalise their decision in Ridd v JCU. They seem highly relevant to me in assessing whether Ridd’s remarks were out of line.
Perhaps the GW Catastrophists should be asking the CCP to stop building Military Installations & Runways on Reefs and how they should institute steps to reduce their 30%+ Carbon Dioxide footprint? Certainly won’t be holding my breath waiting for that to happen?
“John Cook was and still is at UQ”
Cook moved to the US a year or more ago. He is currently a a Research Assistant Professor at George Mason.
Anything with “Centre of Excellence” in its title is by definition a refuge for witless plodders.
What are they studying anyway, the GBR doesn’t exist anymore. It was mostly wiped out by Crown of Thorns starfish 50 years ago, and what was left destroyed by phosphate pollution from sugar farms, and they few struggling survivors bleached out by global warming. Its just a parched skeleton. The ABC told me. There is nothing left there to study. Fools.
Damon – Thanks, when I checked earlier he came up on the UQ staff list. Whether that means he’s gone temporarily or just they haven’t updated the list I don’t know and don’t care. Hopefully he stays in the US and doesn’t come back.
And what of the timing in relation to the High Court case re Dr Peter Ridd?
Is the Uni suddenly feeling the chilly blasts of legal consequence? Could the Uni be about to lose their case?
Strangely enough, that is exactly what tourism operators at overseas reefs tell their marks about the GBR, unlike their much better reef. Because our scientists say so. And they do it without any irony.
LOL…
Calli made a comment, some years ago (and I paraphrase), that if the GBR is stuffed then let us strip mine it and drill it.
these sorts of statements don’t even pass the sniff test at 200 yards. Modern reef-building corals have been established for 25 million years.
Yep cook is in the US. I dislike the guy. I had several exchanges with him at the Newcastle Herald, back when I could still get stuff published. I took him to task about the 97% bullshit and went through Lord Moncton’s great analysis. But what finally sunk him was the fact his ‘study’ had already discarded over 50% of the papers on the basis they had no position on AGW at all. How you get 97% when you have already conceded 50% is only a statistical position an alarmist could promote.
I know its tangential to the topic of this post but this is the sort of thing you are up against when you argue scepticism of AGW and renewables:
