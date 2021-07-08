Emails I receive

Posted on July 8, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
Dear Prof
I wanted to affirm my view that you are, in my opinion, a blight on society in that your self-promotion and plainly hypocritical memes do nothing but damage to the threads of trust that underpin civility. 
I gather that you are a South African, which may explain your unfortunate attitudes to community and social norms. But I suspect you were just born narcissistic. 
I do hope that university budget cuts find you and that the IPA money dries up – you’d learn a lot if you had to earn a living.
Xenophon. 

I’m going to ignore the 18C violation there and just point to this recent press release from my institution.

But wait … there is more.

Disappointing you one last time … and I suspect for many years to come.

This entry was posted in Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Emails I receive

  1. Boambee John says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:11 am

    So Xenophon really is a xenophobe?

  2. Rex Mango says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Most amusing post, thanks.

  3. Mother Lode says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Who is this Xenophon?

  4. Roger says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Hit confirmed.

    Keep up the good work, Prof!

  5. Boxcar says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Is “Norms” the new signal word?

  6. coarguo says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Was that really Xenophon or somebody masquerading as he? Have you asked or confirmed? Here is somebody purporting to be someone else, reading and hanging onto every word in your blog. Talk about living in this so-called Xenophon’s cranial structure. Well done.
    I love the South African insult. I wonder if it applies to all black and Indian South Africans who too have escaped the rainbow wonderland?

  7. miltonf says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Just another nasty nut case. Very unpleasant.

  8. TBH says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Hilarious. I suspect you’re right over the target Sinc.

  9. Rayvic says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Who is Xenophon? Surely not the ex-senator.

  10. Bear Necessities says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:48 am

    You’re a nice South African Sinc

    I had to slip it in.

  11. Name Provided says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Was it not a person with the handle “Xenophon” who recently passed comment in relation to the Australian Club in Sydney not allowing females. My recollection was that his comments were to the effect “I’ve been there many times for lunch. It is very boring. They can keep it”. Same person or two different people enamoured of Greek History?

  12. Tom says:
    July 8, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Thanks, Doomlord. Most informative.

    But don’t complain when the Cat effectively has a bright neon sign out the front: trolls welcome.

    Xenophon is a bigot and an anti-democratic fruitcake. And they’re now a dime a dozen around here.

  13. Nato says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:08 am

    I’ve been waiting for you to publish a work-related post.

    A while ago you mentioned a paper you wrote a paper on religious charities’ use of contributions. I tried my best to find it independently, but it wasn’t even on page 2 of Google.

    Could I get the DOI or a link for that one, please?

  14. Real Deal says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:23 am

    At least there were no insults about lack of hair. 😉

  15. Bronson says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:24 am

    ….and what achievements has Xenophon made? I think the clue is in Xeroxes statement ‘in my opinion’ – like Rsoles everyone has one but its generally not a good idea to show it to everyone.

  16. Rosie says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Word salad.

    (Just wanted to affirm my view)

    Thanks for putting up with us Sinc

  17. Megan says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Spiteful little dummy spit from yet another tiresome on-line exxagerator of their own inadequate intelligence and pitiful communication skills combined with sub-standard levels of logic or argument. and an extremely thin glass jaw.

    A classical Sook’s reaction to a well applied ban hammer. Very well done, Prof Doomy!

  18. Shy Ted says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Emails I receive used to be offers of sox with 18 year old hotties, Viagara, Cialis and how to earn $32k per day without getting out of bed. Now it’s mostly the latest Dyson.

  19. Megan says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Real Deal says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:23 am
    At least there were no insults about lack of hair. 😉

    Or taste in ties*. That would have been a real, low blow.

    *it was a comment on Doomlord’s tie in a TV interview that introduced me to the Cat. I am exceedingly grateful.

  20. rickw says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Who is Xenophon?

    I thought he was munty’s new sock, but maybe not?

  21. RobK says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:43 am

    (Just wanted to affirm my view)
    Incase you missed it.

  22. Lee says:
    July 8, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Xenophobe always was, always will be a nasty, hypocritical far-left piece of work.

  23. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Nato – the research you refer to was by a PhD student of mine.

    This is what I have published working with her: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227138944_Do_Donors_Care_Some_Australian_Evidence

  24. Dot says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.

    Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.

  25. Jannie says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    The Left always loved to demonstrate their moral superiority over white South Africans. Because they are all racists.

    It was always confusing.

  26. thefrollickingmole says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    The doomlord.
    Crushing squeally girly men since forever…
    He just wanted to show how caring he was by demanding you be sacked, pilloried and end up sleeping under a bridge having to give head jobs to hobos to get something warm in your stomach.

    Because he CARES SO DAMN MUCH!!!

  27. m0nty says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Nice to see you taking fat government contracts, Doomlord. Live the stereotype!

  28. Dot says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Yeah LOL.

    Everyone who isn’t a communist is a narcissist.

    Did we mention Kim In Jong shot a conductor 90 times in front of all of the artists in Pyongyang recently?

  29. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    “Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.

    Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.”

    You are, of course, 100% correct but that’s made me laugh out loud!

  30. Leigh Lowe says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Is that really from Senator Dud of SA?
    The one who got elected on an anti-Pokies ticket and then proceeded to talk about anything but pokies for six years?

  31. Aethelred says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    I’m jealous. I never get fun emails like that.

  32. Rex Anger says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Nice to see you taking fat government contracts, Doomlord. Live the stereotype!

    Someone wants to go next?

  33. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    “Leigh Lowe says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:41 pm
    Is that really from Senator Dud of SA?
    The one who got elected on an anti-Pokies ticket and then proceeded to talk about anything but pokies for six years?”

    The same senator whose party gifted us Sharkie from Minto in SA and the same senator who thought he’d transition from federal to state in order to become a king maker in South Australia?

  34. Sinclair Davidson says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Nice to see you taking fat government contracts, Doomlord

    View it as a tax refund. 😎

    Any money spent on me telling the government about free markets and the importance of adopting crypto as the national currency is not being spent on welfare. That’s what economists call a pareto improvement.

  35. Leigh Lowe says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    The same senator whose party gifted us Sharkie from Minto in SA and the same senator who thought he’d transition from federal to state in order to become a king maker in South Australia?

    Yes, I have always been suspicious of him getting elected on a single issue and then proceeding to do nothing about that single issue. I get that single senators maybe can’t do it all, but I can’t remember him raising it even in the myriard “look at moi” interviews he did.
    I reckon if you asked the average (ahem) punter at the end of his term what his single driving issue was, they wouldn’t be able to tell you.
    I think you are right.
    He loved the role of balance of power kingmaker and so desperately wanted to be a Tony Windsor with a better hairstyle.

  36. Rex Anger says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    View it as a tax refund. 😎

    m0nty right now: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h-nl4KuspS4

  37. m0nty says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Any money spent on me telling the government about free markets and the importance of adopting crypto as the national currency is not being spent on welfare.

    Perhaps you can tell me what that importance is, Sinc, since it seems to me that crypto’s main strengths come from it not being coin of the realm. How does that even work? What has to change to make it happen? What are the advantages?

    Maybe something for a separate post.

  38. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    “Yes, I have always been suspicious of him getting elected on a single issue and then proceeding to do nothing about that single issue.”

    Wasn’t he or isn’t he working for or advising Huawei?

  39. Rex Anger says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    @ Sinc:


    m0nty right now: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h-nl4KuspS4


    m0nty says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Called it! 🤣🤣🤣

  40. woolfe says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Hasn’t Xenophon left the building?

  41. cohenite says:
    July 8, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    Dot says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm
    Xenophon is a deranged, tourettes suffering Socialist Alternative nutter who helps the ALP and GRN hand out HTV cards and has Kleinfelter syndrome and is a chief provocateur of the Sleeping Midgets group.

    Hence, a brilliant career lined up as a future member for Mackellar in the Liberal Party.

    Very amusing. But I thought sleeping midgets only had one member, an academic of course.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.