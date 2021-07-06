Peter Hitchens on the slow death of freedom

The words that come with the video:

In a hard-hitting interview, Peter Hitchens argues that through Covid we have surrendered our liberty to the state, perhaps irretrievably. As we approach the promised full unlocking of the UK on June 21st, he asks is it too late to reclaim our fundamental freedoms?

We have taken so much for granted for so long that many of us no longer even know what freedom is, and it seems all too few even think it matters. There are some who seem to believe we can give up a bit of our freedom to add a bit to our safety, but the reality is that if we keep going the way we have been going, we will lose both. As he says: