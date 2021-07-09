Covid-19 elimination strategy is a war no one can win

Posted on July 9, 2021 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

As other countries prepare to live with Covid, Australia and lockdowns remain joined in a fatal embrace. The problem is not just the harm wreaked by the unpredictable disruptions to daily life, the drastic restrictions on domestic and international travel and the myriad other erosions of basic freedoms; it is that the elimination strategy has degenerated into a policy at war with itself.

 

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian.
  1. Mak Siccar says:
    July 9, 2021 at 7:35 am

    That isn’t because it doesn’t work but because it works all too well, at least judged by its own criteria: the public health response ensures that the probability of catching Covid, much less dying from it, in Australia is virtually zero. There is, as a result, little ­incentive to be vaccinated – and even those who do want vaccination could reasonably conclude that they should wait until the messenger RNA vaccines, which seem to have fewer dangerous side-effects, become more widely available.

    However, with vaccination rates still very low, each outbreak, no matter how small and localised, sends state governments into a panicked response that persists until there are no cases of community transmission. That may curtail the risk of infection but it also perpetuates the vicious cycle in which we are now trapped.

    Viewed from the perspective of social theory, our predicament is merely an example of a “collective action” problem. Collectively, we would gain if vaccination rates were substantially higher; but so long as the likelihood of suffering serious consequences from Covid remains insignificant, each individual does better to hold back, allowing others to bear the risks and hassles vaccination entails.

    Put in those terms, the solution is obvious: governments should increase the net benefits of being vaccinated – for example, through exemptions from travel bans – and/or reduce its costs, not only by more rapidly boosting vaccine availability but also by ensuring that anyone who experiences major adverse effects is compensated as if a workplace ­accident had been involved.

    It is, however, hard to judge just how effective those remedies would be. Indeed, some options might even backfire – for example, announcing that compensation will be provided tends to make the risk more salient, strengthening the reluctance the compensation was intended to overcome.

    Rather, the best approach, which has been adopted by Singapore, may be for governments to let their citizens know that while the protective measures aimed at the most vulnerable would remain in place, other protections would be steadily phased out, exposing individuals to more risk and placing squarely on their shoulders the responsibility to take precautions – not least through vaccination for themselves and their families.

    We would, in going down that path, eventually treat Covid in much the same way we deal with other dangerous but manageable infectious diseases, such as the flu. And by the same token, we would treat Australians as responsible adults who could manage Covid as maturely as they handle life’s other perils, with government’s role being, crucially, to guarantee ready access to vaccines and ensure that any residual protections (such as vaccination checks on ­inbound international travellers) are efficiently applied.

    Unfortunately, no matter how great that strategy’s benefits might be, it is far from clear that our governments could or would credibly commit to its implementation, which requires a willingness to rely on the public’s good sense – and not to flinch when Covid cases occur, as, from time to time, they surely would.

    The fact so many Australians still view Covid through the lens of the assessments made when it first appeared, and regard the restrictions as the price we pay for avoiding catastrophic outcomes, only compounds the political hurdles that strategy is likely to face. But those hurdles are also symptomatic of a broader trend.

    Whatever its other effects, the pandemic seems to have heightened the community’s aversion to risk – a risk-aversion that has been primed in recent years by wave after wave of apocalyptic rhetoric.

    With humanity constantly portrayed as huddling, frightened and forlorn, in the antechamber of the planet’s extinction, the “precautionary principle” – which makes avoiding even highly uncertain dangers the prime duty of government – has too often become public policy’s default approach, swamping the measured assessment of costs and benefits. And as that principle governs ever broader swathes of economic and social activity, we have gone from being actors who shape their own destinies to subjects who relinquish their independence in exchange for shelter from our fears, phobias and misfortunes.

    The longer-term results of that evolution should not be surprising: they were certainly apparent to Hans Jonas, who set the precautionary principle’s philosophical foundations in his magnum opus, The Imperative of Responsibility, which first appeared in German in 1979.

    Permeated by Jonas’s ongoing debate with his great teacher, Martin Heidegger, whose anti­nomianism he completely rejected, The Imperative of Respons­ibility is as intellectually complex as it is unflinching in drawing out the implications of its pantheistic logic. But despite the complexities, which mean that very few of those who stridently adopt its conclusions have ever read it, the heart of Jonas’s argument is straightforward.

    With the threats to the survival of mankind mounting, he argued, societies that were rich enough to worry about them would progressively have to abandon the substance, if not the form, of democracy, instead vesting power in “guardians” of superior insight who, like those sketched out in Book II of Plato’s Republic, would guide the unenlightened masses into accepting the precautionary principle’s drastic implications for living standards and traditional liberties.

    “Banished from the public realm”, liberty would remain only as an “ontological capacity”, rather than as an existential actuality, allowing the guardians’ regulatory “tyranny” to keep man’s ­capacity to harm himself and the planet firmly in check. The safety blanket would, in other words, serve to suffocate the very way of life it was intended to preserve, thus “prizing the physical survival of the species over its freedom”.

    Writing in the shadow of Auschwitz and Hiroshima, Jonas thought that sacrifice was inevitable and desirable; most Australians, one hopes, would not, preferring the discomfort of coping with the unknown to the vacuous promise of a comprehensive protection from risk that no government could actually honour.

    Ultimately, uncertainty is simply the fact that more things can happen than will happen; to entirely remove it is to remove life ­itself. But the pressures to seek ­security are unceasing, and they will only intensify for so long as we remain in the trap we are now in – as will the fear of freedom and the flight from self-reliance. Already at war with itself, the elimination strategy should not be allowed to become a siege without an ending in a battle that no one can win.

  2. Vicki says:
    July 9, 2021 at 7:40 am

    I have the most enormous respite for Henry Ergas. He has one of the most incisive minds amongst the Australian commentariat.

    Who else would raise the issue of the Precautionary Principle, or discuss its implications, in respect to our current impasse with the Wuhan virus. And he is right to warn that authoritarian “protection” rules may arise from its influence over public policy.

    However, I cannot agree with his dismissal of the application of the principle in respect to the vaccination process. We have developed, & until recently, applied comprehensive investigation processes to the use of novel vaccines for a very very good reason. Medecines can do more harm than good.

    I refuse to believe that vaccination with the current vaccines is the panacea for a “return to normal”. The CCP has struck a huge blow to the rest of the world . This is a result of. Gain-of-function experiment. . It is not over by a long shot.

    Meantime, I, for one, along with many others, await development of safer vaccines &, hopefully, proof of the efficacy of Ivermectin by, among others, the latest larger scale trial by Oxford University.

  3. Entropy says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:04 am

    An excellent article, beautifully written.

  4. The Beer whisperer says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:06 am

    The Precautionary Principle should be buried for a thousand years.

  5. min says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Just seen McGowan say he is on the elimination route . Gladys appears to be going along with that view as does Dan . Cruella Palacechook unbelievable She should be locked up for good if she travels to Japan and a broom put through Queensland Health.
    At least no masks in Melbourne , and the border about to be closed . You will never see the suicide numbers .

  6. grumpy says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:39 am

    President of AMA was on tv yesterday and spoke about eliminating the couf. Expect the craziness to continue indefinitely or until the sheeple realise they are being conned.

  7. PB says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:40 am

    “until recently, applied comprehensive investigation processes to the use of novel vaccines for a very very good reason”

    The effective timeframe of the trials of these production vaccines was somewhere between three and six months. A pregnancy lasts nine months. By definition they have not had anything like thorough testing, despite what a few here have claimed.

  8. max says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Another Australian has died after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

    In a weekly Covid-19 vaccine safety report, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) confirmed a 61-year-old woman from Western Australia developed “severe” ITP after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
    https://au.news.yahoo.com/third-australian-dies-after-receiving-astra-zeneca-vaccine-091543332.html

  9. RobK says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Exceptionally good article, especially the last paragraph. Bravo.
    The precautionary principle has cost us dearly already in many decision processes (EPA, looking at you).
    If it persists how is it different to the unenlightened sacrificing virgins or children to appease some threat.
    Wake up Western World and live again.

  10. max says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Aristotle regarded democracy as simply a mob, operating by consensus, for instant gratification.

    Aristotle correctly believed democracy creates perverse incentives for politicians to promise benefits at public expense and citizens to feed at the public trough. Democracies have always ended in bankrupting their governments.

  12. coarguo says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Come on Grand Admiral Berserker-jellycan if you’re fair dinkum about wiping out what is now basically the season winter common cold then shut down public transport, close all stores everywhere, stop the sale of alcohol and tobacco, stop the sale of fuel, stop the sale of coffee and muffins, close hospitals (except for politicians and the shrieking hysterical childless sensible shoe wearing still undefined by Generalissimo It’s War Brad of course), cut off utilities and arrest anybody outside. You’ll see them starve before they disobey your edict to be injected with an untrialled, untested, immune from prosecution as it’s so safe and probable killer by blood clot experimental drug. It’s just so Stalinist and Hitleresque isn’t it?

  13. Speedbox says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:23 am

    max says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

    I’ve been wondering what happened to her. The lady had the AZ shot in early(ish) June and about 5-6 days later she was admitted to hospital. She died about 7-8 days after that (late June). At the time, the hospital said they were sending her details to the TGA for evaluation but it was clear from the ‘language’ they believed it due to an AZ reaction.

    Sad outcome for her family and friends.

  14. mh says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Courier Paywall

    New side effect for Pfizer, Moderna jabs
    The UK’s drugs regulator has linked a new side effect to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines after investigating a number of cases.

  15. mh says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Not paywalled

    Thursday 8 July 2021 7:35 pm
    Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: UK adds rare heart inflammation to side effects

    https://www.cityam.com/pfizer-and-moderna-uk-adds-extremely-rare-heart-inflammation-to-side-effects-list/

  16. Vicki says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:34 am

    New side effect for Pfizer, Moderna jabs
    The UK’s drugs regulator has linked a new side effect to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines after investigating a number of case

    Sadly, these discoveries are only going to get worse with time.

    Soothsayers will insist that all medications have side effects, and that is true. But people – this is no reason to abandon both common sense and regulatory precautions.

  17. mh says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Robin Spring Saunders employee of John Hopkins Hospital, passed away after receiving the second dose of the Vaccine

    By Staff Reporter

    Anonymous reached out to us via DM to share that her co-worker’s childhood friend, Robin Spring Saunders, a new employee of John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore MD, was required to receive the COVID vaccine in order to commence her new position, or face losing employment. The vaccine is mandatory for all employees of John Hopkins Hospital. On June 21st, she received the first dose of the vaccine. A week later, after receiving the second dose on June 28th, following a severe reaction to the vaccine, she was admitted to the ICU with brain swelling and heart issues. Sadly, she passed away the following day. She leaves behind two young children.

    https://australiannationalreview.com/covid-19-deaths-and-injuries/robin-spring-saunders-employee-of-john-hopkins-hospital-passed-away-after-receiving-the-second-dose-of-the-vaccine/

  18. rickw says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Only complete idiots would think that elimination was a potential option….. oh wait a minute……

  19. rickw says:
    July 9, 2021 at 9:57 am

    Robin Spring Saunders employee of John Hopkins Hospital, passed away after receiving the second dose of the Vaccine

    More sacrifices on the Wrongoloy Alter.

    Condition of employment? The lawsuit’s going to be interesting.

  21. Chris M says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:23 am

    messenger RNA vaccines, which seem to have fewer dangerous side-effects

    The mRNA vaccines have MORE side effects than Astra Zeneca Henry. In Australia the former haven’t been used so much until now, watch the reactions ramp up and in younger people.

  22. PB says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:28 am

    They keep prefacing everything with “rare” (a guide word to keep you away from undesired opinions) but as seen in Israel who have documented this well, the numbers with Myocarditis/Pericarditis are enough in proportion to shots given that were this a clinical trial it would most likely have been shut down.

    Finding this out is precisely why extended clinical trials are staged. Three to six months is not a clinical trial of anything.

  23. Leo G says:
    July 9, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Democracies have always ended in bankrupting their governments.

    Are those governments innocent victims of democracy?

