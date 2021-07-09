Berejiklian orders police to force redefinition of family

THESE ‘new Australians’ are what ‘old Australians’ were like until fairly recently. The New South Wales Liberal government is sending in the storm-troopers this morning to force them to become more like everybody else. Who knows? A generation from now, they too might visit elderly mums and dads in “care homes” once a month before VAD-ing them like fair dinkum skips:
Southwest Sydney residents will wake to the sound of horses’ hooves pounding the pavement on Friday as police crack down on public health order compliance in the three local governments areas that are at the centre of a growing Covid-19 outbreak.
From 7am, a “high-visibility compliance” operation will see officers from the Dog and Mounted Unit, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, PolAir and Police Transport Command deployed alongside local police to patrol Liverpool, Fairfield and Canterbury-Bankstown, three areas linked to 21 of 38 locally transmitted cases reported on Thursday.
On Thursday night, however, police were already out in force, patrolling streets, buses and railway stations. Residents have been told they need to “redefine the sense of family”, with authorities desperate to clamp down on unnecessary visits to extended family members as infections surge…
“Our police will be targeting the people who think the rules don’t apply to them,” said Metropolitan Field Operations Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon.
“Those people are putting everyone’s lives at risk, including their own families, and working to prolong the lockdown.”
Lanyon’s claim is hysterical codswallop. These dozens – if not hundreds – of armed louts are more likely to infect others with the benign coronavirus than the locals. Hysterical in the comedic sense as well – the “Field Operations” commando is one of several cops in the states and territories now making daily scientific statements to the media. In return, the Premiers are gifting them wish-list rewards: the Queensland government announced yesterday that “permanent” cameras will now be monitoring citizens – everywhere.
how far are we away from citizen violence ?
War on Covid to be replaced by Race War. We are at the Gates of Vienna. *cue Fat Pizza theme*
H/t egg_ (I think)
This will wreak havoc on the backyard tabbouleh sector.
Australian 2021 death tolls:
‘Rona 1, ‘rona vaccine 3.
‘Rona 1, other causes 75,000 plus.
For once, I’m on the side of the tabbouleh sector.
Brilliant propaganda from the tyrants ruling us and their media lackeys. The majority of the population is scared shitless of a benign bug. So much so, that they believe they need saving by the Keystone Cops.
Dan Andrews had harsh words for families last year too.
His first big play was to lock up several thousand in public commission high-rise.
Covid is such a great tool to increase the state’s power that if it hadn’t come along it would have had to be created. . .