Vaccine priority stupidity

Can this story get any worse?
About 160 year 12 students at a prestigious Sydney school were given the Covid-19 Pfizer jab in what health officials have now admitted was an “error” because the rollout mainly allows for over 40s to get it.
So 17 and 18 year olds should get the vaccine when millions of other Australians cannot?
St Joseph’s College at Hunters Hill asked Sydney Local Health District in May about the possibility of vaccinations for the students given many of them were boarders from remote, regional and Indigenous communities.
The virus particularly targets rich people from the country.
All Aboriginal people aged 16 to 49 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination because they have a higher risk of developing a severe disease from the virus.
Maybe that’s true. I haven’t seen the evidence, but okay. But happens next?
“Through an error, the wider group of boarders in Year 12, a total of 163 students, were also vaccinated,” she said in a statement released on Tuesday night.
“Sydney Local Health District apologises for the error.”
We now have an Australian government authority apologising for vaccinating people?
So what is the story?
- Indigenous lives are more important than non-indigenous lives?
- Private school kids lives are more important than older Australian lives?
I’m going to go out on a limb here are say that the authorities are seriously dropping the ball here.
Vulnerable Australians should be prioritised for vaccinations before less vulnerable Australians. If that means (some? all?) indigenous Australians receive the vaccine before (some? all?) non-indigenous Australians, let the government say so. It is true that indigenous Australians face greater health risks that do other Australians. But is that true for Covid? Part of the problem all along is that the government (both state and federal) has not taken the citizenry into their confidence.
phht !
give ’em a chance
they haven’t even started building the detention centres yet
MatrixTransform says:
July 6, 2021 at 9:10 pm
they haven’t even started building the detention centres yet
It’s more important to train the guards first. That does seem well in hand though.
Greg Hunt will call Karl Schwab and see what he thinks.
“I haven’t seen the evidence.” A perfect example of the breakdown in civil society. Woke, narcissistic and totally devoid of any respect for institutions.
Just another example of the fact that almost all the good work done in the public service is done by professionals on the front line – teachers, doctors, nurses, agronomists, police officers etc, and the managers are largely third-rate at actually managing anything, as opposed to going to meetings, producing glossy brochures, and talking in cliches (see Rudd, K).
Bureaucrats make mistakes. Lotsa bureaucrats fiddling round in lotsa private spaces seems strangely correlated with lotsa mistakes.
It’s a very slow news day.
I think it’s quaint that Sinc thinks any govt department is accountable in any way to the ‘citizenry’
Yep. I’ve made my career is fact-checking government.
163 students in Year 12 …. must be a big, bloody, school! 5 ,6, maybe 7 classes for just one year …….
Xenophon – you are permanently banned.
There was a time when drugging blackfellas would have been considered wrong.
No one that age should be going near this experimental medicine.
Shameful.
A perfect example of the breakdown in civil society. Woke, narcissistic and totally devoid of any respect for institutions.
Grip has had another Broken Clock moment, while clumsily trying to take a swipe at the Doomlord.
Well done, Grip. Those Red Pills are finally starting to take effect. 🙂
Xenophon – you are permanently banned.
….And I spoke too soon.
My apologies, my Doomlord.
You know right, this is total bullshit.
Where are the thousands of long term complications from COVID in Aboriginal communities?
Could it be…and I mean this with the view to self improvement of our indigenous citizens – that obesity, diabetes and various “syndrome X” disease, such as cardiovascular issues, are rife in indigenous people over 40?
I would willingly take an attenuated virus vaccine.
IIRC these are available for COVID in Russia.
Wow. A life ban must have been serious stuff.
He seemed like a young, indoctrinated Chinese fella. Not particularly aggressive.
Just shows you.
AIDS never went through the aboriginal community.
I doubt the made-in-Wuhan virus would have much of an impact either.
not sure if its true, but they have said so quite explicitly.
oh yeah! … fist-pump
It’s kind of nuts.
Maybe we should test them to see if they caught cryptosporidium from the 1999 Sydney Water crisis.
Let’s assume there’s some medical basis to believe wealthy 1/64 indigenous kids in Joey’s are at more risk than 80yos in aged care homes. What happened next?
“We have some black kids, and I hear they’re a priority.”
“Yes, maximus priority. Have 366.”
[School guy thinks “fuck, that sounds like a lot.]
School: Vaccinates everybody.
Sounds like BS to me. This does not happen by accident. No way in the world.
I don’t think the Government has made any secret of the fact they see indigenous as being particularly vulnerable to COVID. In fact, any online application seems to give special priority if you identify as being indigenous.
That said, there is chatter amongst Catholics that are embarrassed by what has occurred, ‘coincidence’ and error, or not.
The school has an indigenous population of 4%, meaning about 6 Year 12 students. Why they would send 160 for vaccination when they intended Ed to only vaccinate their indigenous students, is confusing.
The Joeys Brewarrina Old Boys reunions must be a hoot.
They are still experimenting with an experimental vaccine, with no consequences as to the damage these may do
Guinea pigs all of us
Don’t forget the mad scientists needed to develop bio weapons so they can develop vaccines to protect themselves and the PLA.
These kind of mistakes are bound to happen when you can’t rely on logic, common sense, precedent or first principles in the decision making ie: the whole thing is a rolling clusterfuck founded on a lie, with ‘experts’ left to just make shit up as they go, regardless of the wake of inconsistencies they leave behind them.
Wow, had a response written and just as I hit “Post comment” there was an almighty lightning flash with a simultaneous “kaboom” and everything went dead for a second or two. Foxtel restarted spontaneously, but my computer needed both router and modem rebooted and then a P-RAM reboot on the Mac. Needless to say, I lost my post.
Essentially … a friend of mine lives in the Kimberley. His job entails a constant circuit of remote communities where, he says, the resistance to any vaccine is almost universal and vociferous. In the town where he lives, literally hundreds of doses of vaccine have been destroyed after Indigenous people simply refused to turn up for appointments.
A lot of people have worked out that what is going on now has absolutely nothing to do with the health of people. It is all Political, always has been. The Institutions that are mostly run by Marxists parading as Socialists and are beholden to China, have worked out the easiest way to get people to conform is to instil fear, make them totally dependent on the State and not a shot has been fired, except the vaccine shots. The unfortunate thing for them is not enough people are prepared to give in to their treachery yet but no doubt they will keep trying and who is going to stop them.
I wouldn’t rush it – you might avoid the mRNA quirks, but historically, Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ie life threatening immune reactions to subsequent infection with the real thing) is a risk with even traditional approaches to coronavirus vaccines.
They have been saying for months that the next target is the kids.
Sterilisation program?
Better late than never! Patience is a virtue … but none of us are getting younger.
HIV, not AIDS.
You know the difference.
Matt, I’m on about when AIDS was supposedly such a threat to human life back in the 80’s. Governments ran continuous ads on tv saying we would all die if we didn’t do what they said.
Were aboriginal communities wiped out? No. Of course not. Just like they wouldn’t be wiped out by Covid.
Can these so called health experts get ANYTHING right ?
mh
We were right to be concerned about the AIDS in the 80s as we didn’t know what the fuck was going on and also you need to be alert with viruses. Also, you should keep in mind that this was the 80s, which is 35 years ago – an ocean of time in the medical field.
You mentioned you’re getting the shot later this week. Is it the second jab and which one?
Matt, you mong … your link doesn’t work
The .gov declaration that aboriginal communities are more at risk the the general population is more than likely simply due to the fact that many, if not most, of the people in these communities live in squalid and filthy conditions, the concept of social distancing, personal hygiene or wearing a mask is totally alien, and once established, the Covid would spread like wildfire.
Remote aboriginal communities have been closed to casual visitors by government edict since the Chunk virus burst on the scene last year.
There is no way any figures or statistics of Covid infections in these communities will ever be released.
Indigenous Private School kids get priority for the vax?
Clown World approaches peak stupidity.
JC, tell us again about your time in the NY village scene.
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
,,,
Can these so called health experts get ANYTHING right ?
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
,,,
No, Egg! NO! 😱😱😱
You’ll summon that whole debacle back!
I call bullshit.
I know the mentality of places like Hunters Hill pretty well.
Arrangements were made with a maaate to get all the boarders ‘done’ – with an indigenous cover story for government reg purposes. It wasn’t supposed to be reported. Now that it has been, they’re claiming they accidentally rocked up to the school with enough vacc for everyone.
Like I said: bullshit.
wot Perfidious said.
+1
Arrangements were made with a maaate to get all the boarders ‘done’ – with an indigenous cover story for government reg purposes.
Two-speed system in play again?
Or just the latest bugman class overreach, do you reckon CL?
A healthy, well earned mistrust of Authoriteh!?
Would have loved to have owned a house in the West Village, mh. Alas, it wasn’t so. Try and get the Moderna as it much more upmarket and you’re not slumming it with the riff raff….. like me having been jabbed with the AZ.
The indigenous kids would have full scholarships. Very common to have a number in each form of these elite high schools. Particularly at a rugby school like Joeys. Makes sense they get vaccinated before going home to isolated settlements. Joeys probably had concerns about what to do with indigenous boarders. They approached NSW Health and NSW Health said yes they should be vaccinated before returning home. Somewhere, the indigenous boarders got turned into boarders and everyone fronted up for a dose of Pfizer. Crazy stuff they giving this out to young healthy kids.
C.L. says:
July 6, 2021 at 11:06 pm
+1000
Blind Freddy could see that.