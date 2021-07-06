Premier, it seems the Delta variant is a lot more virulent, yet the freedoms exercised by people in Sydney right now seem to be greater than the lockdown last year. We’re seeing florists open, clothing stores open. What possible justification is there and why are we requesting these people to do the right thing rather than enforcing?”
– “Reporter” to Gladys Berejiklian
All the Premier has to say to that is that the Delta variant is much less virulent, which is perfectly obvious to all. Did she do so?
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rips up restrictions for Freedom Day
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ripped up a raft of coronavirus measures, handing responsibility back to the public to assess their own personal risk as he confirmed that July 19 will be the country’s “Freedom Day’’.
Under the new rules, all business will be allowed to re-open, any current restrictions on social contact and distancing is to be abandoned and masks will no longer be required. The work from home edict has been scrapped.
In a win for civil liberties, Mr Johnson has declared that there will be no requirement for Covid certificates or proof of vaccination to enter premises and any requirement to register at premises through an app or by providing details will also be eliminated.
Mr Johnson, speaking from outside 10 Downing Street, said that running alongside the risks of Covid are the risks of lockdown, including the impact on mental health. He warned if society cannot be reopened in the next few weeks then “we must ask ourselves when will we be able to return to normal”. He said the alternative would be to reopen in winter, “when the virus will have an advantage – or not at all”.
On Monday the UK registered 27,334 cases, with deaths continuing to remain low, with just nine deaths having tested positive to Covid-19 in the past 28 days.
But the prime minister warned there could be 50,000 cases detected each day by the 19th July and said the country had to reconcile to “sadly more deaths from Covid”.
Mr Johnson added: “I don’t want people to feel this is, as it were, the moment to get demob happy, this is the end of Covid restrictions – it is very far from the end of dealing with this virus”.
Chief medical advisor Professor Chris Whitty said there was a certain point “at which instead of actually averting hospitalisations and deaths, you move over to just delaying them”. He said opening up the country may not change the number of people who will go to hospital or die but may change when they happen. He had a strong view that opening in summer has some advantages.
Of course the “reporter” doesn’t recognise the irony of her being out and about and doing her “job”. But then again leftie luvvies don’t care about others and don’t understand irony.
There’s that word “virulent” again. Given the death score in Australia for the Indian version of the Wuhan Flu is zero it would seem to be not so virulent, which means extremely dangerous or harmful, would it? But then again we don’t expect modern “reporters” to be trained in English vocabulary do we? The Delta Variant (which means difference different) might be more contagious as the common cold normally is, but is doesn’t seem any more deadly. And that is what the sensible shoe wearing “health workers” don’t want the sheeple to discover. Generalissimo Brad still hasn’t defined his “health workers” has he? It makes one think he is hiding something from us.
While that sketch of Galds is quite good, the uniform is wrong. Grand Admiral Glads talks about the tide turning, so she has to be in naval unifrom, not army.
Jeez, when a so called journalist cant distinguish between “virulent” and “infectious”, what chance does the average punter have to become well enough informed to vote in a manner that will actually advance there interests. But of course, that’s exactly the point, is it not?
‘what chance does the average punter have to become well enough informed…’
Significantly higher than:
i) Becoming infected by Covid;
ii) Becoming ill from Covid, if infected; or
iii) That reporter growing a brain.
In each of those circumstances, the chances of remaining healthy are further increased if the bureaucrat/msm cabal is ignored entirely.
A small redemption for BoJo. Nice to see the UK reinstate the stiff upper lip.
Rosa Klebb, I presume?
Hilarious. When I clicked on “:reporter” and realised it was the ABC I realised the joke!
The State government lives like a giant parasite on the money businesses make, yet they do everything they can to hamper the processes by which it is done.
It really is like that story of the scorpion getting a lift across a river from a fox.
For a while Gladys was riding high as the more sensible premier.
Now she looks as grimy and inept as the others.
She could try to dig her way out by pushing for Ivermectin – even if just starting with trials in NSW comparing vaccines and Ivermectin in the same prevailing conditions.
Is it the Feds or the States that are blocking this alternative?
Just possible that the reporters actually know the meaning of the word but use it to scare the proles who they assume don’t know. It’s practically a portmanteau of ‘virus’ and ‘violent’. A bit of the old ultra-virulence.
Given the supine nature of the responses to the authoritarian dictates of the political bureaucracy, the Crocodile Dundee image of the average Australian is starting to look pretty tarnished.
Soft times breed soft men……
I actually took the sketch as depicting the character of the reporter ie dictatorial, fascist, Stasi like and wanting more people locked down than is currently the case.
Ah the English language, hard for some impossible for reporters. The difference between virulent and infectious is worthy of an ABC investigative report!
Boris is ripping up his Covid restrictions. Everyone is free to mingle and spread their dreaded germs, just like in the olden days. As winter in the UK approaches and flu cases begin to shoot up in the thousands and people die as has happened for hundreds of years, will this suddenly become a new strain of Covid/flu that has to be restrained and fear and restrictions imposed again.
As with most virus issues, it’s complicated, mainly because the transmissibility and virulence of each strain changes over time and with other factors like the weather. A bit too difficult for most journalists from the Arts faculty: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/06/13/claims-the-indian-variant-is-hyper-transmissible-are-nonsense-heres-the-graph-that-proves-it/#comments
The other day there was press release masquerading as a news item on the Marconi machine which was along the lines of apparently people (I’m so glad it wasn’t trees or horses) are shopping more often than necessary, whatever that is, just to socialise. Well here’s a news item for the overweight childless sensible shoe wearers who party but are still undefined by Generalissimo Brad: due to shelf strippers stores are limiting the number of items shoppers can buy in one hit. Therefore many shoppers will be forced to return more often than “normal” to satisfy the eating and living requirements of children. Of course that wouldn’t occur to the hysterical overweight childless sensible shoe wearers who want to run the state.
This is why j’ismists are essential workers.
Mother Lode says: July 6, 2021, at 10:29 am
No doubt it is that paragon of participative politics, Diktator Dan from Viktoriastan.
If politicians had any brains then, last year in March they would have said:
“The one and only industry we will ever lock down is the media – and we’ll do so with extreme prejudice unless they stop fomenting hysteria”.
Bang! Problem solved.
Come to think of it, it would basically solve every one of our problems.
Why is the ABC ‘open’ ?
It is far from essential.