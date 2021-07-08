Welcome to wind drought country

We have been in and out of wind droughts since lunchtime on Tuesday. Yesterday at 4.15 the windmills of SE Australia were delivering 450MW compared with the demand of 28,000MW in the grid. That was 5.5% of their installed capacity and less than 2% of the demand. To be fair, it picked up by dinnertime to deliver 15% of capacity and almost 5% of the demand. Still, no hot dinners on the back of wind and solar power.

At breakfast time this morning the wind was average (29% of capacity) and delivering almost 9% of demand. Well who really needs a hot breakfast, but it got worse and by lunchtime it was into serious wind drought territory (under 10% of installed capacity).

At 4.30 it bottomed out and it is on the rise like yesterday but still there would be no train to get home or a hot dinner without coal power.

This chart shows the picture for the NEM (% of installed capacity) and below that the line for Victoria that hit the deck at morning teatime. Live display.

This the the widget picture at 4.30. The mills were delivering 29MW, not a lot compared with the 6,000+ required for business as usual, but heck, every little counts! Live.

Meanwhile in SA, the wind-leader and RE powerhouse of the nation, they were cooking with gas. Live. To get this display go to the FUEL MIX tab in the menu.

And across the board, it all evened out, of course. This is a rather unusual situation because usually there is considerable surplus of power in Victoria that can be used to prop up SA when they have no wind, as well as NSW that is almost always deep in deficit. As usual Queensland and Tasmania are functioning as the bookends of the system, feeding into NSW and Victoria respectively. Live.

There is a catch because Tasmania (the battery of the nation) is short of wind and the surplus power that they are exporting to the mainland is draining the lakes.