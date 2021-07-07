Don’t ever change, socialists

Spare a thought for “disaster.” Even by its rugged standards, the word is carrying a load here:
Spare a thought for “disaster.” Even by its rugged standards, the word is carrying a load here:
But anyone who after the twentieth century still thinks that thoroughgoing socialism, nationalism, imperialism, mobilization, central planning, regulation, zoning, price controls, tax policy, labor unions, business cartels, government spending, intrusive policing, adventurism in foreign policy, faith in entangling religion and politics, or most of the thoroughgoing nineteenth-century proposals for government action are still neat, harmless ideas for improving our lives is not paying attention.
You lot need more Benny Hill.
Not a lot of love for the Chook out there. She doesn’t pass the pub test.
The change.org petition seeking to deny the Queensland Premier the right to fly out of Australia and back in again has gone past 63,000 signatures.
This is the fun thing with the Left. They love to say “not doing this lefty thing” would be a “disaster” when there’s no relationship whatsoever. They also say “this thing lefties dislike” causes “this pet lefty dogma” likewise without any relationship.
A fun example from yesterday:
Rosanna Arquette Suggests Giving Up Fireworks ‘For the Wellbeing of Mother Earth’ (5 Jul)
There is absolutely no relationship between the planet and fireworks. Nor is there any relationship between a junket to Tokyo and disaster of any conceivable form.
She never did….she’s a complete and utter mediocrity but remember…..she won an election last year and increased her majority…and for that Queenslanders should take some responsibility…..okay, okay, she was enabled by the always spineless, vacuous, totally useless LNP opposition whose mere existence is to allow Labor in QLD, like Labor in Victoria and WA, win every state election.
Chook isn’t worried, she’s got three and half yeas to go…fixed term…every four years…something else that the LNP agreed to.
You reap what you sow.
Benny Hill….one of the first victims of the PC brigades.
The Chook is arguing for the Games on economic grounds.
Someone somewhere must have done some sort of analysis of the long term economic consequences of hosting an Olympic Games, including what appears to be the enormous outlays of public monies to fund Olympic ‘infrastructure’.
I ask this question without prejudice, but I also remember that when the NSW Government introduced a land tax in the ‘oughties, the popular received wisdom – though not the official version – was that it was recoup losses and debts from the 2000 Olympics.
I totally disagree, it is vital for Queensland and Australia that she goes. Whatever rules need to be bent should be bent. If new emergency laws have to be passed, so be it.
But…
coming home, now that is a different matter. She has herself emphasised the need to reduce incoming Australians. She must and, if necessary, be made to set an example. My daughter has been trying since April 2020 to get back home. When she, and all the other Australians who want to come home have made it, then let the Chook back in, and not a day sooner.
Our arrogant Premier never worries about dying family members, businesses going broke, families torn apart, social breakdown, discrimination against churches when pubs could open and they couldn’t. Then there’s huge crowds allowed at sporting events but 2 visitors to a house. Just to name a few. Make her stay home like everyone else.
“There is absolutely no relationship between the planet and fireworks.”
If she thinks fireworks are a problem, wait till someone tells her about volcanoes.
The voters need to tell the chook, “No.”
The little old guy in the clip was nowhere near as funny as Jackie Wright, the other little old guy who Benny used to pat on the head.
So if she goes to Tokyo for two weeks then QLD is spared two weeks of disaster.
We have to think longer term though. How Queenslanders can stop her being a disaster ever again.
Just another example of one rule for them and aonther for us. Don’t vote Labor or Liberal or Greens or Nationals or Mark Latham.
okay, okay, she was enabled by the always spineless, vacuous, totally useless LNP opposition whose mere existence is to allow Labor in QLD, like Labor in Victoria and WA, win every state election.
Yep, Deputy Leader s my local member. Useless as mammaries on a male cow.
I remember when Ben Elton led the charge to cancel Benny.
It would be an even bigger disaster if she came back.
Let’s go to the lefty ‘reliable’ source of choice, The [one-sided] Conversation
That would be a big no on economic grounds:
It is instructive to observe that our estimate of the real consumption loss from the Sydney Games of $2.1 billion is very close to the total taxpayer contribution to the Games of $2.2 billion. This is no accident. Without unemployed resources or a tourism legacy, there is little remaining in the economic modelling that can lift the size of the net economic benefit above the size of the Games’ accounting loss. The Games’ losses, which ultimately must be covered by taxpayers, can thus be viewed as a natural floor or starting point for the calculation of the net economic benefits of any Games.
Premier says ‘it would be a disaster’ if she didn’t fly to Tokyo for crucial Olympic talks.
A reporter needs to ask Doctor Jeannette Young what she thinks.
Des, CPA had an article recently on the economic loss of the games:
https://www.intheblack.com/articles/2021/06/01/hosting-olympics-games-worth-investment
Very good read.
If you listen to the statement she slightly hesitates mid sentence. Thus showing that even as she was mouthing off even she realised that it was bullshit. As for the LNP up here I’d have to look up online who they had as leader or on the front bench. That is what nonentities they are. Must be a nice gig, guaranteed perks while sitting around for the next 3.5 years. At this rate Pony Girl will walk in the next election in 2024.
Not a fan of Chook but this is a beat up.
How come nobody petitions against the Brisbane (Liberal) Lord Mayor and Federal Sports Minister who are also going ? The Mayor has strongly supported Anna going.
If Anna doesn’t go nobody should go.
Get over it.
And if Brizzie don’t get the gong? What will that be, a bleeding catastrophe?
How come nobody petitions against the Brisbane (Liberal) Lord Mayor and Federal Sports Minister who are also going ? The Mayor has strongly supported Anna going.
{Puts hand up…] Err, because the Lord Mayor and the Federal Sports Minister haven’t killed anyone by closing borders or destroyed people’s lives with deranged totalitarian restrictions on personal freedom, thus meaning that their trips aren’t rampant rancid stinking hypocrisy?
The Bitch doesn’t fly until we can All fly.
It’s that bloody simple.
If we let these communist arseholes resume normal life while we remain trapped by their fucking idiot rules. Then we are screwed. Our only way out of this is to hold them to the same rules as everyone else, thereby incentivising them to end the idiocy.
It is fantastic to see this level of blowback against these scumbags. Again, if you are a ground handler at Brisbane Airport. Step up!
I don’t mind the Palace Chook flying out; it’s the thought of her coming back that cheeses me off!
What event is she competing in? the ‘Stupidity Marathon’, the ‘Idiocy 100-metre sprint’ or the Heavyweight Hypocrisy Decathlon?
If Anna doesn’t go nobody should go.
If nobody can go overseas then Anna shouldn’t go.
FIFY.