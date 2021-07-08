Racial hurt purveyors in the US now running out of material

Perspective: Calling food “exotic” reinforces xenophobia and racism https://t.co/CH3dvkpNK4
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021
Via Rita.
Perspective: Calling food “exotic” reinforces xenophobia and racism https://t.co/CH3dvkpNK4
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2021
Via Rita.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
My theory is that productivity is always happening but swims upstream against those that fight it. Unions, regulations and a bizarre tax code that locks in the status quo.
Exotic Disease Units to be disbanded next cuz pathological racism.
You heard it here, first…
When I was a photographer in the film era, I never realised how racist photography was in its day. For those not aware, darkrooms were actually painted white, a clear sign of racism. Who knew?
Now that I think of it, racism was bred into us from day one. Why else did schools use blackboards onto which racist symbols were written in white chalk! And when technology advanced, schools transitioned to whiteboards, a clear sign of white supremacy.
Anyone asked the Chinese, Thai, Korean, etc, restauranteurs what they think of this?
Are they going to do the same thing to Exotic Dancers? I for one would be most disappointed if they did.
the epitome of black-face
It is like a small group of friends who progressively alienate or ostracise the outer ring of the group, and after they have gone the new outer ring is driven off too, until you are down to a small, tightly bound, and in-turned few who develop a secret language, secret mannerisms, and a bizarre quirky detached world.
Anyway, exotic means something exciting, intriguing, fascinating…oh, and there is that other word.
Madness.
So is dark matter an exotic form of matter?
The infinite power of words.
Now that I think of it, racism was bred into us from day one.
Was it the colour of the milk, or NB licorice? Nice to see that “chicos” are now “cheekies”.
To be fair, a lot of it isn’t exotic, its just shit.
Given that I’m a white male of Scandinavian descent, I’m born to be racist and neither Heaven or Earth will change what I am. So I embrace my racism and wear it as a badge of honour.
Though sometimes I’ve failed in my white supremacy by doing things like photographing African-American or Asian weddings, associating with ‘people of colour’, or sitting down with Aboriginals and talking about youth issues.
The first tweet asks when the sillyness will end. The answer is when you are fully obedient. This is O’Brien in 1984 saying 2+2= whatever the party says it equals.
Don’t joke about them, they are deadly serious.
When will this nonsense stop?
When will this nonsense stop?
Never.
The left is always looking for new “victims” and fresh “causes.”
“exotic (adj.)
1590s, “belonging to another country,” from French exotique (16c.) and directly from Latin exoticus, from Greek exotikos “foreign,” literally “from the outside,” from exo “outside” (see exo-).
Sense of “unusual, strange” in English first recorded 1620s, from notion of “alien, outlandish.”
In reference to strip-teasers and dancing girls, it is attested by 1942, American English.”
Online Etymology
These are the same sort of morons who get their bowels in a knot over the word “niggardly”, when it has absolutely nothing to do with what they think it does.
The humble Big Mac eh? Perhaps the only people who can hear racist dogwhistles are the real racists.
Exotic plants are racist.
After having a brief read of the article, it’s clear that these retards need to get out of their bubble and try to see what else there is in the world other than the US. Exotic can apply to food in just about any European country, to an American who has never travelled beyond their urban boundary. And when you have to use a Big mac as an example, it just shows how lost these people really are.
And yes, I’m still racist.
until you are down to a small, tightly bound, and in-turned few who develop a secret language, secret mannerisms, and a bizarre quirky detached world.
qechDaj lut’a’ ‘oH mIwvam’e’?
Admiral of the Grand Fleet The Tide Has Turned Glads has now come out and said NSW will remain illegally locked up at home ’til 80% have been poisoned with the untrialled, untested, experimental drugs believed to have killed many with blood clots. If the stuff is so safe Glads why are the companies which produce it protected from civil action, let alone criminal charges? To prove her point she says there are 11 in ICU and 3 on ventilators (aka killing machines) in NSW. Why are they really there Glads? We will never receive an honest answer from her.
She and Brad’s overweight childless sensible shoe wearing “health workers” are now running scared, especially as what we are seeing is the spread of the winter common cold. She has backed herself into a corner (again) and is ensuring she’s out at the next election but she and her “health workers” have steady taxpayer provided government income and pensions.
It’s obvious the white man invented safe food, safe drinking water, safe food additives, medicines, real drugs to combat real disease, refrigeration and hygiene are just xenophobic and racist. If “they” don’t like it they can always do without such exotic items in their foods and suffer the consequences, as long as they don’t expect any xenophobic and racist healthcare.
The strange thing is none of them ever want to go and live in Africa, central America or the muddle East. I wonder why?
“I have never heard the word exotic used in reference to something that is White,” says Chandra D. L. Waring,”
https://www.olelantanaseeds.com.au/product/gardenia-jasminoides-cape-jasmine-seeds-x30/
I suppose it will soon affect exotic plants too?
Wokeness forbid that Australia should be populated by anything but native species, right?
Well, there is the “cultural appropriation of food”, say of Tacos. If they are to be appropriated from afar they must be exotic. A perfectly appropriate description.
It’s as well not to pay too much attention to looney US college “professor” wankers, you only encourage them.
Meh. What a nothingburger. Exotic pine trees have been around for longer than any Cat has been alive.
These people have too much time to spare. We need to bring back small farms, carpentry and welding.
These people are insane.
The people spruiking this crap should do the world a favour and disappear up their own exotic, black fundamental orifices.
Oxygen. Fuel. Ignition source.
Cretin is as cretin does. Why do the sane people in the US not expel the filth
We need to bring back public flo gging, complete with suausage sandwich stalls run by charities. I challengbe anyone to show that wokism is not a venner that is sloughed with the skin removed by the cat.
Metaphysically speaking, I find the notion of a distortion of gastronomic space dimensions between humans as very exotic (in the bizarre sense of the word).