Covid-19 elimination strategy is a war no one can win

As other countries prepare to live with Covid, Australia and lockdowns remain joined in a fatal embrace. The problem is not just the harm wreaked by the unpredictable disruptions to daily life, the drastic restrictions on domestic and international travel and the myriad other erosions of basic freedoms; it is that the elimination strategy has degenerated into a policy at war with itself.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
I have the most enormous respite for Henry Ergas. He has one of the most incisive minds amongst the Australian commentariat.
Who else would raise the issue of the Precautionary Principle, or discuss its implications, in respect to our current impasse with the Wuhan virus. And he is right to warn that authoritarian “protection” rules may arise from its influence over public policy.
However, I cannot agree with his dismissal of the application of the principle in respect to the vaccination process. We have developed, & until recently, applied comprehensive investigation processes to the use of novel vaccines for a very very good reason. Medecines can do more harm than good.
I refuse to believe that vaccination with the current vaccines is the panacea for a “return to normal”. The CCP has struck a huge blow to the rest of the world . This is a result of. Gain-of-function experiment. . It is not over by a long shot.
Meantime, I, for one, along with many others, await development of safer vaccines &, hopefully, proof of the efficacy of Ivermectin by, among others, the latest larger scale trial by Oxford University.
An excellent article, beautifully written.
The Precautionary Principle should be buried for a thousand years.
Just seen McGowan say he is on the elimination route . Gladys appears to be going along with that view as does Dan . Cruella Palacechook unbelievable She should be locked up for good if she travels to Japan and a broom put through Queensland Health.
At least no masks in Melbourne , and the border about to be closed . You will never see the suicide numbers .
President of AMA was on tv yesterday and spoke about eliminating the couf. Expect the craziness to continue indefinitely or until the sheeple realise they are being conned.
“until recently, applied comprehensive investigation processes to the use of novel vaccines for a very very good reason”
The effective timeframe of the trials of these production vaccines was somewhere between three and six months. A pregnancy lasts nine months. By definition they have not had anything like thorough testing, despite what a few here have claimed.
Another Australian has died after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a weekly Covid-19 vaccine safety report, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) confirmed a 61-year-old woman from Western Australia developed “severe” ITP after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
https://au.news.yahoo.com/third-australian-dies-after-receiving-astra-zeneca-vaccine-091543332.html
Exceptionally good article, especially the last paragraph. Bravo.
The precautionary principle has cost us dearly already in many decision processes (EPA, looking at you).
If it persists how is it different to the unenlightened sacrificing virgins or children to appease some threat.
Wake up Western World and live again.
Aristotle regarded democracy as simply a mob, operating by consensus, for instant gratification.
Aristotle correctly believed democracy creates perverse incentives for politicians to promise benefits at public expense and citizens to feed at the public trough. Democracies have always ended in bankrupting their governments.
Vaccine Side Effect Victims Speak Out
https://banned.video/watch?id=60e759339be8f04dbb939ad2
Come on Grand Admiral Berserker-jellycan if you’re fair dinkum about wiping out what is now basically the season winter common cold then shut down public transport, close all stores everywhere, stop the sale of alcohol and tobacco, stop the sale of fuel, stop the sale of coffee and muffins, close hospitals (except for politicians and the shrieking hysterical childless sensible shoe wearing still undefined by Generalissimo It’s War Brad of course), cut off utilities and arrest anybody outside. You’ll see them starve before they disobey your edict to be injected with an untrialled, untested, immune from prosecution as it’s so safe and probable killer by blood clot experimental drug. It’s just so Stalinist and Hitleresque isn’t it?
max says:
July 9, 2021 at 8:41 am
I’ve been wondering what happened to her. The lady had the AZ shot in early(ish) June and about 5-6 days later she was admitted to hospital. She died about 7-8 days after that (late June). At the time, the hospital said they were sending her details to the TGA for evaluation but it was clear from the ‘language’ they believed it due to an AZ reaction.
Sad outcome for her family and friends.
Courier Paywall
Not paywalled
New side effect for Pfizer, Moderna jabs
The UK’s drugs regulator has linked a new side effect to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines after investigating a number of case
Sadly, these discoveries are only going to get worse with time.
Soothsayers will insist that all medications have side effects, and that is true. But people – this is no reason to abandon both common sense and regulatory precautions.
Only complete idiots would think that elimination was a potential option….. oh wait a minute……
Robin Spring Saunders employee of John Hopkins Hospital, passed away after receiving the second dose of the Vaccine
More sacrifices on the Wrongoloy Alter.
Condition of employment? The lawsuit’s going to be interesting.
https://rumble.com/vjd4p7-australiaone-party-riccardo-bosi-masks-lockdowns-mandatory-vaccines.html
The mRNA vaccines have MORE side effects than Astra Zeneca Henry. In Australia the former haven’t been used so much until now, watch the reactions ramp up and in younger people.
They keep prefacing everything with “rare” (a guide word to keep you away from undesired opinions) but as seen in Israel who have documented this well, the numbers with Myocarditis/Pericarditis are enough in proportion to shots given that were this a clinical trial it would most likely have been shut down.
Finding this out is precisely why extended clinical trials are staged. Three to six months is not a clinical trial of anything.
Are those governments innocent victims of democracy?