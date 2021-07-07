Health fascism

A bit of modern etiquette explained to us via The Age/SMH: My higher-ups flout mask rules in the office. What should I do? What should you do? Why you should dob them in.
Most people at work don’t seem to pay attention to the COVID-19 mask rules. I’m in a state where masks are mandatory indoors, but hardly anyone wears one, not even the higher-ups. It makes me feel uncomfortable being at the office. What should I do?
This is such a common question – my fellow Australians, what is going on?! We are in a global pandemic; we all dread lockdowns, and no one wants to help spread the disease. Unless you have a medical reason not to …. just wear the damn mask.
If there are any people at your work (of any seniority) deciding not to wear their mask when it is mandatory to do so, then it is your bosses (and their bosses) responsibility to fix the problem. It should not be on you to have to police this.
That said, the bar has well and truly been set as to what can happen to anyone who decides to put their colleagues’ health at risk. Your bosses should count themselves lucky you have not contacted Crimestoppers already (big shout out to the person who role-modelled how to be a community-minded citizen and dobbed in the Deputy Prime Minister for not wearing his mask).
We are not alone, it seems: Majority of Britons Back Continued Mask Mandates, Would Feel Unsafe Without Them. Given the terror on the streets – not the kind of people who would have faced up to the Nazis – it seems that Boris is much more tough-minded than you might otherwise have thought: Covid: Most rules set to end in England, says PM. Showing the way:
Face masks will no longer be legally required and distancing rules will be scrapped at the final stage of England’s Covid lockdown roadmap, Boris Johnson has confirmed.
The rule of six inside private homes will be removed and work-from-home guidance abolished as 16 months of on-off restrictions on daily life end.
But then we are being cautioned here about our lax attitudes to vaccination: Australia’s COVID Catch-22. This is how it begins and ends.
Last year Australia was a COVID-19 success story. Just 30,274 cases and 910 deaths in 26 million people was something to celebrate. But now America and Europe are getting on with vaccinations and learning how to live with the virus. Australia is faltering with embarrassingly few vaccinations and new lockdowns….
The challenge ahead is to transform these into meaningful action on the vaccine front and for politicians to provide leadership. Every effort should be made to learn from overseas—such as the latest trials showing that mixing vaccines is more effective—to speed up the rollout. They should call in the military logisticians behind Britain’s speedy rollout and the scientific expertise from the United States to expand manufacturing. It will then be necessary, once the population is vaccinated, to have an adult conversation about how COVID-19 is not going to disappear from the face of the planet.
Australia did well at the start of the pandemic. But learning how to live with the virus is going to take a little while longer.
The “problem” is, of course, that no one is dying and hardly anyone is even getting sick. I think (hope) underneath that our PM may well be somewhat of a Covid Skeptic, but given the nature of the constitution and the role of the states, there is little he can do to open the country up.
He only has powers of persuasion and a few carrots and sticks.
If the Labor premiers weren’t acting as the de facto federal Opposition leadership we might have got somewhere by now.
Absolutley, they must be dobbed in in the best traditions of the snitches trembling behind their curtains while the seasonal winter cold rages unabated. I look forwrad to them dobbing in friends and relatives for all other breaches of laws and regulations. They will even dob themselves in for such activity won’t they? Himmler would be proud.
So let’s talk about the next Grants Commision and GST carve up.
What…and politicise the vertical fiscal imbalance!?
😁
And ScoMo appointed her acting ABC chair-it after dumping on Guthrie. I’m sure he liked her dig at Barnaby.
Her doctorate from QUT School of Business.
So, she may know a lot generally, maybe – about efficacy of masks not so sure.
Political “leadership” is what got us where we are.
Further application of “leadership” is unlikely to improve things.
Repeal the public health acts, remove all restrictions. auction vaccines to the highest bidder, provide unbiased information on mortality vs age.
Leadership from the citizenship is the only way out.
Sadly, not gonna happen.
I wouldn’t rush to judgement. Boris prolly saw a few polls and shit himself.
It is summer over at the old dart. My bet is once the cold sets in around about November and a few poms get the sniffles, Boris will be back to full on restrictions.
This is so like global warmening: our governments are trying to sell us a crisis that doesn’t exist.
They’re effectively trying to abolish the common cold (like the Victorian government zealots who want to abolish the road toll) using experimental vaccines that may or may not kill us when the death toll from Kung Flu in Australia is now ZERO.
And they wonder why the common man won’t play along with them when he’s being treated like a child.
Piss off, zealots.
Very little can be done regarding masks etc. with out an individual human biosecurity control order, issued in a court of law by a magistrate (in compliance with teh Biosecurity Act 2015 and the Privacy Act 1988)
The main “problem” though, is the assumption that aerosol transmission is the main mode of infection, despite its scientific improbability.
It’s that assumption that is used to justify mask mandates, even though most surgical masks provide no effective protection against harmful aerosols.
You can take that to the bank.
He’s already lining up the weasel words, redefining “irreversible” in terms of ‘ best medical advice’.
And the drum-beat about the previously unknown, terror seasonal flu is only just starting.
Notice how the expert medical advice is so important that the government can’t share it with the people, although it has a direct impact on them?
duncanm says:
+100 Once upon a time, “dobbers” were treated as pariahs in Australian society.
How about MYOFB?
It could also be that the higher-ups have their own office, and are smart enough to have read the legislation.
They have a taste for power. Once tasted it’s like a drug and they won’t ever stop. Not without drastic action. Which is why I was disappointed by how many Queenslanders voted Labor last year. Decline and loss of freedoms is a choice. One that can’t easily be unmade. As for snitches in the workplace, once discovered do whatever work with them you are payed for but otherwise don’t interact with them not even the niceties’ of good morning or have a good weekend. Reporting fraud, assault or serious crimes or misconduct is one thing but for petty fascism they should face the cold shoulder of those they are snitching on.
There is one thing that he can do: legislate to remove HCQ, IVM and AZM from the TGA Poisons list.
That could be described as a legislative middle finger to the recalcitrant (mainly Labor) States which want to control us completely.
“Own goal” jellybacked PM called for a National Cabinet to hide behind from the Press.
Doh!
“The “problem” is, of course, that no one is dying and hardly anyone is even getting sick.”
Exactly why we only hear about ‘cases’ from the politicians and health officials. The media obliges by not asking how many of their cases are even sick or why we have only one death this year from an apparently deadly pandemic. The fearmongering propaganda then continues daily.
It’s a bit of a shame that many people don’t realise that the orders given by CHO’s etc, are based on opinions. Their opinions, and the opinions of those espousing their opinions.
It is not a fact that masks prevent contagion. It’s an opinion based on some experiments that tend to show a result, one way or the other. There are many opinions out there that masks do absolutely nothing.
If you go to the Heart Specialist, and he says the disease you have is very unlikely to prematurely kill you. That’s fine, he/she is a knowledgeable person, able to give you an thoughtful and intelligent opinion. But it’s not a fact!
to reinforce th4e Heart analogy, I know personally of two cases where the opinion dinlt work out as expected.
One, (49 years old) “You’ve had that crook heart valve all life. It’s not going to change now.”
Twelve months later, “Well, I didn’t expect that to deteriorate like that. We’ll have to fix it.”
Two, (77 years old) “You need a couple more stents.”
“Why didn’t you put them in with the others 6 months ago?”
“I didn’t think you’d outlast the necessity.”
There must be literally hundreds of these examples of opinions being a bit out. I suppose some aren’t fixable, but that’s doctoring for you.
So, when leaders of society insist that the populace dob in their neighbors and family members, based on an opinion, then those leaders are nothing more than egotistical dictators. Doubly so when serious “punishments” for some action are handed out due to an opinion of what the result of the action might be.
I don’t know why we allow it!
Same reason we allow our education system to turn to crap, and the ABC allowed to spread their crap, I suppose.
We’re all in this together … update-
During today’s NSW health press conference, health minister Hazzard was questioned about the vaccine screw up at the private school.
Hazzard was not impressed, barking that mistakes happen, and to “get over it”.
Meanwhile, Bankstown barber gets fined for cutting hair …
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/local-barber-cops-huge-fine-for-giving-haircuts-during-lockdown/ar-AALEXYG?li=AAgfIYZ&%2525253Bocid=mailsignout
Shouldn’t the police be fining health bureaucrats for mistakes as well if we are “all in this together”?
Scomo is a horrific PM and only slightly behind the reign of Rudd and Turnbull as the worst Prime Ministers of my lifetime. The power of the PM is the platform his office is afforded. Instead of using his platform to call out abuses against individual Liberty, he uses it to post pictures of his curry and selfies for PR purposes. The only thing conservative about the man is his suit, and it’s probably one of those skinny fitting ones.
Resign. If you think masks work, you’re clearly an idiot. The business will be better without you.
The obvious answer as to what you should do, is to follow the sterling example set by those paragons of law and order, Deadly Dan’s Party Police Farce.
Following their example, first you should wait till your boss leaves work and then drive your car at him with speed, and see him fly through the air after you bounce him off your bonnet.
Then when he is on the ground, you and five morbidly-obese pals should all tag-team head-stomp him, before choke-holding, bashing, pepper-spraying him in the face and then George Floyding him.
While the other five vigorously head-kick him and extort cash from him, you should violently smash his car windscreen in just for fun, then visit his home, boot down his door and violently threaten and arrest his heavily-pregnant wife. Don’t let her go to the toilet under any circumstances, if she should ask.
Whilst indulging in these minor tasks, you should be loudly singing that old favourite by “The Strawbs”: “You can’t touch me, I’m part of the Union”.
When the day is done, you should click the heels, give the stiff-arm salute and pledge your undying loyalty to Deadly Dan or Adolf Hitler (take your pick) and then Goose-Step all the way back to Party Headquarters.
I don’t buy the “there’s not much he can do.” He can stand up and argue his case before the Australian people.
He can begin by giving an address to the nation to tell us that
1) along with Eyrie’s point above he will
2) open up the country by a certain date, regardless of the vaccination numbers;
3) there is no more money to prop up individual state’s economies;
4) if states close borders or remain closed to residents of other states, he may opt for a challenge in the HC;
5) “National Cabinet” will be dispensed with if state premiers do not change their approach to lockdowns, mask wearing, school closures etc;
I’m sure there are other things that he could also add. But one thing that isn’t acceptable is to continue on this path. We need real leadership.
A bit of modern etiquette explained to us via The Age/SMH: My higher-ups flout mask rules in the office. What should I do?
My retort would be: “mind your own bloody business, or if you’re not happy with that quit!”
open up the country by a certain date, regardless of the vaccination numbers;
Political suicide.
Exactly. Apart from being utterly useless, face nappies are an assault on my person by the state and no useless political arsehole (let alone some staggeringly incompetent unelected unaccountable health bureaucrat) has any bloody right to mandate I wear one.
Roger, he is supposed to be the leader of the nation. The operative word there is “lead”. He ain’t leading, he is following. If he continues to follow the voters may just well determine that he can be dispensed with. Better to be rid of such a one than keep him in just to keep the others out.
btw, I’ve listed a number of things that he could do. It’s up to him to decide what to do but doing nothing is not an option, and he should know that.
I agree, but I’m not one of those people who refuse to wear a mask in shopping centres or in stores. To me, it would be like someone turning up to my house where I ask them to remove their boots and they walk by me saying ‘f**k you, I have a right to wear my boots anywhere’. However on public property (or as soon as I’m outside of the business for practical purposes), I flat out refuse to wear one.