Red tape the problem rather than monopoly

If there is one thing we have learned it is that if a conclusion doesn’t make much sense, it is wise to treat it with caution, no matter how carefully it has been derived.
Is there any point in promoting articles in a paper that resides behind a paywall and, increasingly, appears little different to what appears in Their ABC and the Age? Anyone who still subscribes to the Oz will no doubt find the article themselves and, as far as the rest of us are concerned, we’ll remain bemused.
That old adage applies “if it sounds too good to be true it probably is”
Henry Ergas and Jonathan Pincus in the Paywallian:
If there is one thing we have learned it is that if a conclusion doesn’t make much sense, it is wise to treat it with caution, no matter how carefully it has been derived.
The Treasury paper, released with the Intergenerational Report, which argues that there is less competition today in virtually every sector of Australia’s economy than there was a decade ago, is a case in point.
At the heart of Treasury’s analysis is an increase in profit margins, which it puts down to a weakening in competitive pressures – that is, to an increase in firms’ market power. But it would be surprising if Treasury could find many consumers who believe they face less choice across the board. On the contrary, every study with which we are familiar suggests that consumers have access to a greater range of products, in most cases offered by more competing suppliers, than ever before. At the same time, consumers know (or, at least, can know) far more about their options, and firms about their customers, helping them navigate a fast-changing environment.
Indeed, it is that improved information that has made the spectacular increase in product variety possible. Nowadays, producers can target products at market niches so narrow that they would previously have been unviable; and they can “monetise” those niches more efficiently than ever, tapping latent pools of willingness to pay. Moreover, that happens not just in digital markets but in the far broader range of industries that use information technology to track every aspect of consumer behaviour.
It would be astonishing if so vast a transformation did not yield gains to producers as well as consumers. Economists have long known that increases in product variety that meet unserved needs generally give rise to larger benefits in consumer welfare than do reductions in prices for existing products – put in economic terms, they unlock “gains from trade” that are shared between consumers and the producers who have seized the opportunities.
That process is hardly a symptom of the dead hand of monopoly. Yet it escapes the Treasury analysis, which seems to view competition as entirely centred on prices, overlooking quality, availability and variety.
However, it is unlikely that the technological transformation entirely explains the increases in profit margins Treasury’s data highlights. But nor are those increases, which are relatively widespread, likely to reflect the emergence of new monopolies.
After all, changes in competitive conditions are not like tides that sweep in and out across the entire shoreline; rather, left to their own devices, they typically vary greatly, as does their change over time, industry by industry, firm by firm.
It is therefore implausible that those changes could explain an increase in profit margins across the economy as a whole.
Rather, what one should be looking for are explanatory factors which are themselves economy-wide. In reality, one doesn’t need to look far, for the past decade has seen a tsunami of regulation – from climate change to directors’ liability – that has increased the risk involved in investing and pushed up required profit margins and rates of return. And by the way, those regulations also make it harder for new firms to enter and expand, giving some substance to Treasury’s story.
We are, in other words, in the midst of a battle between an innovation process that is yielding enormous consumer benefits and a regulatory explosion that threatens those benefits. Once upon a time, Treasury would have been more alert to that clash and its dangers than anyone. Its analysis might have been technically less sophisticated than this paper is, but it would have focused on the real problems – and provided better guidance to policymakers.
Link.
Treasury and the ACCC must be joined at the hip.
I would think that the margins in Australian business are the clearest indicator. Essentially, the compulsory super flow of funds to Australian equities and other assets acted like the process of making pate. Growth has been driven by asset trading and actual investment in innovation left largely to private companies and foreigners. At one point Woolworths’ margins were six times’ global average and they were making money by charging suppliers for shelf space (instead of offering a competitive choice on shelves. Banking services aren’t competitive in any real sense and nor are many day to day purchases because the suburban sprawl of recent decades came without retail hubs (developers made more by offering big concentrations of monopoly).
In fact the most consumer benefit in Australia in recent times came from China’s expansion of manufacturing, which is what drives prices for everything from the stuff in Bunnings to white goods and cars.
Our competition law is a joke and its enforcement negligible.
The cost of entry via red tape is deliberate to minimise the threat of competition.
Numptards with zero business experience, obviously.
Highly prescriptive regulation begets ever more regulation, whilst not ever being able to cover every situation. More general simple common law, assisted by open and easily accessible standards codes codes would be more flexible and encourage innovation while keeping compliance costs contained.
Thank you, Tom.
Thanks Tom.
I enjoyed Tom’s analysis. I’d say that there is a tide in economic development and this is brought into bring by technology, its production of new and improved goods, services and processes. But these do not impact equally across an economy – why should they? It is the case that all our boats are lifted – and this includes consumers and labour – but at differing rates.
A rise in rates of profitability is a good thing! Only central planners and those steeped in the dark arts of econometrics would think otherwise.
The levels of analysis should be trade, industry sectors and investment.
This article is complete rot.
Bunnings is effectively Australias retail hardware monopoly. It’s prices are twicfe that of comparable global first world suppliers.
Zoning laws, corrupt government approvals, price fixing by monopoly suppliers, prohibition on third party importation, all mean that Bunnings is exposed to effectively zero competition.
Prices therefore are only limited by the embarrassment levels at retail markups approaching 10 times for some product categories.
You’re not really disagreeing with the article Barry.
Comments in the Oz:
– We are in luck. The explosion of innovation is not completely passing us by. Instead, we export it. It’s moving offshore to jurisdictions. We then import the benefits.
Australia used to be a centre of innovation. Nuclear. Our space industry. Electronics industry. Agricultural. Mining is still innovative, but mining should be dead in a few years. Medicine, in the process of moving.
The dead hand of Government beaurocracy has killed it all.
– Ever tried to get a major infrastructure project up recently? The red and green tape is horrendous – mainly State but also local government .
Bureaucracy is staffed by greens who enjoy shafting progress and ruled by craven politicians who find it easier to spend money for the unborn to repay than generate wealth now.
– Terry
12 HOURS AGO
Just a passing glance at our Rail crossing project here in Victoria is an indication of how bad regulation and unproductive our workforce has become.
Lollipop sign holders outnumber those doing the work 5 to one,Inspectors outnumber workers and the list goes on.
Likedthumb_up24
John
11 HOURS AGO
(Edited)
That is what is called “Australia at work”. One guy does the work and 9 others watch or talk about the weather. Why do you think things are costly here and where do you think your taxes go ?
– Isolated in Canberra, how can the poor sods know anything about free markets, business, enterprise or how value is created?
Most of the Government Servants I’ve met think they create value from regulation, red tape and a legislatively dense environment.
– We need a government willing to have a bonfire of red and green tape. We did have a PM who tried to do that. But he was rolled by MT and the Liberals.
Where are the free market, small government supporters in the Liberals now? Because the nation is to wean itself off dependence on China, bring back some manufacturing, and develop innovative new businesses and industries. All of which are effectively prevented by the current mania for ever more regulation.
– Marg
13 HOURS AGO
The ineffectiveness of regulators in every sphere from casinos to nursing homes to apartment block construction is more notable than their power.
Employers are making more money because they operate in an environment where employees have little bargaining power. Treating what were once employees as individual contractors has meant there is no need to pay sick leave, holiday pay etc., and profits are automatically enhanced.
Likethumb_up4
Gavin
13 HOURS AGO
Guess you haven’t heard of CFMMEU or MUA. Both of whom successfully cause the costs of every business they deal with to explode by 30% and more.
It’s not employers that have the whip hand in industrial relations today. And hasn’t been for over 30 years.
Likedthumb_up34
Allan
10 HOURS AGO
Agreed but the control of the unions, and (pressured) compliance of building companies, is a form of monopoly rather than true competition.
Likedthumb_up1
PeterM
6 HOURS AGO
If what you say is true, it then begs the question as to how the Business makes increased Profits.
Likethumb_up
Garry
4 HOURS AGO
You answer your own begged question PeterM. Ignoring the many other facets of running a business in order to (perish the thought) make a profit, or increase your previous profitability is what drives an efficient economy. Productivity and efficiency drives business, because, to stand still is to go backward.
Likethumb_up
– Garry
11 HOURS AGO
“The ineffectiveness of regulators in every sphere”? That is just so far off the mark as to be laughable. As an employer, I can assure you that we are drowning in the red stuff. The cost of compliance just keeps growing, and as a result, the employees become more and more expensive on an hourly basis without a direct benefit to them. As for employees having no bargaining power, that is again far from the truth. They sell their time for an agreed amount, depending on their skills and experience, not to mention their attitude to the job and those around them. It is very hard to get skilled people, and they earn top dollar. Contractors are brought in to fill gaps where there is not a permanent job. The majority of them have left permanent employment for their own reasons, and that is the way they like it. As for holidays, sick leave, carer’s leave, domestic violence leave, etc, etc, the employees have rights writ in law. They are inescapable. And woe betide an employer who often inadvertently pays the wrong rate in good faith. Quite often too much is paid, but it is never taken back. Casual workers are paid 25% more on an hourly rate to compensate for these benefits. To get rid of a bad employee now means a tenuous process and a payout. Better a pain in the pocket than a pain in the a*se. It is very painful to some people that an entrepreneur can establish a business, often putting everything on the line, and then have the audacity to actually profit from it. But we know which political mindset worships that principle.