Delta continues to be as deadly as a sedated wombat

Using their biggest weapon – fabulous lies – ABC contact tracers rush to suppress the truth:
Everywhere you look now, media-wise, you get the distinct impression that journalists are working to save the virus. It’s like watching a match between the Panthers and the Broncos. Despite a 40-0 half-time score, Gus Gould tells you to stay tuned because “it’s a funny old game.”
Meanwhile: “There is no doubt lockdowns save lives,” News Corp pyjama columnist Greg Sheridan claims today – with no evidence. He also insists that Dracula Dan, The Chook, Sneakers and all the others – a more indictable ensemble of panicking, dishonest bone heads having never been seen in the history of Australian governance – are our superiors:
We are a larrikin and irreverent nation, yet we’ve mostly obeyed the health rules. Are we less larrikin than we thought? Not at all. Australian soldiers, like Israelis, are highly irreverent and non-hierarchical about their superior officers. But in battle you can rely on them absolutely to work together and obey orders.
That’s a good thing.
The rest of Australia is looking to Sydney to save us right now. By slowly spreading this low-virulence strain we can end the rolling lockdowns and the ACU’s* ‘four stage plan’.
*Australian Communist Uniparty.
WA of course will build a wall.
It’s like the dead parrot sketch. The media keep insisting that covid is just resting, pining for the fjords. Beautiful plumage!
Anyone dead yet? No?
Government, medical, media, please fuck off with your disaster porn and destruction of Freedom and Liberty.
“Do not try to bend the spoon — that’s impossible. Instead, only try to realise the truth: there is no spoon.”
Ah, yes, obeying orders – always a good thing.
Look how well it worked for the Germans back in the 1930’s and ’40’s…
thanks Chris — I’m with you.
The media hasn’t cottoned on to the fact that recent immigrants often have a great distrust of politicians and the police. SW Sydney will give a big FU to the policing of lockdowns and masks.
Obvious that Gregory has never actually served as an Australian soldier let alone seen action.
Nor does he have one, single clue as to just how wide the current gulf that exists between the media uplifted, masked, terrified and compliant little kool-aid imbibers and the increasingly angry, deeply insulted, and totally invisible disbelievers of the propaganda machine.
The ratbag, conspiracy theorists are a completely separate and small cohort that the Sheridan’s of the world are using to write off those of us with enough larrikin still in our DNA to question the narrative.
He really should get out more.
Snuffly blockade runners are always welcome.
(Just make sure you wipe your nose on a Quokka when you get here. And rest assured that it will spread its protective umbrella to the rest of the State. Quokkas are resourceful…)
(NADT)
As reported on October 20, 73 per cent of Australians who have died with COVID-19
had at least one (and often multiple) other pre-existing comorbidities, death
certificate data reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show. These
included dementia (41 per cent), chronic cardiac conditions (32 per cent), diabetes
(17 per cent) and hypertension (16 per cent).
The average age of COVID-19 deaths in Australia is 85 years – above the age of life
expectancy.
Yet our scare-mongering politicians and bureaucrats have terrified millions of
relatively healthy and non-elderly people to believe they are at serious risk of dying
or getting very sick from the virus.
In the United States last year before vaccinations, the estimated
Our main weapon is surprise.
Surprise and fear.
Our two main weapons are surprise and fear.
And ruthless (in)efficiency.
Our three main weapons are surprise, fear and ruthless (in)efficiency.
And devotion to the Pope.
Our four main weapons are surprise, fear, ruthless (in)efficiency and devotion to the Pope.
h/t & apology to Monty Python.
The idea that Australian Soldiers are especially disciplined in battle is not really born out of experience or reality. The performance of Albert Jacka VC being a good example https://www.awm.gov.au/collection/AWM2021.22.136
It should be noted that Jacka had failed to ensure that his platoon properly set up defences against the standard German practice of counterattacking aggressively.
@ MarkM-
Biggles! Fetch the Comfy Chair…
Yet when it comes to actually supporting soldiers, the current woke view is that they are all war criminals.
‘Obvious that Gregory has never actually served as an Australian soldier let alone seen action.’
Sheridan spends a great deal of literary energy sucking up to and fawning over top military and security bureaucrats, it’s like he gets some sort of vicarious macho kick out of it.
I’d be surprised if he has ever spoken to an ordinary grunt without the presence of and the invigilation by some senior officer.
As for this larrikin, anti-government trope, it’s been widely debunked by the likes of historian John Carroll. Anglo-Celtic Australians have pretty much always done what the government tells them to do. Brown and yellow people are, prima facie, far more likely to mistrust government.
Don’t underestimate wombats. Even the sedated ones. They can be nasty buggers.
Rex Anger says:
July 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Just make sure you wipe your nose on a Quokka when you get here.
A Quokka? Nah. Give me a Tammar any day.
“There is no doubt lockdowns save lives,” News Corp pyjama columnist Greg Sheridan claims today …”and you can take that to the bank!”
Reminds me of WW2 Europe where people had to take their papers with them to go outside. These days instead of “”papers please”” it is “”QR Code check-in please””
As a fellow journalist, I can’t imagine a more contemptible — and incurious — ruling class eunuch than Greg Sheridan, who thinks the plebs are so stupid they can’t spot a media phony incapable of telling them anything they didn’t already know.
There is no doubt Generalissimo Brad’s still undefined “health workers” (he must be referring to doctors, nurses, chiropractors, dentists) who party on even when knowing how incredibly deadly the Indian Wuhan Flu (none for none I believe in Australia) is, although the lying press (no, not just the ABC but all of it) have dumped it as a story and non-event, are frightened of us all being together and realising what we are facing in July is the fact there is a seasonal coronavirus going around. It’s called the common cold; you know, cold winter air which makes your nose runny anyway, watery eyes (ibid), maybe a cough.
We would all talk, compare notes and realise we are being had, so the hysterical shrieking childless overweight sensible shoe wearers running the “health industry” who don’t care about ruining lives, dreams, the economy and the school holidays don’t want anybody going outside and finding that out. They, to paraphrase Dr Frankenfurter, have to, keep control.
What’s a “pyjama columnist”?
What you look down upon when you wake up in the morning…
Aaand you’ve just fallen into their trap.
My old fella when I’m taking a slash?
Ok, this is a new one to add to the lexicon
Luke, frontline pyjama workers are people who are completely indifferent to lockdowns because they get paid to – in this case – file newspaper columns from home. With the sole exception of Adam Creighton (who is US-based), all of the op-edders at The Australian are pro-hysteria.
I was mentioning it in dispatches more as a form of communication shorthand than an actual belief in the truth of it.
Knowing the trap is there does not mean I’ve fallen into it, no matter what you might think about it.
That would be because there isn’t any.