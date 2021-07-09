Contender

Posted on July 9, 2021 by currencylad

 

This entry was posted in American politics, Tough on Crime, tough on criminals. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Contender

  1. rickw says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Very rare that the Left Filth do prison time.

  2. tgs says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

  3. turnip says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Presidential material! A genuine challenger!

  4. PB says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Must’ve been a Stormy trial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.