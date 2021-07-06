Liberty Quote
First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I’m not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I’m not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I’m not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller


Whole Lotta Scotty
This entry was posted in Fake News, Federal Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
My guess is that Scomo is an arsehole pretending to be a doofus.
What ever happened to a resounding slap to the face?
Banks also told the ABC Scott Morrison was like “menacing controlling wallpaper”…
Menacing, controlling wallpaper…we’ve all been there, eh?
Really and what a nasty piece off work she is . The way she treated conservative voters was to have a hissyfit when she was shown up to be only out for herself . She is manipulative and likes her own way, more suited for the Labor side . She certainly turned off 80 or so people when we met her.
“Julia Banks says her three months under Scott Morrison were ‘gut-wrenching’.”
God she is a grotesque attention seeking skank. I suspect she was also gutted when Morrison won the election and she failed in her attempt to unseat Greg Hunt as an independent…despite no doubt receiving help and $$$$ from you know how.
Some of us have been. 😄
When attention seekers fail (dismally)to get elected…
“This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” Oscar Wilde
Surely she could have just propped herself up onto an elbow and told Malcolm.
For a retiring target type, she has certainly got out there and done a lot of talking and written a book.
Im not sure she makes sense. How can Morrison be wallpaper and a bully?
The whole storyline seems confected. Scomo didnt like her? That wouldnt have anything to do with supporting the loser turnbull, quitting the party and running against Hunt? My God….the Cad! How could he not “like” her?
I think I would believe Hilary before I believed Banks. Ha Ha Ha.
“Im not sure she makes sense.”
That’s probably because nothing is true.
Some of us have been. 😄
That’s not wallpaper, that’s a psy op.
I’d say it’s curtains for them both.
She seems like an awful women and he seems like a complete tosser… How do we keep voting for these spuds? What other options do we have?
Menacing! Scotty? I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. The man is a limp lettuce. Whenever he does the strong pm thing I can’t help but laugh at him. Banks shat in her own nest and is now attention whoring. Aided by the ABC naturally. When are you liberals going to put the ABC out of our misery? I might even think of coming back but only if you promise to salt the earth.
“Menacing! Scotty? I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. The man is a limp lettuce. Whenever he does the strong pm thing I can’t help but laugh at him. Banks shat in her own nest and is now attention whoring. Aided by the ABC naturally.”
I think you’ve said it best.
Do any of the women on this blog feel that it’s women like these that befoul all women and give the impression that politics isn’t for women, as they are simply too weak to handle the rough and tumble that is politics?
“Do any of the women on this blog feel that it’s women like these that befoul all women and give the impression that politics isn’t for women, as they are simply too weak to handle the rough and tumble that is politics?”
I agree wholeheartedly.
You’ve answered your own question, Drongo.
Australian politics is easy money for no-talent losers (who, like Banks, believe in nothing and therefore join the Lieborals).
Julia Skanks…back in 2016…didn’t win on her own….her win in Chisolm was thanks to a combination of the Andrews Government’s firefighters dispute and to the dozens of Liberal party members who volunteered time to assist her….door knocking, handing out how-to-vote cards, scrutineering etc. I bet they found decision to quit the Liberals “gut-wrenching”.
What a hypocrite.
Ah yes, Catallaxy: where it’s always the woman’s fault.
Apart from the sexual bit, her portrait of Morrison (or at the very least, his office, for which he is responsible) as enthusiastically “backgrounding” against inconvenient women rings true, given journalists were noting it was going on earlier this year in another case.
“Chromebumper says:
July 6, 2021 at 3:44 pm”
This is the same grub who doesn’t have a problem with men identifying as women, walking into their private spaces such as change rooms and spas, and then flashing their DICKS. Ah yes, Chromearse is real expert on women.
How quaint. Chromebumper thinks that ‘journalists’ still report ‘the truth’. Bless him.
I accidentally clicked on the link and saw it was a The Graduina* article. However my first thought was am I being taken to New Idea? Needless to say my hopes were dashed when I realised there wasn’t a photo of the black lady and the red haired English bloke.
As far as being of interest I would have to say “nil”, given we are still fighting the worst grandma killer (not another one in the gutter outside!) and mild seasonal winter cold known to planet Earth. All joking aside, the latest Dr Vernon Coleman video is interesting as in I have never seen him so and angry and in tears: I just hope she is nowhere near our overweight childless sensible shoe wearing health workers.
*If you know The Gardinua you will understand the reference and joke; if you don’t, then you won’t.
Why is it when one puts a link in the draft box it doesn’t show in the “this is what it looks like when posted” area? Why is it if you put a sentence or more after the link indicators all thereafter actually becomes the link?