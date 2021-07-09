Coo de Gra: Michelle Grattan welcomes military strongman

Despite some questioning about a military man being in charge of the vaccine rollout, when it comes to communicating, Lieutenant General JJ Frewen is a refreshing change from the pollie-speak and fudges we hear all the time.
The general has landed on the beach, reworked the maps, and is marshalling available forces. But his advance is hampered by the shortage of fit-for-purpose fuel…
Not to mention a fit-for-purpose enemy. Axis Sallys, however, are thick on the ground:
The extension for another week of the Sydney lockdown further removes the special status NSW has claimed — and has been accorded by the federal government — as the gold standard for handling COVID without having to resort to extreme measures. The virus again has proved itself the great leveller.
NSW’s decision would be especially disappointing to Morrison. But there is a tone of greater tolerance towards his home state than he displayed to Victoria, in its recent troubles, when he held out for some days before announcing assistance.
We’ll have ‘level’ with Victoria only if 766 New South Welshmen die of the virus this afternoon.
In other junta news, Australia’s first female major general, Kathryn Campbell, and a former chief of navy, Ray Griggs, have been appointed the new heads of DFAT and Social Services respectively. Campbell’s promotion is especially strange; she is not a career diplomat and this isn’t the best time to be relying on an amateur in foreign affairs. But woman.
With our Woke military the campaign will centre on not offending anyone and will last as long as Afghanistan
Narrative morphing from “we need more doses” to “evil people not doing what we say are going to cost Australia billions in wasted stock, I totally cared about costs and had any idea about stock management before now, no really” in 3…2….
Campbell’s promotion is especially strange; she is not a career diplomat and this isn’t the best time to be relying on an amateur in foreign affairs.
And she didn’t exactly cover herself in glory in the Robodebt affair.
Will be interested in Des D’s take on this.
It’s not that Morrison et al worry about a billion here or a billion there, it’s what Labor and the Greens will make of the waste come next year.
Pulling out TV soldiers to create an impression of wartime certainty?
It will endlessly mutate, towards less virulence even if more infective, just like 1918 SARS, and burn itself out.
But we haven’t heard the last of Glady’s post modernist panickers, the coming F/G/H/I/K variants will allow lockdowns, useless masks, political opportunism all over again. The holy grail for the politician is “behold Gladys, our saviour”.
That’s going to time expire, enjoy it while you can Gladys
Grattan, another tired old turd. Politics Tutor at Monash (aka the sewer) 1970. Yuk
‘And she didn’t exactly cover herself in glory in the Robodebt affair.’
First time in living memory that the appointment hasn’t gone to a diplo.
Campbell’s strengths are reportedly organisational rather then policy-oriented. There’s a good case for improved management in DFAT, your average diplobrat – who would have risen to SES level without ever having to run a programme, manage a serious budget, undertake a procurement exercise or supervise more than half a dozen people – is not strong in the administrative area.
People I know who have worked for her, however, claim that she is an unpleasant control freak. She will certainly make the diplos jump and twitch.
As for her survival post robodebt, I suggest that it’s because, like many otherwise mediocre current Portfolio Secretaries, , she can be relied on to do whatever the Government wants.
We seem to be gradually following the US system of geriqatrics who never retire (gracefully or otherwise).
Time to reinstate a fixed retirement age. We might lose a few people who can still contribute (can’t think of any names offhand, other than E II R and Phil the Greek), but we would avoid the Faucis, Pelosis, Phatty Adams’s, Grattans and such like of this world. JWH would also have gone at an earlier date.
I was trying to remember where I’d read her name before and you reminded me, thanks.
(Yeh Robodebt was a nasty affair).
They’re just bureaucrats, ie public servants who wore uniforms and agreed with their political masters, but it is a slap in the face for the professional Sir Humphries not in uniform. They would never not agree with their bosses on the way up the greasy pole.
An enjoyable read, thank you.
At Max Walsh disappeared. Be thankful for small mercies.
Agree- a lot of what I observed in the army was typical canbra pubic service mindset.
There’s an awful lot of moaning about what is going on and every day a few more heavy handed rules and regulations to follow. What is also obvious is that apart from one or two journos who give a tiny bit of commentary on it, most people are just compliant and go along with it. The communist takeover doesn’t happen overnight. People have to be conditioned to it and that’s what is happening. Who would ever have thought a couple of years ago people would be accepting of police patrolling the streets, making sure you didn’t leave your house, demanding to know why you are sitting on a park bench, throwing shopowners into police vans, stopping people from seeing dying relatives, refusing to let Australian Citizens return to their own country. Every week it’s a little bit more and all because of the fake lies being spread about a flu strain that is 99% mild.
Not another military cross dresser?
Is this one a closet member of F.A.G.?
How much are the lemon Frog subs costing us?
How long before we are greeted by a knock on the door to find the military on the step with a list of the unclean an a demand to be Stabbed or conveyed to a secure Quarantine Facility????
Joanna Smythe (12.54pm) says….”most people are just compliant and go along with it.”
Same as with almost all govt laws and decrees, the average citizen does not want to be fined. Meanwhile the vax rate is F’All because they “are just compliant and go along with it.”, eh?
The default stance (on the Cat) of knocking every ordinary Aussie for being allegedly overly-compliant, would carry more weight if you were making the jibe from a prison cell after having risen up in revolt yourself, Joanna.
I’ll ask again “What is To Be Done?”
Bad Samaritan, What is to be Done, I ask myself that all the time. Please don’t accuse me of making a jibe when my only crime is watching a once free country slowly turn into a banana republic. When you have all the institutions and media controlling the agenda there isn’t much room for fighting back. I will ask you the same question, What is to be Done.
that is the million dollar question.
We can certainly act to remove our votes from the uniparty next election.
More immediately, unless you want to directly challenge the rozzers.. not alot.
I suspect once enough anger has built, mass demonstrations will occur, and that will create a groundswell. People feel safer in a crowd, they expose themselves to less personal risk.
Not unlike the leadership lessons from dancer guy.. except there’ll need to be a few rounds of dancer guy being dragged off by police.