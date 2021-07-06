Peter Hitchens on the slow death of freedom

The words that come with the video:
In a hard-hitting interview, Peter Hitchens argues that through Covid we have surrendered our liberty to the state, perhaps irretrievably.
As we approach the promised full unlocking of the UK on June 21st, he asks is it too late to reclaim our fundamental freedoms?
We have taken so much for granted for so long that many of us no longer even know what freedom is, and it seems all too few even think it matters. There are some who seem to believe we can give up a bit of our freedom to add a bit to our safety, but the reality is that if we keep going the way we have been going, we will lose both. As he says:
“There is no more impregnable fortress on the planet than a closed mind.”
The loss of freedom has been enormous. And for what? We are no safer from anything today, including massive meteor strikes, than we were 18 months ago.
The cure we have had forced on us has literally made my chronic illnesses worse and added a new one. All my hard work on getting and staying healthy pre 2020 has been totally wasted by these disgustingly stupid panic merchants. I despise every single one of them.
Hitchens, like his late brother, always nails it.
Any country where you could be cautioned by the police for making jokes about Nelson Mandela ceased to be free some time ago. (And we are hardly any better.)
I would have thought that Mr Kates is the definition of a closed mind.
I do not know why so many people rush to get ‘tested’ , when the most probable result is not that they will get sick, but that they will be locked up for anywhere between a couple of days and two weeks. And don’t give me the nonsense about protecting the public. In the flu season, protecting the public is taking a few days off work and staying in bed.
Really, EllenG?
For an allegedly closed-minded man, Steve Kates makes a far better contribution to this blog than you ever will…
Yeah, it’s too late. I already see it in the public service. Their mind set is that people’s lives are to be interfered with and ‘managed’ as the bureaucracy see fit. Worse, I deal with prosecutors (both police and departmental) that want and get changes to make it easier to prosecute people, even go so far as to reversing the onus of proof so that an accused person has to prove their innocence.
Once we allowed assigned a legislative power to bureaucrat without any oversight or accountability – as has been done with the new powers of chief health officers – it was done. This will now be the precedent used by the governments in furture.
I still cling to the notion that these CMOs are poodles who are only in front of a microphone because they already know when and how high to jump without being told by the ringmaster. They are a screen to give state premiers plausible deniability for unpopular measures. The minute Perfesser Brett Sutton says or does something that rocks Andrews’ boat he will find himself junior registrar at Dead Dog Gully regional hospital.
This is powerful and on-topic to any posting.
https://rumble.com/vjf46v-is-this-the-william-wallace-of-our-day.html?mref=lzerp&mc=3ifeq
It’s like we’re being run by an ALPBC Q&A panel.
Its not so much that peoples minds are closed, they are in information bondage. I think its more a case of the minds being trapped in a cell, inside a prison, within a concentration camp, in the middle of an information dictatorship.