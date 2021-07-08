Emails I receive

Dear ProfI wanted to affirm my view that you are, in my opinion, a blight on society in that your self-promotion and plainly hypocritical memes do nothing but damage to the threads of trust that underpin civility.I gather that you are a South African, which may explain your unfortunate attitudes to community and social norms. But I suspect you were just born narcissistic.I do hope that university budget cuts find you and that the IPA money dries up – you’d learn a lot if you had to earn a living.Xenophon.
I’m going to ignore the 18C violation there and just point to this recent press release from my institution.
But wait … there is more.
Disappointing you one last time … and I suspect for many years to come.
So Xenophon really is a xenophobe?
Most amusing post, thanks.
Who is this Xenophon?
Hit confirmed.
Keep up the good work, Prof!
Is “Norms” the new signal word?
Was that really Xenophon or somebody masquerading as he? Have you asked or confirmed? Here is somebody purporting to be someone else, reading and hanging onto every word in your blog. Talk about living in this so-called Xenophon’s cranial structure. Well done.
I love the South African insult. I wonder if it applies to all black and Indian South Africans who too have escaped the rainbow wonderland?
Just another nasty nut case. Very unpleasant.
Hilarious. I suspect you’re right over the target Sinc.
Who is Xenophon? Surely not the ex-senator.
You’re a nice South African Sinc
I had to slip it in.
Was it not a person with the handle “Xenophon” who recently passed comment in relation to the Australian Club in Sydney not allowing females. My recollection was that his comments were to the effect “I’ve been there many times for lunch. It is very boring. They can keep it”. Same person or two different people enamoured of Greek History?
Thanks, Doomlord. Most informative.
But don’t complain when the Cat effectively has a bright neon sign out the front: trolls welcome.
Xenophon is a bigot and an anti-democratic fruitcake. And they’re now a dime a dozen around here.
I’ve been waiting for you to publish a work-related post.
A while ago you mentioned a paper you wrote a paper on religious charities’ use of contributions. I tried my best to find it independently, but it wasn’t even on page 2 of Google.
Could I get the DOI or a link for that one, please?
At least there were no insults about lack of hair. 😉
….and what achievements has Xenophon made? I think the clue is in Xeroxes statement ‘in my opinion’ – like Rsoles everyone has one but its generally not a good idea to show it to everyone.
Word salad.
Thanks for putting up with us Sinc
Spiteful little dummy spit from yet another tiresome on-line exxagerator of their own inadequate intelligence and pitiful communication skills combined with sub-standard levels of logic or argument. and an extremely thin glass jaw.
A classical Sook’s reaction to a well applied ban hammer. Very well done, Prof Doomy!
Emails I receive used to be offers of sox with 18 year old hotties, Viagara, Cialis and how to earn $32k per day without getting out of bed. Now it’s mostly the latest Dyson.
Or taste in ties*. That would have been a real, low blow.
*it was a comment on Doomlord’s tie in a TV interview that introduced me to the Cat. I am exceedingly grateful.
Who is Xenophon?
I thought he was munty’s new sock, but maybe not?
Incase you missed it.
Xenophobe always was, always will be a nasty, hypocritical far-left piece of work.
Nato – the research you refer to was by a PhD student of mine.
This is what I have published working with her: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227138944_Do_Donors_Care_Some_Australian_Evidence
Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.
Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.
The Left always loved to demonstrate their moral superiority over white South Africans. Because they are all racists.
It was always confusing.
The doomlord.
Crushing squeally girly men since forever…
He just wanted to show how caring he was by demanding you be sacked, pilloried and end up sleeping under a bridge having to give head jobs to hobos to get something warm in your stomach.
Because he CARES SO DAMN MUCH!!!
Nice to see you taking fat government contracts, Doomlord. Live the stereotype!
Yeah LOL.
Everyone who isn’t a communist is a narcissist.
Did we mention Kim In Jong shot a conductor 90 times in front of all of the artists in Pyongyang recently?
“Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.
Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.”
You are, of course, 100% correct but that’s made me laugh out loud!
Is that really from Senator Dud of SA?
The one who got elected on an anti-Pokies ticket and then proceeded to talk about anything but pokies for six years?
I’m jealous. I never get fun emails like that.
Someone wants to go next?
“Leigh Lowe says:
July 8, 2021 at 12:41 pm
Is that really from Senator Dud of SA?
The one who got elected on an anti-Pokies ticket and then proceeded to talk about anything but pokies for six years?”
The same senator whose party gifted us Sharkie from Minto in SA and the same senator who thought he’d transition from federal to state in order to become a king maker in South Australia?
View it as a tax refund. 😎
Any money spent on me telling the government about free markets and the importance of adopting crypto as the national currency is not being spent on welfare. That’s what economists call a pareto improvement.
Yes, I have always been suspicious of him getting elected on a single issue and then proceeding to do nothing about that single issue. I get that single senators maybe can’t do it all, but I can’t remember him raising it even in the myriard “look at moi” interviews he did.
I reckon if you asked the average (ahem) punter at the end of his term what his single driving issue was, they wouldn’t be able to tell you.
I think you are right.
He loved the role of balance of power kingmaker and so desperately wanted to be a Tony Windsor with a better hairstyle.
View it as a tax refund. 😎
m0nty right now: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h-nl4KuspS4
Perhaps you can tell me what that importance is, Sinc, since it seems to me that crypto’s main strengths come from it not being coin of the realm. How does that even work? What has to change to make it happen? What are the advantages?
Maybe something for a separate post.
“Yes, I have always been suspicious of him getting elected on a single issue and then proceeding to do nothing about that single issue.”
Wasn’t he or isn’t he working for or advising Huawei?
@ Sinc:
m0nty right now: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h-nl4KuspS4
m0nty says:
July 8, 2021 at 1:35 pm
Called it! 🤣🤣🤣
Hasn’t Xenophon left the building?
Dot says:
July 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm
Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.
Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.
Very amusing. But I thought sleeping midgets only had one member, an academic of course.