The silence of the lambda

Our elites are some of the stupidest people ever to have risen to the top of our social tree not to mention how evil they seem to be. They are determined to corral us into some kind of socialist viper’s nest and are using Covid to the fullest extent that they can. But the little bugger just won’t play ball: A worrying new strain of COVID-19 has been reported in the UK as scientists remain uncertain whether it could be resistant to vaccines.
Global health experts are concerned an ‘unusual’ mutation of the Lambda variant could be resistant to vaccines.
The Lambda variant, formally known as C.37, was first detected in Peru, and is responsible for more than 80 per cent of the country’s cases.
A study at the University of Chile, Santiago, looked into the effect of Lambda on workers who had received two doses of China’s CoronaVac Vaccine.
Results suggest Lambda is more infectious than Gamma and Alpha and is better able to escape the antibodies produced by vaccines.
“We observed an increased infectivity mediated by the lambda spike protein that was even higher than that of the D614G or the Alpha and Gamma variants,” the study wrote.
“Our data show for the first time that mutations present in the spike protein of the Lambda variant confer increased infectivity and escape to neutralising antibodies elicited by the inactivated virus vaccine CoronaVac.”
Don’t expect to find any of that in your local paper. Instead, this is what our media will do.
And you know what? After labda comes something else. And as evolutionary biologists would once have told you – but will not do so now – the later strains are less lethal since they want to keep their host (ie you) alive.
So, we’ve got the alpha, the gamma, now the lambda.
What happens when we get the Animal House version?
These people are complete wankers.
You are at the bottom of a huge hole that you dug. You need to stop digging!!!
So named after the ‘forbidden dance’???
I am sick and tired of all the Covid fear porn.
– the later strains are less lethal since they want to keep their host (ie you) alive.
Just like lotto numbers have mostly no prizes and little prizes.( I don’t think viruses have wants as such). This is not a war against a thinking being, thank goodness.
If the endless variety of names for Kung Flu didn’t exist, they would have to be invented because this hysteria, to which our news media is fully subscribed as the ruling class’s propaganda arm, is not about public health; it’s about social control.
The Chinese Communist Party’s engineered global Kung Flu epidemic has been highly successful in outing the anti-democratic communists embedded in Western government and media.
The question is whether we’ll need a rerun of World War II to reclaim our freedoms.
The communists, including the communists within, are trying to do it bloodlessly, which suggests a stalemate while we decide whether standing as free men is better than living on our knees, especially since kneeling also involves the poverty that follows abolition of the free market.
It is worth noting from the author of this review of statistics that:
I can’t help wondering what is next. Our masters now issue edicts that change by the hour, backed up with enforcement that belongs in a police state, but little else apart from bald assertions. The overriding message is “obey us or else”.
Increasingly these edicts deny basic freedoms that men and women have died defending, yet the masses, now fully indoctrinated thanks to the long march, seem to embrace them almost without question.
What if the next edict abolishes property rights and mandates full-blown communism?
They want us to get the jab to give them an out so they can knock off the lockdowns that will seal their electoral dooms.
They cannot just come out and say ‘We were doing it wrong. Sorry.”
thats lambada, but doesnt matter its good enuff to tik tok dance to.
Like with globa…sorry… climate change, the more hysterical the experts and media etc become, the more sceptical the masses become. I’m beginning to see this in our neck of the woods, where it clear that people are smelling a rat.
They seems to have skipped a few letters of the greek alphabet to get to Lambda. I suspect the next variant might be labelled the “Xi” variant which would be ironic.
For protection against serious illness, what matters is the T-cell response, which apparently still works:
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/health/pfizer-astrazeneza-covid19-vaccines-90-per-cent-effective-against-lambda-strain/news-story/3451a3e90f7a1130dc9519ffd41dbc62
When SARS-CoV2 degenerates into just another bunch of common-cold coronaviruses, vaccines will be an essential part of the new normal, because they will be part of the reason why the risk of infection is acceptable.
Mem,
I read your link above. I liked this comment:
Alpha Variant = Sea Level Rise and coastal inundation.
Beta Variant = Ocean Acidification and Coral Bleaching.
Lambda Variant = Polly Bears are gunna dieeeee.
Gamma Variant = OMG the Amazon, won’t somebody think of the Amazon!!!
You get the picture.
Same people who believe the CAGW shit believe lockdowns are good and masks must be worn.
The Globalists hit the jackpot with this virus because its terror is immediate. No need to worry about the planet in 2100.
So I looked at the figures for Peru. Case numbers trending downwards, as are deaths (using the 7 day rolling average from Worldometers). Doesn’t look like this strain is that deadly in comparison to others. If it’s getting more infectious but less deadly isn’t that what we want?
I know. I was looking forward to Echo/Foxtrot, Golf or at least India (although India India might have been a bit unnecessarily tautological but no more nonsensical than the rest). I suppose you have to have a certain knowledge to understand the reference.
That said, Peru did have a rough time of it early on and their deaths per million is number 1 in the world.
Coarguo,
You missed Bravo,Bravo.
Gee, that almost sounds like the common winter cold. It’s amazing how all these great minds have been able to produce in 18 months an experimental probable blood clot causing drug from “virus” remnants which only live in your nasal passage’s snot sample and not warm wet mouths or throats and which might only reduce your symptoms but not your susceptibility or ability to pass on the worst grandma killer the planet has ever known, but the common cold goes on unabashed after thousands of years of trying and humans just living with it. Amazing. Given it’s the common cold we will all be self-inoculated in less than 3 weeks.
Don’t vote Liberal, Labor, Greens, Nationals or Mark Latham as they all support Big Pharma.
I’m presently listening to RJB Boswell discussing his latest book Mussolini and the Eclipse of Italian Fascism: From Dictatorship to Populism (Yale University Press 2021) and he made the following statement about Benito Boy: I mean Mussolini was a journalist (sic) and he wrote about very many things and he was perfectly capable of saying one thing on Monday and something that was the reverse of that on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Sound familiar Brad and Gladys?
RobK says: July 8, 2021, at 1:44 pm
And X-Ray, India, which was where this started…