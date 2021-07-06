There are no vaccines against idiocy

The photo is from an article by a Canadian author, David Solway, one of the very best there is, found on an international website unrelated to Australia, other than it occasionally features Peter Smith who does live in Sydney. The article is titled, The Oxymorons Heard ‘Round the World, which may not mean very much, but you should read it all. Let me, as a sample of what you will find if you do, quote the following.
The palpable fact is that the vaccinated, who are now presumably shielded, should have no fear of the unvaccinated. It doesn’t seem to matter. I have met many of the jabbed who diligently avoid those who have demurred—even close relatives—though if the vaccines they swear by were potent, they should clearly have acquired immunity and be assured of their security. They are confident, yet frightened, a perfect instance of cognitive dissonance of which they remain unaware.
And there’s the rub. Such people are not governed by reason but by a species of magical thinking, a kind of voodoo conviction. Despite whatever inner tremors they feel or doubts they may have struggled to suppress, they insist on the soundness of the vaccines and rush to the inoculation booths. These confections are like magical elixirs, bunches of dill or lavender laid at the door to keep out demonic beings, or talismans affixed to the lintel to ward off the angel of contagion.
I see many many people walking the streets of Melbourne wearing masks when it is perfectly legal to walk along without one. I find all of it tragic and depressing.
And speaking of Australia in the international news, there was also this I came across: Australian authorities ban church from singing—on Zoom. I guess you just can’t be too careful.
Steve, in Melbourne the really true F wits, drive their cars. Alone. With a face mask.
You ain’t seen nuffin yet.
We are seeing the consequences of abandoning the education of our kids to women folk.
Seriously, our responses to difficult situations is just like that of a woman (not all not all not all. There are always exceptions and outliers).
An emotional response to everything. Millennials seem to have it worse, as they are probably the first generation to go through 16+ years of education without coming across a single male teacher/mentor (proper male, not the soy boy gender bending poooofta kind).
Offended? Then fark you too. Truth hurts.
If, like Howard Hughes, you think death lurks in a handshake, there is a solution.
Shake and disinfect with your pocket bottle of alcohol hand sanitiser.
That way you get to shake and live.
But that isn’t the required message, is it.
QLD Health ordered a fully vaccinated woman into hotel quarantine this week – the same hotel quarantine that our Premier says doesn’t work, btw, although she’s volunteered to go into one upon her return from Japan – because she’s a contact of a known case and lives in a shared house, a situation QH deems unsatisfactory.
But then, most of us share accomodation with others (family), don’t we?
To paraphrase Chief Brody, we’re going to need bigger quarantine stations.
Are they discussing wanking techniques?
Looks like Scummo’s a cackhander.
To paraphrase Chief Brody, we’re going to need bigger quarantine stations.
Don’t worry Roger, they’re coming. Specifically, here in Qld, one next to the Brisbane airport (capacity 1,400 souls) and another out near Toowoomba (similar capacity).
We will be able to lock up near 3,000 people each fortnight. Is that good enough?
A 13-year-old boy has died in his sleep just three days after he received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Jacob Clynick died on June 16 at his home in the US state of Michigan after he was given the Pfizer jab.
His aunt Tami Burages told the the Detroit Free Press he was an otherwise healthy teen with no underlying medical issues.
He had however complained of symptoms in the two days following his second dose of the vaccine, reporting a fever and fatigue.
The night before he died the teen also complained of a stomach ache but it wasn’t drastic enough to cause concern.
But that night, Jacob went to bed and died at his home in the middle of the night.
https://au.news.yahoo.com/boy-13-dies-in-sleep-days-after-pfizer-vaccine-022720563.html
“died in his sleep just three days after he received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine”.
Nothing to see here , just collateral damage for the greater good, eh boys?
Low info parents pay the price of being low info.
Why in the name of any god would you vaccinate a 13yo when his risk of dying from Cv is nil, zero, nothing?
That was, singularly, the best essay on this insanity I’ve read.
I enjoy how many of the same people are are ardent vaccine believers, and who also believe it should be compulsory for others, or all too often the same type of people who utterly opposed to GMOs.
The Fauci Wuhan Virus has created new billion dollar industries in true globalist fashion ,it joins the umerous industries created by the groins and socialists over the years ,the indigenius industry , the feminazi one ,the OH&S pne the grievence one ,the global climate one, all financed by the taxpayers . Who said lefties dont create jobs ?
Only person iv seen using a mask in months was a cyclist .
Topical!
‘Australian authorities ban church from singing—on Zoom.’
Christianity to Communism = Ivermectin to Xi-virus.
Dockett62:
Nope – we have them here in Qld – I saw one today going to Longreach.
““Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda.
In part one of Episode 17, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives “necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously.””
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sn5sID0f8qwv/
Roger:
A delightful thought came to me as I read that part.
She’s a contact of a known case.
She is going to Japan.
I wonder if they will chuck her into quarantine when she gets there?
“Nope – we have them here in Qld – I saw one today going to Longreach.”
I think many forget they are wearing them, which if so is even more disturbing.
Maybe the vaxed just don’t want to associate with stupid people?
Maybe the vaxed just don’t want to associate with stupid people?
That’s the message I’m getting, as a vaccine “hesitant”.
Still, I rather err on the side of caution. There is one case of COVID in the whole of Queensland. The vaccination can cause serious side effects and even death.
Best take the less risky option, to my mind.
Don’t get me started on the masktards in melbourne. It’s really bizzarre. The other day I was pulling out of the car park and I saw this bloke wearing a mask alone in his car while, I kid you not, doing at least 40 in a bloody car park. Ironic.
m0ntifa’s joined the B-Ark queue for “Special” people.
They are here in regional NSW too. Walking down the street outside, 400km from the nearest positive test.
I asked why and was told they are ‘doing the right thing’
Baa Humbug makes a very good point.
Contrary to the claim that the fascism is all about protecting the oldies, much of the preciousness comes from younger cohorts, who want to have their cake and eat it too, with zero virus and all the freedoms they regard as a birth-right – which is why everyone has to be frog-marched to the jab-centres, pronto. The articles from 20/30-something journos crapping on about the moral obligation to be “jabbed”, and likening it to a form of national service (which would be such a great idea for them and their peers) are particularly nauseating.
On the broader point, the endless press conferences about the virus so often resemble the worst kind of school assembly – “some bad eggs have spoiled things for everyone, so you’re all going to have to suffer….”
Nevertheless, Melbourne masochists will be excited by this news:
In the UK, another heavily vaccinated country, they’re scheduling third, booster vaccines for September. Apparently, people have been told they’ll need booster shots for 10 years.
The killing fields?
ozman says:
July 6, 2021 at 9:11 pm
‘people have been told they’ll need booster shots for 10 years.’
…those that make it that far…
Then stay at home!
Well stop looking in your mirror
There is no idiocy.
Thus is planned stupidity.
Someone in a position of power has employed idiots.
The end result can only be planned human errors, that’s their plausible deniability to stuff things up.
These are deliberate mistakes.
Until we have govt who have the power to sack incompetents we are all stuffed.
“we have them here in Qld”
Aye, I was driving the other day and saw a young woman, walking alone, in the street, in the rain, wearing a mask.
Back in the good old days, we had a vaccine against idiocy known as “consequences”.