Berejiklian orders police to force redefinition of family

Southwest Sydney residents will wake to the sound of horses’ hooves pounding the pavement on Friday as police crack down on public health order compliance in the three local governments areas that are at the centre of a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

From 7am, a “high-visibility compliance” operation will see officers from the Dog and Mounted Unit, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, PolAir and Police Transport Command deployed alongside local police to patrol Liverpool, Fairfield and Canterbury-Bankstown, three areas linked to 21 of 38 locally transmitted cases reported on Thursday.

On Thursday night, however, police were already out in force, patrolling streets, buses and railway stations. Residents have been told they need to “redefine the sense of family”, with authorities desperate to clamp down on unnecessary visits to extended family members as infections surge…

“Our police will be targeting the people who think the rules don’t apply to them,” said Metropolitan Field Operations Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon.

“Those people are putting everyone’s lives at risk, including their own families, and working to prolong the lockdown.”