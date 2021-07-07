Fear being weaponised

Posted on July 7, 2021 by Rafe Champion

A powerful contribution to the Covid debate from John Kehoe, economics editor at the Fin Review.

As reported on October 20, 73 per cent of Australians who have died with COVID-19 had at least one (and often multiple) other pre-existing comorbidities.

The average age of COVID-19 deaths in Australia is 85 years – above the age of life expectancy.

Yet our scare-mongering politicians and bureaucrats have terrified millions of relatively healthy and non-elderly people to believe they are at serious risk of dying or getting very sick from the virus.

Facts on COVID-19 politicians won’t tell you

Liberty QuoteIf you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law — Winston Churchill

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Fear being weaponised

  1. Squirrel says:
    July 7, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    NSW had the big “reveal” today about the age groups of the people currently in their hospital system with Covid-related illnesses, but nothing about whether there are relevant pre-existing conditions/risk factors.

    Questions about those conditions/factors would doubtless be dismissed on privacy grounds, which is an insult to the intelligence, and an opportunity missed for awareness and transparency – it may be that most of them are otherwise healthy people for their age, possibly even very much so, but we will never know.

  2. BrettW says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    Kehoe got the most important point as far as I am concerned. This needs to be constantly mentioned.

  3. Rebel with cause says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    Great piece by Kehoe and good on the AFR for running it. Bravo.

    One could gripe that in a sensible world similar questions could have been asked by journalists 12 months ago but we live in none such place.

  4. twostix says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    In the United States last year before vaccinations, the estimated COVID-19 infection fatality ratio (IFR) was 0.002 per cent for under 18s, 0.05 per cent for people aged 18 to 49, 0.6 per cent for 50-64 year olds and a significantly higher 9 per cent for those aged over 65, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says. The most vulnerable are now overwhelmingly vaccinated.

  5. a reader says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Interesting…very interesting

  6. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Australians surveyed from varying age groups showed they believe they have a 38% chance of dying if they contract the delta variant.

    H/T Chris Kenny

  7. Barry says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Co-morbidity is a weasel word, that implies “dying with” something else.

    These people were ALREADY DYING.

    And Covid hastens that, by hours or days.

    If you’re not already DYING, Covid is not a mortal threat, unless you are very unlucky (<1 in 5000 level)

  8. Damon says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    “Co-morbidity is a weasel word, that implies “dying with” something else”
    If you have terminal cancer, and are hit by a truck, is this not a car accident?

  9. C.L. says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Barry –> yes.
    “Comorbidity” is itself a con.

    The number of people who have died straight-up from coronavirus is infinitesimal.

    This was a Chinese psych-op that has become a Western psych-op.
    Lockdowns and masks are mandated to ensure that, far from punishing governments for their historic idiocy, voters are thankful to their ‘leaders’ for saving them.

    Both psych-ops have worked.

  10. Leo G says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    In countries that have been subject to SARS-CoV-2 epidemic throughout the population, particularly multiple “waves”, it appears the trend is that up to about 15% of the population gets a detectable infection, and the infection rate is much the same for every age group.
    Once infected, the hospitalisation rate and death rates vary with age- the rates increase geometrically with increasing age. If certain co-morbidities are screened out, then there is a greater geometric rate of increase with age.
    The ACSH in November 2020 estimated a mean US infection fatality rate of 0.001 percent for 5-14 year olds and 8.3 percent for those over 80 years of age.
    Covid risks to Australians from such an epidemic here will involve different variants and will be moderated by the vaccination program and a better range of therapeutics. I expect our outcomes would be significantly better than for the overall epidemic in the US.

  11. C.L. says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Very disappointed in Alan Jones this evening.
    He rails against the pointlessness, fraud and un-Australian-ness of lockdowns every night but he called on those St George Dragons lads ‘caught’ having a party to be sacked en masse. They let down the club and society, he said.
    These are the healthiest young human beings on the continent.
    And so it goes on. No rebellion from the right – just goody-goody fulmination.

    As for Murray, his upbeat jollity about the Ongoing Crisis is obvious.

  12. roman says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Again, if anyone is lying about the morbidity of covid-19 either directly or by their actions to ‘remediate’ the claimed problem then that is medical fraud and must be treated as such. There must be a proper, procedural reckonning. And sooner rather than later.
    Masks make me feel sicker than anything I’m likely to suffer from the wu-flu!

  13. duncanm says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    Excellent article backed by solid data.

    I hope this find more traction in the remaining media.. I look forward to the ABC debunking it in their “Fact Check” unit.

  14. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    As for Murray, his upbeat jollity about the Ongoing Crisis is obvious.

    He’s in his man-cave.
    There’s a clue there.

  15. C.L. says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    …if anyone is lying about the morbidity of covid-19 either directly or by their actions to ‘remediate’ the claimed problem then that is medical fraud and must be treated as such.

    To paraphrase Capt. Willard…

    Shit… charging a man with medical fraud in this place was like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500.

  16. Dot says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    Hi,

    Digging some stuff up I posted today on the OT:

    Dot says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:38 pm
    Superior technology.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sputnik_V_COVID-19_vaccine

    Dot says:
    July 7, 2021 at 8:41 pm
    https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01813-2

    Nature

    NEWS
    06 July 2021

    Mounting evidence suggests Sputnik COVID vaccine is safe and effective

    Russia’s vaccine is in use in nearly 70 nations, but its adoption has been slowed by controversies and questions over rare side effects, and it has yet to garner World Health Organization approval.

    Bianca Nogrady

  17. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    Selfless

    QLD Coronavirus News 9 minutes ago
    Ten hospital staff ‘risk lives’ to save dying Covid-19 patient
    Ten quick-thinking and selfless Queensland hospital staff have been forced into 14-day isolation after they rushed to saved the life of a patient with Covid-19 before they were able to put on full PPE    .

    Maybe someone can tell the Courier Mail no one has died from Covid-19 in 2021.

  18. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    Tim Tszyu’s ended Stevie Sparks within three rounds as the Aussie superstar demolished the challenger with a relentless barrage of brutal body shots.

  19. Dot says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    Full PPE for the common cold?

    Totally fucking barking mad.

  20. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    Oops, wrong thread.

  21. mh says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:14 pm

    They are making shit up now because no one is dying.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.