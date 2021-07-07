Fear being weaponised

A powerful contribution to the Covid debate from John Kehoe, economics editor at the Fin Review.

As reported on October 20, 73 per cent of Australians who have died with COVID-19 had at least one (and often multiple) other pre-existing comorbidities.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths in Australia is 85 years – above the age of life expectancy.

Yet our scare-mongering politicians and bureaucrats have terrified millions of relatively healthy and non-elderly people to believe they are at serious risk of dying or getting very sick from the virus.