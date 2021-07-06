Vaccine priority stupidity

Can this story get any worse?

About 160 year 12 students at a prestigious Sydney school were given the Covid-19 Pfizer jab in what health officials have now admitted was an “error” because the rollout mainly allows for over 40s to get it.

So 17 and 18 year olds should get the vaccine when millions of other Australians cannot?

St Joseph’s College at Hunters Hill asked Sydney Local Health District in May about the possibility of vaccinations for the students given many of them were boarders from remote, regional and Indigenous communities.

The virus particularly targets rich people from the country.

All Aboriginal people aged 16 to 49 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination because they have a higher risk of developing a severe disease from the virus.

Maybe that’s true. I haven’t seen the evidence, but okay. But happens next?

“Through an error, the wider group of boarders in Year 12, a total of 163 students, were also vaccinated,” she said in a statement released on Tuesday night. “Sydney Local Health District apologises for the error.”

We now have an Australian government authority apologising for vaccinating people?

So what is the story?

Indigenous lives are more important than non-indigenous lives?

Private school kids lives are more important than older Australian lives?

I’m going to go out on a limb here are say that the authorities are seriously dropping the ball here.

Vulnerable Australians should be prioritised for vaccinations before less vulnerable Australians. If that means (some? all?) indigenous Australians receive the vaccine before (some? all?) non-indigenous Australians, let the government say so. It is true that indigenous Australians face greater health risks that do other Australians. But is that true for Covid? Part of the problem all along is that the government (both state and federal) has not taken the citizenry into their confidence.